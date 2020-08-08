Innovation in community health nursing in covid 19, theme unfold

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSING ORGANIZING E-SEMINAR Prof. Jaita Mondal (Ghosh) Vice Principal Viswass Scool & Coll...
INNOVATIVE IDEAS FOR ADDRESSING COMMUNITY HEALTH NEEDS IN COVID- 19
NEW THREAT BANGS THE HUMAN RACE : WE INNOVATE NEW MEASURES TO FIGHT
Which we apply for better solutions that meet new requirements, unarticulated needs and crisis. A new Idea Creative though...
“You can’t solve a problem on the same level that it was created. You have to rise above it to the next level.” –Albert Ei...
AWARENESS
PREVENTIVE MEASURES
INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBILITY/ SELF AWARENESS
USE OF AVAILABLE RESOURCES
SOCIAL DISTANCING
COMMUNITY DISINFECTION
DOOR STEP SERVICE OF FOOD
GOVERNMENT POLICIES/ SCHEMES IN COVID
LOCK DOWN… STEP BY STEP UNLOCKING…
INNOVATIVE COVID CENTRES
EDUCATION WHAT AN IDEA SIRJI
POSITIVE VIVES/ MENTAL BOOSTING
TELEMEDICINE/ TELENURSING
ROBOTICS/ ARTIFICIAL INTELIGENCE
INNOVATIONS…COMING SOON…….
STILL NEED INNOVATION IN FEW AREAS 1. FEAR TO GO/TAKE TO HOSPITAL FOR OTHER ILLNESS-EMERGENCY KIT AT HOME??? 2. COMMUNITY ...
THANK YOU INNOVATE FOR OUR NORMAL LIFE AND A HEALTHY COMMUNITY
Regarding how community innovate simple but effective measures specially in COVID-19.

