Aspring Author's Beginner Guide: 5 Tips To Help You Get Started

  1. 1. Aspiring Author’s Beginner Guide: 5 Tips To Help You Get Started Instructor: Jakeisia M. Travis
  2. 2. Tip #1 : Simply Start Author’s Purpose • Decide the main purpose and topic for your book  Identify reasons/ motivation as to why you chose to write your book.  Are you writing to motivate, inspire, persuade, inform, or entertain?  Identify author’s tone  Writer’s tone/attitude can be identified by looking at word choices and phrases.  Examples of tone can range from formal , informal, optimistic, joyful, sincere, sad , pessimistic , hypocritical, etc.  Identify target audience  Although your book can potentially inspire a variety of audiences, it is important to have a clear understanding of the audience you're trying to reach.  If your audience expands your target audience , that’s even better!
  3. 3. Tip #2: Pace Yourself  Set a daily word and or page count goal .  Sometimes it can be difficult to stay afloat on your book writing process, due to you having other life obligations, such as work, family ,etc.  Write frequently.  Setting your daily word/page goals will allow you to make progress on your journey , no matter how big or small this progress may be.  Meeting these goals each day will motivate you on a consistent basis and help build a momentum like no other.  Consistency is key but remember to take breaks along the way.  For example, if you meet your word count or page goal for the week early , take some time away to reward yourself , and gather fresh thoughts. This way when you return you will have a clear mind to write even more.
  4. 4. Tip #3: Designate a Writing Space • Designate writing space(s) where you find yourself to be most creative.  This could include a table, chair, office, desk ,closet, etc.  Make certain that this writing space a special/sacred location where you are most focused.  Write in this same space as much as possible.  Your special writing space should be away from any possible distractions that would interfere with your creative side.  Surround yourself with things that will give you a refreshing break so that you can get back to work quickly.  Ensure that this writing space instills positive feelings, comfort, and enhances productivity.
  5. 5. Tip #4: Receive Feedback Along The Way • First accept that you need feedback.  Constructive criticism is one of the most important parts of the writing process. • Feedback on your work should be on a consistent and continuous basis.  When seeking feedback, be sure to chose individuals who will provide honest, skilled feedback, regardless of your relationship.  Designate a variety of sources to give you feedback.  Having a wide range of opinions will give you more options when you're writing and drafting.  Be sure that your person(s) of feedback is critiquing the writing and not the writer.  Therefore it is extremely important to seek feedback from those are honest and have some level of expertise in editing/ providing skilled feedback.
  6. 6. Tip #5: Properly Format Your Book Manuscript  Manuscript: the text of your book , before that text has been turned into the finished book.  Although it is okay to hand write your book, it is mandatory to have a digital typed manuscript, preferably through Microsoft Word or other similar document programs.  Manuscript format tips:  Use 12-point type , Times New Roman.  Double spaced  No extra spaces between paragraphs  Indent each paragraph half an inch  Black text on a white background only  Create a header with the title followed by your last name and the page number.
  7. 7. Jakeisia M. Travis jakeisiamtravis@gmail.com Facebook: Jakeisia M. Travis Instagram: @jakeisiamtravis Feel free to contact me on any of the platforms provided above if you may have any questions or concerns!

