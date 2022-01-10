How airsoft guns work the three basic types

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Airsoft guns fire small, round pellets, also known as 'BBs', which are 6 mm in diameter. Real bullets move at a much higher speed than these pellets. However, pellets are a little painful to get hit by. Nonetheless, they do not pose a threat to human life. Aside from not causing severe bleeding, airsoft bullets also do not cause damage.
Be the first to like this
Airsoft guns fire small, round pellets, also known as 'BBs', which are 6 mm in diameter. Real bullets move at a much higher speed than these pellets. However, pellets are a little painful to get hit by. Nonetheless, they do not pose a threat to human life. Aside from not causing severe bleeding, airsoft bullets also do not cause damage.
Total views
8
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0