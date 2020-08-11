Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Superior Ciencia y Tecnología Instituto ...
EXPLOSIONES Son eventos o fenómenos mediante el cual se liberan gases o presión en un breve espacio de tiempo constituyend...
CARACTERÍSTICAS La sustancia liberada ha de encontrase en forma gaseosa La liberación ha de ser súbita La presión del gas ...
CLASIFICACIÓN SEGÚN SU ORIGEN SEGÚN SU FORMA QUÍMICAS NEUMÁTICAS ELÉCTRICAS NUCLEARES NO CONFINADAS CONFINADAS
EQUIPO DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL CLASIFICACIÓN NORMAS PARA SU USO E IMPORTANCIA DEFINICIÓN Son todos aquellos dispositivos, a...
IMPORTANCIA La norma venezolana COVENIN 2260-88, programa de higiene y seguridad industrial en aspectos generales, define ...
Explosiones y Equipos de Proteccion

Explosiones clasificación de la explosiones características de las explosiones equipos de protección tipos de equipos importancia

Published in: Engineering
Explosiones y Equipos de Proteccion

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Superior Ciencia y Tecnología Instituto Politécnico Santiago Mariño Materia: Higiene y Seguridad Ambiental Maracaibo Estado Zulia Alumno: Jairo Ordoñez C.I. 22479003 Carrera: #49 Maracaibo agosto de 2020
  2. 2. EXPLOSIONES Son eventos o fenómenos mediante el cual se liberan gases o presión en un breve espacio de tiempo constituyendo una liberación súbita, rápida, violenta e irreversible de anergia, que se produce cuando un sistema material pasa de un estado energético superior a otro inferior de forma incontrolada manifestándose con luz, calor ondas sísmicas y liberación de gases.
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS La sustancia liberada ha de encontrase en forma gaseosa La liberación ha de ser súbita La presión del gas en el momento de la liberación ha de ser alta La liberación ha de producirse en el ambiente, entendiendo por ambiente tanto el aire libre como un recinto, no en un recipiente Se origina por onda de presión que implica un movimiento desordenado que alcanza grandes distancias
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN SEGÚN SU ORIGEN SEGÚN SU FORMA QUÍMICAS NEUMÁTICAS ELÉCTRICAS NUCLEARES NO CONFINADAS CONFINADAS
  5. 5. EQUIPO DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL CLASIFICACIÓN NORMAS PARA SU USO E IMPORTANCIA DEFINICIÓN Son todos aquellos dispositivos, accesorios y vestimenta de diversos diseños que utiliza el trabajador para protegerse contra posibles lesiones y van a depender del tipo de trabajo que el trabajador realice. NORMAS DE USO  El equipo de protección personal debe ser adecuado para el tipo de riesgo en el que esta expuesto el trabajador.  Responder a las condiciones existente en el lugar de trabajo.  Tener las exigencias ergonómicas y de salud del trabajador  Adecuar al trabajador, tras los necesarios ajustes
  6. 6. IMPORTANCIA La norma venezolana COVENIN 2260-88, programa de higiene y seguridad industrial en aspectos generales, define el riesgo como, la probabilidad de ocurrencia de un accidente trabajo o de enfermedad profesional. Es muy importante utilizar los EPP para eliminar cualquier accidente o riesgo laboral, es necesario resaltar que no lo evitan de manera completa, pero aumenta la posibilidad de que la lesión sea de menor impacto cuando se tiene un bueno uso y manejo de los equipos.

