TEMA: 1 COMUNICACIÓN LENGUAJE PROF.: JUAN VICENTE DIAZ
EL SIGNO LINGÜÍSTICO Antes de definir un signo lingüístico, es necesario definir lo que es un signo. La ciencia de los sig...
Entre los elementos del signo lingüístico no guardan ninguna relación, es decir, un concepto (significado) puede ser expre...
micro – bús (Primera Articulación) ¡Ah! ¿Qué dijiste? (Segunda Articulación) Las máquinas no superarán jamás al hombre. (P...
a) La locución d) La elocuencia b) El sustantivo e) El adjetivo c) El morfema 9. Sobre el signo lingüístico señale lo inco...
cercana a lo que el emisor ha pretendido transmitir. Por ejemplo, si alguien emplea la palabra ARCO y estamos en una clase...
- Interpersonal: Interrelación de persona a persona. Ejm: Entrevistas, debates, etc. - Colectiva o masiva: El emisor puede...
B) Receptor : El Cid C) Mensaje : Debes irte D) Código : Oral E) Canal : Ondas sonoras 2. “El árbitro le muestra la tarjet...
1. Durante el proceso comunicativo se agrupan molestias y obstáculos como ruidos de fondo, interferencias, fatigas, mancha...
9. ¿Cómo es la comunicación de los sordomudos? A) Signos no lingüísticos D) Habladora B) Canales de TV E) Hablando al oído...
D) La podemos tocar E) Es aquello que se percibe por los sentidos y evoca una idea 18. ¿Qué clases de signos existen? A) S...
B) lingüístico D) lexicográfico 25. Elías recibe una carta de su amiga Teresa quien se encuentra en Madrid; en ella, le co...
b) Pública o privada. c) Verbal o no verbal. d) Unilateral, bilateral y multilateral. e) Directa o indirecta. 33. Son las ...
- ¿Vamos al cine? - Prohibido fumar. D. FUNCIÓN FÁTICA: Llamada interaccional o de contacto. Tiende a establecer o acentua...
a) Los estados de ánimo d) Las preguntas b) Verificación del canal e)Las órdenes c) Los informadores de tercer orden 7. Si...
16. ¿Qué función predomina en “Los tan queridos amigos manifestaron que están muy felices con la noticia y desean particip...
e) Ellos no regresarán pronto. 28. ¿Cuál es la opción que presenta una función conativa o apelativa? a) Y algún día bajo t...
  1. 1. TEMA: 1 COMUNICACIÓN LENGUAJE PROF.: JUAN VICENTE DIAZ
  2. 2. EL SIGNO LINGÜÍSTICO Antes de definir un signo lingüístico, es necesario definir lo que es un signo. La ciencia de los signos, o Semiología, recoge una gran cantidad de ellos, de los que vale la pena destacar tres clases más importantes: símbolo, ícono e indicio. La teoría semiótica parte del supuesto de que el pensamiento es de naturaleza lingüística y, en consecuencia, son signos no sólo las palabras sino también los pensamientos. Su noción de signo tiene contenido pragmático, pues lo entiende compuesto por una relación triádica, que abarca el signo mismo, el objeto y el intérprete de la relación. Esta triple relación permite estudiar la naturaleza del signo desde tres perspectivas distintas; su distinción entre icono, índice y símbolo, que corresponde a la relación del signo con el objeto, ha sido aceptada por la semiótica. 1. El símbolo El símbolo es un tipo de signo inmotivado que representa su objeto por convención. El signo lingüístico pertenece a esta clase de signos. De esta manera, un símbolo es un signo arbitrarios y convencionales de carácter socialy colectivo que perdería el carácter que lo hace signo sino hubiera algún intérprete. Por ejemplo, en nuestra cultura el color negro simboliza el luto, aunque entre los hindúes el color de luto es el blanco (lo que refuerza la condición arbitraria y convencional del símbolo). 2. Icono Tipo de signo que funciona en virtud de la semejanza existente entre la representación sígnica y lo representado. En el icono se manifiesta una relación metafórica o de semejanza, pero precisamente esta semejanza crea ambivalencia porque puede ser más fuerte o más débil; si la semejanza es fuerte, como en el caso de una fotografía, el signo funciona al margen de toda convención previa; si la semejanza es débil, como ocurre en la mayoría de los casos, los iconos deben pasar por un proceso de convencionalización; no son válidos para todos los miembros de la especie humana sino solamente para los miembros de la comunidad que ha acordado atribuirles un significado concreto. 3. Indicio Tipo de signo que funciona envirtud deuna dependencia real quemantiene conel objeto, de acuerdo con una relación causal que se establece entre dos fenómenos; por ejemplo, el humo y el fuego, la veleta que indica la dirección del viento. Dado que los indicios son señales físicas que designan hechos físicos, no pueden existir indicios para conceptos abstractos. En la teoría de Ferdinand de Saussure, elsigno adquiere otra acepción:la del SIGNO LINGÜÍSTICO. El signo lingüístico es una entidad psíquica diferencial de dos fases interdependientes: un concepto y una imagen acústica, ambos son de naturaleza psíquica y están vinculados por un lazo de asociación. Para que el signo lingüístico sirva de medio de comunicación es indispensable que las dos caras: significado (concepto) y significante (imagen acústica) se asocien en relación recíproca (bipolar) y reversible; de modo que el significante evoque al significado y el significado evoque al significante. CARACTERÍSTICAS 1. Arbitrariedad
  3. 3. Entre los elementos del signo lingüístico no guardan ninguna relación, es decir, un concepto (significado) puede ser expresado por diversas agrupaciones de fonemas (varios significantes) manteniendo el mismo contenido 2. La Inmutabilidad El signo lingüístico es inmutable, es decir, tanto el significante como el significado no cambian, ni se alteran porque de lo contrario la lengua determinada correría el riesgo de extinguirse rápidamente y generaría un caos. Si alguien dice lepicero por lapicero, inmediatamente se hará la corrección del caso; por otro lado, si alguien dice lapicero y se refiere a algo que no es su referente, también se hará la corrección del caso. La inmutabilidad es una característica del signo lingüístico a nivel sincrónico, es decir, en una época determinada. 3. La Mutabilidad Esta característica es opuesta a la anterior (la inmutabilidad), debido a que la lengua es un producto histórico, está sujeta a cambios y variaciones. Por ejemplo, el castellano del siglo XV, no es idéntico al castellano del siglo XVI, XVII, XVIII, XIX, XX, existen cambios a nivel del significante y del significado. Por lo tanto, los signos lingüísticos evolucionan con el transcurso del tiempo, inevitablemente. 4. La Linealidad Los signos lingüísticos aparecen unos a continuación de otros, no existe la posibilidad de que un signo ocupe el lugar del otro dentro del discurso. 5. La Biplanidad El castellano y cualquier otra lengua sea cual fuere su origen estará constituida por signos lingüísticos. Es representado de la siguiente forma: El significante es el elemento que está constituido por la parte acústica del signo lingüístico. El significante cambia según la lengua que se emplee. El significado es el elemento de naturaleza abstracta, es elconcepto con elque se relaciona el significante. Si nosotros escuchamos eldiscursode un maestrorusoy al no ser conocedores dela lengua rusa, entonces no serán signos lingüísticos para nosotros, sino sólo significantes porque éstos no están asociados con los significados de cada uno. Por el contrario, para el usuario del ruso sí son signos lingüísticos. EJERCICIOS: Indica cómo se denomina las siguientes unidades lingüísticas. Luego, si pertenece a la primera o segunda articulación Los días lluviosos. (Primera Articulación) Computadoras. (Primera Articulación) es – cue – la ( Primera Articulación) Sistema eléctrico. (Segunda Articulación) /p/ - /t/ - /u/ - /t/ - /a/ (Segunda articulación) in – tolera – ble (Primera Articulación) ¡Se quemó el arroz! (Segunda Articulación)
  4. 4. micro – bús (Primera Articulación) ¡Ah! ¿Qué dijiste? (Segunda Articulación) Las máquinas no superarán jamás al hombre. (Primera Articulación) PREGUNTAS 1. Una de las características del signo lingüístico que explica la diversidad de lenguas es: a) Su linealidad d) Su inmutabilidad b) Su mutabilidad e) Su arbitrariedad c) Su carácter biplánico 2. El signo lingüístico se diferencia de los demás signos por: a) Ser de carácter biplánico b) Tener naturaleza síquica c) Ser inmutable en el tiempo d) Pertenece al habla real e) Ser el único usado por el hombre 3. Mutabilidad: Diacronía: a) Inmutabilidad - Biplaneidad b) Mutabilidad - Arbitrariedad c) Inmutabilidad – Sincronía d) Sincronía – Inmutabilidad e) Mutabilidad - Biplaneidad 4. Entre un significado y un significante se pueden distinguir dos grandes tipos de relaciones, que son: a) Motivada – Inmotivada d) Sensible – Insensible b) Síquica – Fisiológica e) Personal – Social c) Concreta – Abstracta 5. Los significados de los signos lingüísticos son estudiados por: a) fonología c) fonética e) sintaxis b) semántica d) ortografía 6. El significado denotativo es: a) subjetivo c) secundario e) figurado b) objetivo d) afectivo 7. Señale la opción que presenta significado denotativo: a) Ese alumno es muy despierto, resuelve rápido los ejercicios. b) El contador está autorizado para revisar las cuentas comerciales. c) Por su mala cabeza dejó de estudiar y no encuentra trabajo. d) Está muerto de miedo porque rompió el vidrio de la ventana e) La abuelita de Mario es muy querida porque es un pan de Dios. 8. ¿Qué elemento gramatical no es un signo lingüístico?
  5. 5. a) La locución d) La elocuencia b) El sustantivo e) El adjetivo c) El morfema 9. Sobre el signo lingüístico señale lo incorrecto. a) Es una asociación que engloba semas y fonos. b) Su carácter convencional genera la arbitrariedad. c) Puede existir un significado sin significante, pero no viceversa. d) El principio de mutabilidad se produce en los planos sólo de forma separada. e) Si no fuera arbitrario, se anularía su naturaleza psíquica. LA COMUNICACIÓN El origen de la palabra comunicación proviene de la voz latina «comunicare» que significa «poner algo en común», hacer partícipe a alguien de lo que uno tiene. Esto indica que la comunicación es un proceso por medio del cual hacemos partícipes a otros de nuestras experiencias, necesidades, deseos, etc. a través de signos. ELEMENTOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN 1. Emisor: Es la persona o grupos de personas que trasmite el mensaje. El emisor se encarga de realizar la encodificación o codificación que es la disposición del código para trasmitir el mensaje. 2. Receptor: Es la persona o personas, quien recibe y descifra el mensaje. Se encarga de la descodificación que consiste en extraer el significado(s) a partir del signo o conjunto de signos específicos recibidos. 3. Mensaje: Son los contenidos, es decir, las ideas, pensamientos, sentimientos, etc., que se transmiten. El mensaje es de naturaleza abstracta, es decir, es conceptualy la única manera de que éste pueda ser percibido es mediante el código. 4. Código: Es un sistema de signos comunes al emisor y receptor. Pueden ser movimientos, gestos, juego de luces, un sistema de lengua o su equivalente (Morse, Braille, etc.) El código es un elemento concretoquepuede ser también de naturaleza auditiva, olfativa, táctil. Relacionados conesteelemento están los procesos mentales de codificación y descodificación. 5. Canal: Es el medio portador del mensaje, unconducto. Puedeser una hoja de papel, las ondas sonoras, el teléfono, etc. 6. Referente: Este elemento está relacionado con el mensaje; sabemos que el mensaje, está constituido por un conjunto de ideas que reflejan o transmiten una necesidad y que llegan al receptor a través de un código o sistema de signos, vía un canal. El referente es lo que se alude en el mensaje, por ejemplo, si digo que “mi perro es muy obediente” el referente será el animalito en sí y la obediencia que manifiesta. Sí queremos hallar el referente, encontremos primero el mensaje y de allí podremos saber cuál es el referente. 7. Circunstancia: Toda comunicación se produce en un determinado lugar o espacio y en un momento o tiempo. Estos elementos, constituyenla circunstanciay permiten la decodificación de la manera más
  6. 6. cercana a lo que el emisor ha pretendido transmitir. Por ejemplo, si alguien emplea la palabra ARCO y estamos en una clase de geometría, lo más probable sería que el significado sea “porción de circunferencia”. Si la circunstancia fuera un estadio deportivo, la palabra ARCO tendría otro significativo. OTROS ASPECTOS 1. El ruido. Llamado también interferencia, es considerado como todo aquello que pueda perturbar a cualquier elemento del proceso: decir una cosa por otra, una mancha que hace ilegible una palabra, una tilde mal colocada, el ruido del ambiente, etc. 2. El feedback. Se define como realimentación. Es un fenómeno inverso al proceso:Es toda respuesta o estímulo que permite al emisor autorregularse o modificar su mensaje. 3. La redundancia. Es la parte del mensaje que podría omitirse sin que se produzca pérdida de información. Es para asegurar que no haya pérdida de información esencial causada por el ruido. TIPOS DE COMUNICACIÓN 1. Por el tipo de código - Lingüística o verbal: El código es la lengua, ya sea oral o escrita. Ejm: Una carta, un libro, un diálogo, un retrato, etc. - No lingüística o no verbal: Usa códigos distintos a la lengua. Ejm: Señales, banderines, gestos, etc. 2. Por el uso de medios técnicos - Directa o Próxima: Implica presencia del emisor y receptor. Ejm: Diálogos, coloquios, exposiciones. - Indirecta o a distancia: Emisor y receptor están distantes y utilizan un medio técnico para comunicarse. Ejm: Avisos por televisión, envío de e-mail. 3. Por la dirección del mensaje - Unilateral o unidireccional: No hay cambio de roles entre emisor y receptor. No hay diálogo. Ejm: Ver un programa de televisión, un afiche publicitario - Bilateral, bidireccional o recíproca: Cambio continuo de papeles de emisor y receptor. Ejm: Conversación por teléfono, Chat, etc. 4. Por la presencia de emisor y receptor - Intrapersonal: Es la que realiza la persona consigo misma. Ejm: Monólogos, soliloquios, agendas.
  7. 7. - Interpersonal: Interrelación de persona a persona. Ejm: Entrevistas, debates, etc. - Colectiva o masiva: El emisor puede ser una persona o institución y el receptor una colectividad. Ejm: Radio, televisión, prensa, etc. 5. Por el número de receptores - Privada: Puede contabilizarse el número de receptores. Ejm. Una conversación telefónica - Pública: El número de receptores no se puede contabilizar. Ejm. La información de un periódico 6. Por el tipo de emisor - Difusión: El emisor es conocido y es una sola persona. Ejm. Un locutor narrando las noticias - Masa: El emisor es una agrupación de seres. Ejm. Una institución enviando un comunicado a sus alumnos 7. Por la relación entre emisor - receptor - Horizontal: Se da entre miembros de un mismo rango. Ejm: Sindicatos, diálogos entre hermanos, etc. - Vertical: Se da entre personas de mayor a menor rango o viceversa. Ejm: Decretos, solicitudes, etc. FORMAS DE COMUNICACIÓN La comunicación humana emplea un sistema de signos, los cuales pueden ser lingüísticos o verbales y no lingüísticos o no verbales. Estos a su vez presentan subclases: a) Comunicación verbal • Auditivo - oral: A través de la palabra sonora. Ejemplos: diálogos, recitales, etc. • Escrita o visuográfica: Cuando se emplea la escritura. Ejemplos: cartas, diarios, etc. b) Comunicación no verbal • Mímica: A través de los gestos del rostro. Ejemplos: guiño, sonrisa, etc. • Pantomímica: A través de gestos del rostro y movimientos corporales. Ejemplos: despedirse con la mano, mimos, etc. • Mecánica: A través de aparatos mecánicos: claxon, semáforo, etc. • Gráfica: A través de dibujos o imágenes. Ejemplos: fotos, pinturas, señales de tránsito, etc. • Audiovisual: A través de imágenes con sonidos. Ejemplos: cine, televisión, etc. EJERCICIOS I. Reconozca los elementos de la comunicación en los siguientes casos: 1. “Sólo una niña se dirige al Cid y le dice: ‘hemos recibido una carta del rey Alfonso VI, en la que nos ordena que nadie te dé posada, por eso, debes marcharte”. A) Emisor : Niña
  8. 8. B) Receptor : El Cid C) Mensaje : Debes irte D) Código : Oral E) Canal : Ondas sonoras 2. “El árbitro le muestra la tarjeta roja al arquero Ibáñez, y éste se retira del campo de juego”. A) Emisor : Árbitro B) Receptor : Arquero C) Mensaje : Retirado del campo de juego D) Código : Gestual E) Canal : Tarjeta de color roja 3. “Paco Yunque dio un fraternal abrazo a Humberto Grieve, el recién llegado”. A) Emisor : Paco Yunque B) Receptor : Humberto Grieve C) Mensaje : Fraternal abrazo D) Código : Gestual E) Canal : Abrazo 4. “Don Quijote le da una serie de consejos a Sancho Panza a fin de que sea un buen gobernante de la ínsula Baratín”. A) Emisor : Don Quijote B) Receptor : Sancho Panza C) Mensaje : Consejos para ser un buen gobernante D) Código : Oral E) Canal : Ondas sonoras 5. “En la biblioteca del colegio, la profesora Gamero lee la obra Ulises de James Joyce”. A) Emisor : James Joyce B) Receptor : Profesora Gamero C) Mensaje : Contenido de la obra “Ulises” D) Código : Escrito E) Canal : Libro II. En las siguientes oraciones ubica los tipos de comunicación: Elena llama por teléfono a Amparo y le dice que hoy no fue al colegio porque está resfriada y le pide las tareas dejadas por el profesor. ● Comunicación: Verbal, Indirecta, Bilateral, Interpersonal y Privada Ana lee en su cuarto la novela María de Jorge Isaac ● Comunicación: Unilateral y Privada César caminaba por la avenida Wilson, en una esquina el semáforose pone de color rojo y César se detiene ● Comunicación: No Verbal y Unilateral, PREGUNTAS
  9. 9. 1. Durante el proceso comunicativo se agrupan molestias y obstáculos como ruidos de fondo, interferencias, fatigas, manchas de tinta, errores ortográficos, escritura ilegible, etc. ¿A cual de los siguiente elementos de la comunicación afecta? A) Mensaje B) Código C) Canal D) Receptor E) Circunstancia. 2. Es el elemento específico de la realidad que es evocado por los signos del código. Comprende todo aquello que puede ser designado por el signo y sus combinaciones como: seres, cosas, estados, acontecimientos, ideas, etc. A) Circunstancia. B) Referente o realidad. C) Mensaje. D) Ideas organizadas sistemáticamente. E) La codificación y la descodificación. 3. Cuando Dante escribe un recadito y se lo entrega directamente a su compañero, el código principal y el canal son respectivamente: A) La escritura y el papel. B) El castellano y la escritura. C) La lengua y el mensajero. D) El mensaje y la carta. E) El mensaje y el papel. 4. ¿En qué consiste la encodificación? A) Interpretar el mensaje. B) Disponer del código adecuadamente. C) Elaborar el mensaje D) Preparar el código E) Establecer el contacto con el decodificador. 5. Las luces del semáforoson unejemplo de comunicación no lingüística en la que predomina la función. A) Representativa C) Conativa E) Poético B) Expresiva D) De contacto 6. Cuando una madre abraza a su hijo se establece una comunicación más: A) Unilateral C) Vertical E) Indirecta B) Lingüística D) Intrapersonal 7. Darwin recibe carta de su prima Mery quien se encuentra en Finlandia, en ella, le comunica que regresará al Perú a fines de Diciembre vía Aerocóndor. En este caso señale el canal: A) La carta B) La escritura C) Finlandia - Perú D) Aerocóndor E) El papel donde se escribe la carta 8. El mensaje, debido a su naturaleza conceptual, necesita como complemento al: A) Emisor C) Canal E) Código B) Receptor D) Referente.
  10. 10. 9. ¿Cómo es la comunicación de los sordomudos? A) Signos no lingüísticos D) Habladora B) Canales de TV E) Hablando al oído C) Computarizadamente musical 10. El papel publicitario o la infraestructura que se representa en el dibujo corresponde a uno de los elementos de la comunicación: A) Código B) Canal C) Ruido D) Contexto E) Referente 11. ¿Qué tienen en común el emisor y el receptor para construir un mensaje? A) El mensaje C) El código E) La edad B) El canal D) Lo que se habla 12. Las señales de tránsito son: A) Código B) Mensaje C) Signos D) Referente E) Mímicas 13. ¿Quién propuso la teoría del signo lingüístico? A) Román Jakobson D) Karl Buhler B) Eugenio Coserius E) Noam Chomsky C) Ferdinand Saussure 14. Señale la afirmación que no corresponde al lenguaje articulado: A) Capacidad que tienen los hombres para entenderse por signos verbales. B) No es distintivo C) Tiene doble articulación. D) Presenta sólo nivel fonológico. E) Es convencional. 15. Si se plantea que la lengua es el código y el habla es el uso de ese código, entonces: A) La lengua es el único código que se puede usar para elaborar mensajes. B) El habla materializa en cada mensaje todas las posibilidades de la lengua. C) La lengua está constituida por signos reales y físicos. D) El habla es dependiente de la lengua y no la lengua de ella. E) Para elaborar mensajes lingüísticos articulados debemos poseer solamente lengua. 16. Es un proceso mediante el cual recibimos y transmitimos información: A) la lingüística D) la gramática B) la comunicación E) el lenguaje C) la lengua 17. ¿Qué son los signos? A) Primero pensamos luego evocamos según el signo B) Evoca una idea y la podemos tocar C) Nos sirven para diferenciar lo salado o lo dulce
  11. 11. D) La podemos tocar E) Es aquello que se percibe por los sentidos y evoca una idea 18. ¿Qué clases de signos existen? A) Signos lingüísticos y los morfológicos B) Signos gramaticales y los lingüísticos C) Signos lingüísticos y no lingüísticos D) Signos morfológicos y la comunicación E) Signos escritos y los no verbales 19. ¿Qué es el código? A) Conjunto de la comunicación hablada B) Conjunto de lenguas C) Conjunto de letras en desorden D) Conjunto de signos E) La comunicación 20. El plano del contenido y el plano de la expresión son los elementos del: A) signo lingüístico D) fonema B) grafema E) morfema C) contexto y situación 21. En la biblioteca del colegio, el alumno Pérez lee la obra “La Divina Comedia” de Dante Alighieri. El emisor y receptor es: A) La Divina Comedia – el alumno Pérez B) La Divina Comedia – el profesor C) El profesor – alumno Pérez D) Dante Alighieri – alumno Pérez E) El papel con que está hecho la obra – Pérez. 22. ¿Cuáles son los elementos de la comunicación? A) código – canal – emisor – lengua – signo B) emisor – receptor – mensaje – código – canal – referente – contexto C) emisor – significado – código – lingüístico D) mirar – observar – experimentar – código E) código – signo – lengua – canal – emisor 23. Reconoce al emisor y al receptor en el siguiente caso: “Sólo una niña se dirige al Cid y le dice: “Hemos recibido una carta del rey Alfonso VI, en la que nos ordena que nadie te dé posada, por eso, debes marcharte”. A) El rey Alfonso – El Cid B) La niña – El Cid C) El Cid – La Niña D) La Carta – El Cid E) El rey Alfonso – La Niña 24. El semáforo ¿es un código? A) no lingüístico C) referente E) contexto
  12. 12. B) lingüístico D) lexicográfico 25. Elías recibe una carta de su amiga Teresa quien se encuentra en Madrid; en ella, le comunica que regresará a Lima a fines de enero vía Airline. En este caso concreto señale el canal. A) La Carta D) Airline B) La Escritura E) Madrid – Lima C) El papel en donde escribe la carta 26. El mensaje debido a su naturaleza conceptual necesita complementarse con el: A) emisor C) código E) canal B) receptor D) referente 27. Si durante el proceso de la comunicación se agrupan molestias y obstáculos como ruidos de fondo, interferencias, fatiga, manchas de tinta, errores ortográficos, escritura ilegible, etc. A cuál de los siguientes elementos de la comunicación afecta: A) mensaje B) código C) canal D) receptor E) contexto 28. Cuando una madre abraza a su hijo se está estableciendo un signo.... A) no lingüístico : auditivo B) no lingüístico : visual C) no lingüístico : táctil D) lingüístico : gestual E) lingüístico : auditivo y visual 29. - Mira si la gata ya comió su atún - Alcánzame la gata para cambiar la llanta - Mira, allá está nuestra amiga la gata. El significado del mensaje está determinado por el: A) emisor C) código E) canal B) receptor D) contexto 30. En la comunicación humana: A) El único canal es el aire B) Solo se da a través de una lengua C) El código pueden ser los colores y un sistema lingüístico D) Se trata de influir y provocar una reacción en el receptor ante nuestro mensaje E) El receptor es quien emite el mensaje en un inicio. 31. Para que exista una buena comunicación efectiva entre emisor y receptor es necesario que: A) el lector sepa leer. B) ambos manejen el mismo código. C) el mensaje sea escrito. D) el canal funcione en forma correcta. E) exista cercanía entre ambos. 32. La comunicación desde el punto de vista de cuántos intervienen en el diálogo o coloquio puede ser: a) Lingüística o no lingüística.
  13. 13. b) Pública o privada. c) Verbal o no verbal. d) Unilateral, bilateral y multilateral. e) Directa o indirecta. 33. Son las situaciones extralingüísticas que nos ayudan a precisar el significado de un término o de la totalidad del mensaje. Suelen relacionarse con el ambiente que rodea al diálogo. a) Código c) Mensaje e) Canal b) Receptor d) Contexto 34. Cuando alguien lee "Las memorias de Ribeyro", la relación incorrecta es: a) Emisor: persona que lee. b) Mensaje: memorias de Ribeyro. c) Código: las letras. d) Canal: hojas impresión. e) Referente: Ribeyro. 35. La relación correcta sobre la función predominante es: I. Metalingüística. III. Referencial II. Apelativa. a. Cálmense, por favor. b. En avión hay diptongo. c. Carolina llegó temprano a la academia. a) Ic, IIb, Iia d) Ib, IIa, IIIc b) Ia, IIb, Iic e) Ic, IIa, IIIb c) Ib, IIc, IIIa FUNCIONES DEL LENGUAJE A. FUNCIÓN REPRESENTATIVA: Llamada también función informativa, denotativa, referencial o cognitiva. Interesa sobre todo el contenido del mensaje. Emisor informa al receptor acerca de algo; para ello se construyen oraciones enunciativas Ejemplos - Luis no ha llegado todavía. - Tu hermano está en su dormitorio. B. FUNCIÓN EMOTIVA: Llamada también expresiva, sintomática o afectiva. Aquí interesa lo que siente el emisor. El mensaje da a entender al receptor la actitud delemisor, suestadode ánimo (alegría, cólera, miedo). Aquí se construyen oraciones exclamativas. Ejemplos - ¡Qué feo! - ¡Ay, que pena! C. FUNCIÓN APELATIVA: Llamada también función, conativa, imperativa o de llamada. Interesa especialmente el receptor. Esta función tiene como finalidad mover la voluntad del receptor para cumplir una orden, pedido o que conteste una pregunta. Ejemplos:
  14. 14. - ¿Vamos al cine? - Prohibido fumar. D. FUNCIÓN FÁTICA: Llamada interaccional o de contacto. Tiende a establecer o acentuar el contacto entre el emisor y el receptor. Su única finalidad es llamar la atención. Ejemplos - Uno, dos, tres (probando un micrófono). - ¡Aló! (Cuando se desea telefonear) E. FUNCIÓN METALINGÜÍSTICA: o de glosa. Aquí, la atención se concentrasobreelcódigo mismo. Todo intento de verificar la comprensión o significado de una palabra, frase, etc., corresponde a esta función. Ejemplo: - En el castellano el núcleo silábico está en una vocal F. FUNCIÓN POÉTICA: Llamada retórica o literaria. Su finalidad es darle elegancia al lenguaje. Ejemplo: "¿Qué es poesía?, dices mientras clavas en mi pupila tu pupila azul. ¿Qué es poesía? ¿Y tú me lo preguntas? Poesía. . . eres tú." EJERCICIOS 1. Relaciona el elemento comunicativo con la función en el que destaca. I. Emisor ( III ) A. Función informativa II. Receptor ( I ) B. Función expresiva III. Mensaje ( II ) C. Función apelativa a) I A, II B, III C d) I C, II B, III A b) I B, II C, III A e) I B, II A, III C c) I C, II A, III B 2. Función del lenguaje donde se da mucha importancia a la entonación. a) Apelativa c) Contacto e) Emotiva. b) Fática d) Poética 3. ¿Qué función del lenguaje se realiza en Dame una moneda? a) Atributiva c) Fática e) Referencial b) Cognoscitiva d) Imperativa 4. ¿Qué tipo de función del lenguaje se da cuando el emisor y el mensaje se relacionan? a) Imperativa c) Contacto e) Referencial b) Expresiva d) Metalingüística 5. La expresión: "Lázaro levántate", señala la función: a) Referencial c) Poética e) Expresiva b) Imperativa d) Metalingüística 6. La función apelativa se encuentra en:
  15. 15. a) Los estados de ánimo d) Las preguntas b) Verificación del canal e)Las órdenes c) Los informadores de tercer orden 7. Si utilizamos la lengua para interpretarla y reflexionar sobre ella, es la función: a) Cognitiva c) Expresiva e) Cognitiva b) Sintomática d) Metalingüística 8. "Estoy harta de tu actitud, ya debes cambiar o me voy de la casa". Que función del lenguaje predomina: a) Expresiva c) Afectiva e) a, b, d b) Emotiva d) Representativa 9. No es una función del lenguaje. a) Informativa c) Social e) Denotativa b) Afectiva d) Metalingüística 10. Función del lenguaje que se da por medio de oraciones enunciativas. a) Metalingüística c) Afectiva e) Informativa b) Expresiva d) Emotiva 11. ”Quiero, a la sombra de un ala, contar este cuento en flor: La niña de Guatemala, la que se murió de amor". La función predominante es: a) Informativa c) Fática e) Imperativa b) Afectiva d} Poética 12. Señale la alternativa en la que predomina la función representativa: a) El verbo es un elemento nuclear del predicado. b) Señor, no pise el césped. c) Los manifestantes protestaron contra el TLC. d) El clima de este país es agradable. e) ¡No a la corrupción! 13. En el enunciado: "Los viejos a la tumba, los jóvenes a la obra", dijo Gonzáles Prada, la función del lenguaje que destaca es la: a) Expresiva b) Apelativa c) Poética d) Fática e) Metalingüística 14. En la expresión: "Como siempre Universitario derrotó al Cristal", predomina la función del lenguaje dominada: a) Representativa c) apelativa e) Fática b) Expresiva d) estética 15. En el enunciado: "Sentimos la pérdida de nuestros hermanos chilenos", la función que predomina es: a) Apelativa c) fáticae) Poética b) Referencial d) Sintomática
  16. 16. 16. ¿Qué función predomina en “Los tan queridos amigos manifestaron que están muy felices con la noticia y desean participar desde ahora”? a) afectiva c) fática e) apelativa b) referenciald) metalingüística 17. La función del lenguaje que se relaciona con el canal es: a) expresiva c) fática e) apelativa b) referenciald) de glosa 18. “Uno, dos, tres… probando, probando”. Está presente la función: a) apelativa c) referencial e) de contacto b) conativa d) expresiva 19. En un manual de instrucciones para instalar un moderno equipo de sonido predomina la función: a) emotiva c) fática e) apelativa b) referenciald) metalingüística 20. La función apelativa del lenguaje recae sobre el: a) receptor c) contexto e) código b) mensaje d) emisor 21. “El adjetivo es modificador del sustantivo”. Esta manifestación cumple una función: a) expresiva c) fática e) apelativa b) referenciald) metalingüística 22. Establece las relaciones entre las columnas siguientes: a. ¡Qué gusto verte! 1. expresiva b. Abre, que llaman. 2. fática c. ¡Buenos días! 3. exhortativa a) a3, b1, c1 d) a2, b3, c1 b) a3, b3, c1 e) a3, b1, c1 c) a1, b3, c2 23. ¿Qué función predomina en el medio publicitario? a) expresiva c) de contacto e) conativa b) referencia l d) metalingüística 25. En el enunciado “El habla es el uso de la lengua”, la función que destaca es: a) expresiva c) fática e) apelativa b) referencial d) de glosa 26. Marca el enunciado en el que destaca la función estética del lenguaje: a) Señor mío, ¡ayúdanos por favor! b) Ella no viajo al sur. c) El sustantivo “ejercito” es colectivo. d) Cultivo una rosa blanca en julio como en enero.
  17. 17. e) Ellos no regresarán pronto. 28. ¿Cuál es la opción que presenta una función conativa o apelativa? a) Y algún día bajo tu cielo, unas flores crecerán. b) La lengua quechua tiene dialectos..... c) Amigo, lee esta nueva revista. d) Es un hermoso perrito. e) No podré salir esta noche. 29. En el enunciado “mi guitarra hace llorar las piedras del río”, la función del lenguaje que destaca es la: a) emotiva c) fática e) estética b) referenciald) metalingüística 30. En la expresión “Tomad y bebed todos de él, pues es el cáliz de mi sangre”, predomina la función del lenguaje: a) afectiva c) fática e) apelativa b) poética d) metalingüística

