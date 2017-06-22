Lab field assg geology

S Historical Geology in Lake Tahoe. Jake Dawson Professor Lawler Geology 103
Introduction S Throughout this project I researched and learned about Kokanee Salmon and how they have adapted to Lake Tah...
Part 1 Content S Animal (Kokanee Salmon) S Emerald Bay (Glacial Formation) S Cave Rock ( Geological Formation)
Kokanee Salmon S History: -The Kokanee Salmon were introduced too Tahoe in the late 1950’s. S Evolution: -”Kokanee have ev...
Kokanee Salmon Cont. Evolution- S When did it evolve? The kokanee Salmon evolved during the Pleistocene Epoch. It evolved ...
Kokanee Salmon cont. S More Evolutionary changes are that the Salmon vary from Male/Female. The Male’s have hooked snouts,...
Emerald Bay S Emerald bay was formed by Glaciers during the Pleistocene Era. S It has changed overtime from Glaciers carvi...
Emerald Bay cont. S Emerald bay also hanging valleys that show signs of glaciers present one point of time. S “The glacial...
Cave Rock S Neck of a Volcanic vent that existed 5 million years ago. S The cave itself was carved by wave action. S “Thes...
Part 2 Content S Igneous Granite S Slate rock S Tallac Meta-sedimentary rock
Igneous Granite S This rock type is the most common rock in Lake Tahoe. The rock is igneous rock. S Cooling magma formed t...
Slate rock S I believe this rock type is slate. S Metamorphic rock that was found east fallen leaf lake in glacial tilled ...
Tallac Metasedimentary S I found Tallac Metasedmentary in glacial till over near Fallen Leaf Lake. S “It is unsorted mater...
Part 3 Content S Steno’s Principle of Original Horizontality. S Nonconformity.
Steno’s Principle of Original Horizontality S I believe I see Steno’s Principle of Original Horizontality because the rock...
Nonconformity S I believe I found a nonconformity S These sedimentary rocks overlie the erosion and are cutting into igneo...
Reference S Wood, C. (2008, May 1). Recurrent evolution of life history ecotypes in sockeye salmon: implications for conse...
References S Taylor, E. (1996) Molecular Genetic Evidence for Parallel Life-History Evolution within a Pacific Salmon (Soc...
Lab field assg geology

  1. 1. S Historical Geology in Lake Tahoe. Jake Dawson Professor Lawler Geology 103
  2. 2. Introduction S Throughout this project I researched and learned about Kokanee Salmon and how they have adapted to Lake Tahoe. S Also I picked Emerald bay and how it was made from Glaciers, that made U-Shaped Valleys, lateral moraine. S I went to fallen leaf rock and cave rock to find 3 different types of rocks. S I also found a type of nonconformity.
  3. 3. Part 1 Content S Animal (Kokanee Salmon) S Emerald Bay (Glacial Formation) S Cave Rock ( Geological Formation)
  4. 4. Kokanee Salmon S History: -The Kokanee Salmon were introduced too Tahoe in the late 1950’s. S Evolution: -”Kokanee have evolved repeatedly in parallel adaptive radiations between recurrent glaciations of the Pleistocene Epoch”(Bickham, 2008, pp 1). The kokanee salmon are genus’s of the chinook salmon and sockeye salmon.
  5. 5. Kokanee Salmon Cont. Evolution- S When did it evolve? The kokanee Salmon evolved during the Pleistocene Epoch. It evolved from the lake- type sockeye. S Adaptations- Has a strong preference for low water temperature. The Species has adapted to spawn in gravel shallow base. S The Salmon ancestors had similar characteristics, they all have had fang like teeth. S “One Striking feature of microevolution in salmonines is the repeated independent evolution of similar phenotypes under similar ecologoical conditions made the evolution of the genus kokanee salmon”(Mcphail, 1996, pp 33-34).
  6. 6. Kokanee Salmon cont. S More Evolutionary changes are that the Salmon vary from Male/Female. The Male’s have hooked snouts, long jaws, and large teeth. S “Patterns of genetic affinity and allele sharing suggested that kokanee have arisen from sockeye salmon several times independently in the North Pacific”(Taylor, 1996, pp3). S The kokanee salmon have to evolve to live in freshwater unlike their salt water relatives Sockeye Salmon and chinook salmon.
  7. 7. Emerald Bay S Emerald bay was formed by Glaciers during the Pleistocene Era. S It has changed overtime from Glaciers carving the Glacial carved terrain, which created the formation of U shaped valleys. S The Lateral/Terminal moraine is proof of the Glacier. S Faults also caused uplift in the Sierra Nevada’s, causing the Basin to extend.
  8. 8. Emerald Bay cont. S Emerald bay also hanging valleys that show signs of glaciers present one point of time. S “The glacial events experienced by this landscape provide powerful instructive tools that can lead us to better understand the natural fluctuating climate”(Fuller, 2015, pp. 9). S It evolved during the Pleistocene Epoch, and the Sierra Glaciations caused the formation of Emerald Bay.
  9. 9. Cave Rock S Neck of a Volcanic vent that existed 5 million years ago. S The cave itself was carved by wave action. S “These caves were carved out of the rock by wave action of the lake over thousands of years” (National,2010, pp4).
  10. 10. Part 2 Content S Igneous Granite S Slate rock S Tallac Meta-sedimentary rock
  11. 11. Igneous Granite S This rock type is the most common rock in Lake Tahoe. The rock is igneous rock. S Cooling magma formed the Granite, the process is very slow. S “Granite is formed within the crust of the earth, when felsic magma cools down without reaching the surface(Hardy, 2016, pp 1).
  12. 12. Slate rock S I believe this rock type is slate. S Metamorphic rock that was found east fallen leaf lake in glacial tilled deposits. S It looks like a slate type because it is fine-grained style of a rock and the color. S “Slates may be black, blue, purple, red, green, or gray”(Britannica, 2016, pp 2).
  13. 13. Tallac Metasedimentary S I found Tallac Metasedmentary in glacial till over near Fallen Leaf Lake. S “It is unsorted material deposited directly by glacial ice and showing no stratification”(Editors, 2016,pp 1). S It is made of mostly clay. The Till is sometimes called boulder clay.
  14. 14. Part 3 Content S Steno’s Principle of Original Horizontality. S Nonconformity.
  15. 15. Steno’s Principle of Original Horizontality S I believe I see Steno’s Principle of Original Horizontality because the rock is tilted. S Strata in the picture started off horizontal and started horizontally before being tilted and folded at a later time. S “The Principle states that layers of sediment are originally deposited horizontally under the action of gravity. The analysis of folded and tilted strata”( Geology,2013,pp 1 ).
  16. 16. Nonconformity S I believe I found a nonconformity S These sedimentary rocks overlie the erosion and are cutting into igneous rocks. S “Nonconformity is a depositional contact where sedimentary rocks lie atop non-sedimentary rocks that have undergone a period of uplift and erosion”(Diamond,2017. pp1).
  17. 17. Reference S Wood, C. (2008, May 1). Recurrent evolution of life history ecotypes in sockeye salmon: implications for conservation and future evolution. Retrieved from http://www.ncbi.nlm.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3352436/ S National Geographic. (2010, July 21). Cave Rock - Sierra Nevada Geotourism MapGuide. Retrieved from https://www.sierranevadageotourism.org/content/cave- rock/sieD297F2DC0D30D2CA8 S Fuller, M. (2015, February 2). Retrieved from ftp://ftp.consrv.ca.gov/pub/dmg/pubs/sr/SR_230/Notes_LR/CGS_SR230_EmeraldBay_SP _lr.pdf S Hardy, L. (2016, March 22). Error 429 (Too Many Requests) - Quora. Retrieved from https://www.quora.com/Geology-How-is-granite-formed S Britannica, E. (2016, January 1). till | geology | Britannica.com. Retrieved from https://www.britannica.com/science/till
  18. 18. References S Taylor, E. (1996) Molecular Genetic Evidence for Parallel Life-History Evolution within a Pacific Salmon (Sockeye Salmon and Kokanee, Oncorhynchus nerka). Evolution, 50(1), 401. doi:10.2307/2410810 S Diamond, D.(2017, January 3). Quora/ Retrieved from http://www.quora.com/What -are-some-examples-of-non-conformity-in- geology. S Geology IN. (2013, March 7). Principle of Original Horizontality/ Geology IN. Retrieved from http://www.geologyin.com/2014/03/ principle-of-original- horizontality.html S Mcphail,M. (1997, February 4). Pacific Salmon and their Ecosystems: Status and Future Options. Retreieved from http://books.google.com/books?

