A cabana guia de estudo. 2

Estudo do filme A Cabana, ideal pra pequenos grupos.

  1. 1. Guia de estudo
  2. 2. É hora do jantar, Papa convida Mack para se juntar a ela na cozinha para amassar a massa. Mack está sobrecarregado por sua dor, e culpa Deus por deixar sua filha morrer , por tela abandonado. Mack diz: Você, Deus abandonou Jesus na cruz. "Se você fosse quem você diz que é. onde você estava quando mais precisei de você?“ Mack pergunta: Papa gentilmente responde, "Quando tudo que você vê é a sua dor, você perde de ver o que precisa ver. Papa: nunca deixei de esta ao seu lado Mack. Ele não conseguia ver nada, sua visão estava nublada, impedindo-o de ver o seu fiel Pai. EU NUNCA TE DEIXEI ! DEUTERONÕMIO 31: 8 (NVI) O próprio Senhor irá à sua frente e estará com você; ele nunca o deixará, nunca o abandonará. Não tenha medo! Não se desanime! JOÃO 3:16 (NVI) Por que Deus amou o mundo de tal maneira que deu o seu único Filho, para que todo aquele que nele crê não pereça, mas tenha a vida eterna. TEMPO DE REFLEXÃO: Quando você era criança, qual era a situação mais aterro- rizante? Esta sozinho, certo? Talvez você estivesse em um lugar lotado de pessoas, se seus pais não estivessem la o medo tomava conta, em perceber que eles tinham ido. Ou talvez você lutou por que estava sozinho no escuro em seu quarto, com ninguém lá ao seu lado. Você pode lembrar que pensamentos passaram pela sua mente naqueles momentos que seus pais não estavam ali? Eu me sentia tão sozinho! O que vai acontecer comigo? Esses sentimentos de medo e abandono são ampliados quando nos encontramos sozinhos como adultos. Só agora, o medo não é tanto perder de vista os nossos pais, o anoitecer, por nós estarmos em um quarto escuro. Não, agora o medo é que outros não apareçam quando precisamos mais deles. Para Mack, seu maior medo era viver a realidade. Quando precisava mais de Deus, parecia que Deus o abandonou. E Mack tinha andado solitário na estrada do luto, por toda a adolescência. O pastor e escritor cristão C. S. Lewis disse: “no sofrimento o sentimento de medo e solidão fica bemforte.“ Isso era verdade para Mack, talvez para você seja real. Talvez você precisasse que Deus aparecesse para acom- panhalo, mas Ele não apareceu do jeito que você esperava. Você pode falar sobre essa experiência com seu grupo? Como você Sentiu o pensar de que Deus não estava lá com você naquela momento. Sentir-se como se ele tivesse te abandonado? A bíblia nos relata no livro de Jó que ele teve este sentimento de abandono de Deus para com ele. Ele experimentou imenso sofrimentos (quem não conhece A Historia de Jó) perdeu Todos os seus filhos e tudo o que tinha. A sua saúde foi tirada. Como Mack, Jó respondeu com raiva, - clamo a você e você não me responde; Eu grito e você apenas olha para mim “ (Jó 30:20). Mas no final, EU NUNCA TE DEIXEI ! DEUS PROMETE ANDAR COM NOSCO SEMPRE.
  3. 3. O Senhor ouviu os gritos de Jó e respondeu, mostrando que Ele realmente nunca o abandonou. Que Ele tinha estado com ele o tempo todo. Quantas situações em sua vida o fizeram questionar se Deus realmente estava com você? Mack fica irritadíssimo com Papa por telo abandonado quando ele mais precisava. Mas Papa revela a verdade. -Eu não abandonei você, Mack; simplesmente você não podia ver a minha presença fiel, pois só tinha olhos para sua dor. Você pode lembrar, daquele dia? E dar um passo atrás, e lembrar da dor, e perceber que Deus ainda estava lá? As escrituras deixa claro que Deus nunca nos deixará. Mesmo quando os nossos sentimos diz que estamos sozinhos. Precisamos crer (confiar) na promessa de Deus, Ele esta sempre do nosso lado, Ele sempre esta conosco! Como você viveria se realmente soubesse que Deus está sempre ao seu lado, não importa a circunstância ou Tragédia. Não vos deixarei órfãos! Tenha confiança, creia. (João 14:18) CONCEITOS DIDÁTICOS: 1. Nossas circunstâncias não indicam se Deus está com- nosco. A dor, não significam que Ele está longe de nós. 2. Deus prometeu andar sempre conosco. Ele nunca nos deixara. 3. Saber que Deus está conosco não significa que vai dar tudo certo, que estamos livres de problemas. significa que não estamos só! O mau esta no mundo ( O maligno). Podemos caminhar confiantes da presença de Deus. Deus promete estar sempre comigo. Já houve momentos em que você sentiu Deus longe, ou mesmo completamente ausente. ( Deus não pedeu o controle) Quando as tempestades da vida estão furiosas, e voltam para mim, eu gritei para Ti, mas eu me senti comple- tamente sozinho. “Eu percebo agora, que quando eu me concentro na minha própria dor, não posso ver nada alem da dor. E tomo de volta o controle da minha vida. Desisto de tí. Bondoso Deus Ajude-me a reconhecer tua presença naqueles momentos. Ajude-me a entender que você me ama incondicionalmente, mesmo quando você não intervém do jeito que eu penso você deveria fazer. Agradeço a Ti, Senhor, pela Tua fidelidade. (Jó ,José, Daniel e eu).
  4. 4. Mack está remando um barco pelo calmo lago. De repente as águas começam a borbulhar em torno dele, e o barco a naufragar, e a quebrar. Terrivel, Mack se apega a sua vida. Então ouve um voz familiar. É Jesus. “Mack culpa Jesus por ter causando o caos”, mas Jesus diz a Mack que a tempestade está dentro dele, e que ele pode controlá-la se ele confia em Jesus. "Respire fundo e ouça Minha voz ", diz Jesus. MATEUS 14: 22 a 33 (NVI) Logo em seguida, Jesus insistiu com os discípulos para que entrassem no barco e fossem adiante dele para o outro lado, enquanto ele despedia a multidão. 23Tendo despedido a multidão, subiu sozinho a um monte para orar. Ao anoitecer, ele estava ali sozinho, 24 mas o barco já estava a considerável distância da terra, fustigado pelas ondas, porque o vento soprava contra ele. 25 Alta madrugada, Jesus dirigiu-se a eles, andando sobre o mar. 26 Quando o viram andando sobre o mar, ficaram aterrorizados e disseram: "É um fantasma!“ E gritaram de medo. 27 Mas Jesus imediatamente lhes disse: "Coragem! Sou eu. Não tenham medo! " 28 "Senhor", disse Pedro, "se és tu, manda-me ir ao teu encontro por sobre as águas". 29 "Venha", respondeu ele. Então Pedro saiu do barco, andou sobre a água e foi na direção de Jesus. 30 Mas, quando reparou no vento, ficou com medo e, começando a afundar, gritou: "Senhor, salva-me!" 31 Imediatamente Jesus estendeu a mão e o segurou. E disse: "Homem de pequena fé, porque você duvidou?" 32 Quando entraram no barco, o vento cessou. 33 Então os que estavam no barco o adoraram, dizendo: "Verdadeiramente tu és o Filho de Deus". SALMOS 9:10 (NVI) Os que conhecem o teu nome confiam em ti, pois tu, Senhor, jamais abandonas os que te buscam. Salmos 56: 3 (NVI) Mas eu, quando estiver com medo, confiarei em ti. TEMPO DE REFLEXÃO: As possibilidades de tormentas são tantas, você já viu histórias de tornados nas Cenas de um filme, pessoas que viveram tempestades terríveis e situações destruidoras. Você ver a história e parece esta la na tempestade, e começa a procurar abrigo do vento soprando ferozmente, parece que o mundo vai acabar em torno de nós. Mas, uma vez dentro do abrigo a tempestade passa, há calma. No abrigo estamos seguros. Continuação. Isso mostra que nosso instinto natural de sobrevivência procura refúgio em meio a uma tempestade, para nos proteger do vento e da chuva. Esta tendência é verdadeira não apenas quando se trata de mau tempo mas também quando enfrentamos tempestades emocionais na vida. Talvez você tenha ido ao escritório um dia e notou que só você tinha sido escolhido para trabalhar, deixando você resolvendo contas. Talvez seu exame de saúde deu algo negativo. Eles encontraram algo em suas taxas, e de repente seu futuro parecia inseguro outra vez, ou você perdeu um ente querido muito cedo, e o peso de sua dor deixou com dificulte de respirar, e de fazer qualquer coisa. Quando essas tempestades atingem-nos, nosso instinto é recuar. Procuramos atravessarmos o pátio para o abrigo da tempestade. Talvez, para você, esse abrigo seja sua família. Eles são para quem você primeiro se volta. Ou, se somos honestos, talvez seja o controle remoto. Você bateu aquele "próximo" botão em seu tv, como sua vida dependia disso, porque você acha que é a única coisa que vai distraí-lo da tempestade destruidora em torno de você. Mas, Deus prometeu ser nosso refúgio. Naum 1: 7 diz: “eis que o Senhor, é bom! Ele é o refugio em tempos de angústia e aflição! Ele Cuida de todos que nEle confia“. Quando acontece as tempestades você se ver buscando socorro em parentes ou coisas? Se sim, por que você acha que isso é bom? Você confia que Deus pode realmente ser seu abrigo nesses momentos difíceis. Jesus diz a Mack – a tempestade que ele vê ao seu redor vem de dentro dele. O que você acha que Jesus quis dizer com isso? Imagine-se, em um tornado ou furacão, em vez de você ir para o abrigo, você começou a abrir todos as portas e janelas em sua casa, deixando a tempestade entrar. A TEMPESTADE ESTA DENTRO, NO MEIO DOS DESAFIOS DA VIDA, DEVEMOS CONFIAR EM DEUS.
  5. 5. Você pode imaginar que grande estrago o vento e a Chuva vai causar? Parece loucura pensar que qualquer pessoa possa passar por isso, mas é exatamente isso que fazemos quando rejeitamos paz e a calma que Deus tão graciosamente nos oferece, e em vez disso permitimos que a tempestade e a raiva tome o controle dentro de nós. Você já deixou a tempestade e raiva ficar dentro de você? (tomar o controle de sua vida)? Quais foram as conseqüências de não escolher descansar em Deus? Em Mateus 14, Pedro sai do barco para caminhar no mar em direção a Jesus. E ele faz isso, colocando um pé para a frente, depois o outro. De repente, Pedro olha ao seu redor e vê as ondas enormes e sente a força da tempestade. Ele se atemoriza, tira os olhos de Jesus e começa a afundar. As tempestades são assustadoras, é normal ter medo. Até mesmo os discípulos ficaram aterrorizados mas Jesus lhes disse para terem coragem. "Não fique com medo ", disse Ele. Você já se sentiu engolido pelo medo ao caminhar em uma das tempestades da vida? Descreva o que sentiu, o que você estava pensando nesses momentos. As escrituras nos diz que Pedro começou a afundar quando os seus olhos deixaram de ver Jesus. Você já tirou os olhos de Jesus e só olhou a tempestade ao seu redor? Como Pedro, você se viu afundando? Como podemos manter nossos olhos fixados em Jesus quando atravessamos dificuldades, e que iremos atravessar em nossas vidas? Se você tem dificuldade em confiar em Jesus no meio da tempestade, tome um momento para se perguntar: "Eu realmente acredito que Ele esta presente em minha vida?” Uma das melhores maneiras de cultivarmos a confiança em Deus é lembrando-nos do que Ele já fez em nossa história, ou na dos outros. Pegue vários cartões e anote as formas em que você viu Deus trabalhar em sua vida e na vida daqueles que o rodeiam. Coloque-os no seu carro, no espelho do banheiro e na geladeira, onde quer que você posse a vê-los com freqüência. Peça a Deus para ajudá-lo a colocar sua confiança nEle toda vez que você lê esses CONCEITOS DIDÁTICOS: 1. Quando passamos por dificuldades na vida, tudo parece muito devastador e normalmente não conseguimos visua- lizar a presença de Deus na tempestade. Deus nos chama há manter nossos olhos fixos nele. 2. Mesmo quando a vida parece assustadora ou dolorosa, Deus é bom e Completamente merecedor de nossa confiança. Ele é o único que não vai nos decepcionar. 3. Quando colocamos a nossa confiança plena e incondicional em Jesus, encontramos a liberdade de viver indiferente as circunstâncias, sabendo que Deus é Soberano, e que Ele nos ama mais do que podemos imaginar, a ponto dar seu a vida do seu único filho. ORAÇÃO: Senhor, tantas vezes eu sinto que estou afundando como Pedro em meio a tempestades da vida. É tão difícil confiar em você quando parece que a vida está caindo aos em pedaços. Eu me encontro tentando controlar a situação - embora eu saiba que não posso - tentar colocar as peças de volta juntas novamente. Ajude-me a perceber que você esta comigo, ao meu lado mesmo assim, mesmo quando a dor parece demais e é difícil agüentar. Ajuda-me a confiar em Ti todos os dias.
  6. 6. Por Seu grande amor por nós: Deus enviou Seu Filho, Jesus, para morrer em nosso lugar, levando o castigo que é nossos, pelos nossos pecados. Em uma caverna, Mack encontra Sophia, cheia em sabedoria. Ela é a propia sabedoria. E Mack está aqui num julgamento. Mas ele não está aqui para Ser julgado. Ele é o juiz. Com raiva, Mack admite acreditar que Deus é o culpado pelo que aconteceu a sua filha. Sophia explica se é tão fácil para Mack julgar a Deus, ele deve julgar os seus próprios erros e os da sua família. Ele deve escolher qual deles passará a eternidade no céu, e qual deles passará a eternidade no inferno. Sophia diz a Mack: faça o que você acredita que Deus faz quando escolhe entre seus filhos. ROMANOS 5: 6-8 (NVI) De fato, no devido tempo, quando ainda éramos fracos, Cristo morreu pelos ímpios. 7 Dificilmente haverá alguém que morra por um justo; pelo homem bom talvez alguém tenha coragem de morrer. 8 Mas Deus demonstra seu amor por nós: Cristo morreu em nosso favor quando ainda éramos pecadores. 1 JOÃO 3: 1A (NVI) 1 Vejam como é grande o amor que o Pai nos concedeu: que fôssemos chamados filhos de Deus, o que de fato somos! Por isso o mundo não nos conhece, porque não o conheceu.. ROMANOS 8: 38-39 (NVI) 8 Pois estou convencido de que nem morte nem vida, nem anjos nem demônios, nem o presente nem o futuro, nem quaisquer poderes, 39 nem altura nem profundidade, nem qualquer outra coisa na criação será capaz de nos separar do amor de Deus que está em Cristo Jesus, nosso Senhor. TEMPO DE REFLEXÃO: O amor é um daqueles conceitos que foram diluídos Pela nossa cultura. As pessoas estão constantemente compartilhando suas vidas? Eles adoram seus novos sapatos ou sua celebridade favorita. Quando todo mundo ama tudo, o amor começa a perder o significado, ou valor ao lado de tantas coisas. Também vemos casais proclamando em sua vida valores não eternos. Motivos desconexos no relacionamento , tornando o amor uma moeda de troca, prometendo amar uns aos outros sem um verdadeiro comprometimento com o outro, com a vida, com os objetivos e projetos de Deus, e sim para melhor se dares na vida, vindo a dizer meu proposito de vida mudou, vou trabalhar em outra cidade. Vindo a divorciar-se, dizendo: "Eu simplesmente não estou apaixonado por ele (ou ela) não mais." Não é de admirar que lutamos para entender o amor perfeito de Deus, o amor incondicional por nós! Você já teve dificuldade de entender esse amor em seu coração, em torno do coração de Deus? No filme, Mack luta com a compreensão do amor de Deus, acusando Papa de abandonar Missy quando ela precisava. Ele é culpado pelo que aconteceu com minha filha. Mas você pode imaginar a angústia que Mack sente quando Sophia lhe diz que ele deve julgar seus próprios filhos, já que ele passou a vida toda julgando todos ao seu redor, agora escolha quem ira para o céu e para o inferno. Nesse momento, ele avista o coração de papa, vendo com novos olhos o sacrifício que Deus fez, quando Ele enviou Seu Filho Jesus Cristo par a morrer em nosso lugar. Era 16 de agosto de 1987, Paula e sua filha, Cecília, estavam tomando o vôo da Northwest Airlines, vôo 225 com destino para Detroit. O avião percorreu a pista com Cecília de apenas quatro anos, tagarelando sobre como ela iria voar. Assim que o avião começou a subir, Paula teve o sentimento que havia algum problema na aeronave e Tão rápido como ele tinha subido, agora estava caindo de volta ao chão. Instintivamente, Paula desabotoou o cinto de segurança e pois seus joelhos na frente de sua filha. Ela embrulhou seus braços e corpo ao redor de Cecília, segurando em seu pequeno acento com cada força que ela tinha. Em uma virada terrível de eventos, o avião caiu, matando todos, menos uma pessoa a bordo. A pequena Cecília foi a única que sobreviveu neste terrível acidente. salva por que sua mãe a envolveu em seus Braços. DEUS NOS AMA INCONDICIONALMENTE COMO NOSSOS PRÓPRIOS FILHOS.
  7. 7. Paula não hesitou em agir para salvar sua filha. Seu sacrifício deu a sua filha, Cecília, um futuro permitindoa viver. Se nós, como pais imperfeitos, pecadores estamos dispostos a sacrificar tudo para nossos filhos, quanto mais Deus que é amor, quer dar para nós? O evangelho responde a essa pergunta. Fora de Seu grande amor por nós, Deus não reteve nada, nem a dor de dar a vida do Seu próprio Filho. Ele julgou que valeria a pena salvar-nos, valeu a pena ter enviando seu filho para morrer em nosso lugar, para que pudéssemos passar a eternidade com Ele. Leia a letra desta musica: "Quão grande o amor do Pai por nós, Tão vasto e sem medidas Pra dar seu filho em meu lugar. Ao pecador a vida“ Quão grande a dor da perda ali O Pai virou a face As marcas em seu filho são A gloria que renasce Você já sentiu como que Deus não se importava com sua vida? Como se ele Soubesse de tudo que você fez, as coisas que você disse, pensou, planejou. E pessar Ele não pode me meamar e não mereço, aqui está o incrível e tremenda novidade: Deus é onisciente, o que significa que Ele tem o conhecimento de tudo, Então Ele sabe tudo o que você já fez e sempre fará. Ele sabia tudo antes mesmo que você existisse, ate antes de Jesus andar nesta terra. E que Ele ama você ainda sabendo de todas as coisas. Não há nenhum esconderijo para ele, e não há nenhum escape da presença do seu amor. Ele aguarda com esperança o dia que tudo isso chegue ao conhecimento do profundo e sem medida do seu amor, é o que DEUS É, AMOR. Quando nos entregamos ao amor de Deus incondicionalmente, muda tudo. O que falta entregar? Tire um momento para pensar sobre a magnitude do sacrifício na cruz. Deixe a verdade de seu amor incondicional adentrar profundamente em sua mente e coração. Existem idéias preconcebidas ou idéias erradas que você têm se agarrado de como Deus o vê. Como você acha que Deus o vê? Jeremias 29:11.: Porque eu bem sei os pensamentos que tenho de vocês, diz o Senhor; pensamentos de paz e não de mal, para dar o futuro que vocês desejam. Romanos 8:35.: Quem nos separará do amor de Cristo? Será tribulação, ou angústia, ou perseguição, ou fome, ou nudez, ou perigo, ou espada? CONCEITOS DIDÁTICOS: 1. Deus demonstrou seu incrível amor por nós quando Ele enviou seu Filho, Jesus, para sofre e morrer na cruz por nossos pecados. 2. O coração de Deus é o coração de um Pai, Ele nos chama de filhinhos, Vinde a mim. 3. Nada que possamos fazer ou dizer jamais nos separará do amor de Deus. É incondicional, sem augemas ou cordas, e sempre estara nos esperar. SEGUINDO EM FRENTE: Deus, obrigado por seu incrível sacrifício na cruz. Eu sei que eu posso começar a entender o que isso custou a você e a seu filho Jesus Cristo, eu sou muito grato. Obrigado por me amar incondicionalmente, apesar de minhas falhas e minhas deficiências, me ajuda a ser fiel andando junto ate eu consigo. Você é um bom, bom Pai e eu aceito ser chamado de teu filho.
  8. 8. A LIBERTAÇÃO EM PERDOAR DEUS NOS CHAMAR A PERDOAR COLOSENSES 3:13 (NVI) Suportem-se uns aos outros e perdoem as queixas que tiverem uns contra os outros. Perdoem como o Senhor lhes perdoou. LUCAS 6:37 (NVI) “Não julguem e vocês não serão julgados. Não condenem e não serão condenados. Perdoem e serão perdoados.” MATEUS 18: 21 a 22 (NIV) Então Pedro aproximou-se de Jesus e perguntou: "Senhor, quantas vezes deverei perdoar a meu irmão quando ele pecar contra mim? Até sete vezes? “ Jesus respondeu: "Eu lhe digo: não até sete, mas até setenta vezes sete. TEMPO DE REFLEXÃO: Mack sabe que é hora de perdoar o assassino de Missy, o seu eu quer manter a raiva e amargura que ele deu lugar a tanto tempo. Você o culpa? Quero dizer, você pode até imaginar como você Sentiria-se alguém tirar um dos membros da sua família para longe de você? Eu acho que guardaríamos qualquer raiva e ódio bem justificados. Mas Jesus nos chama para um padrão mais elevado. Ele levanta o mastro mais alto do que poderíamos chegar por conta própria, e então nos dá sua graça e força para alcançar. Esse é a beleza de andar com Ele, Ele esta do nosso lado para conseguirmos. Quando os nazistas invadiram os Países Baixos em 1940, Corrie Dez Boom e sua família começaram a ajudar os judeus vizinhos. Depois que uma mulher judia apareceu Em 1942, procurando um lugar seguro para ficar, os Dez Booms começaram a esconder judeus em sua casa. Em breve, veio uma parte vital do movimento subterrâneo holandês. No ano 1944, no entanto, Corrie e sua família foram presos. Corrie e sua irmã, Betsie, foram enviados para Ravensbruck um campo de trabalho feminino na Alemanha nazista. Apesar das duras condições de trabalho, Corrie e Betsie faziam sempre a leitura de sua bíblia, sua fonte inesgotavel de esperança em meio ao caus nazista, logo veio perder a sua irmã, Betsie, no final de dezembro 1944, Corrie foi liberta no final da guerra, na primavera de 1945 voltou aos Países baixos para abrir um centro de reabilitação para sobreviventes dos campos de concentração. (esta história esta no filme “O Refugio Secreto”) Se alguém tinha o direito de guardar a raiva e o odeo dos soldados alemães eram elas, Ness e Corrie. Pois sua família foi totalmente despedaçada pelos nazistas. Mas ela reconheceu sua necessidade de perdoá-los.“ O perdão é um o ato da vontade, e a vontade pode funcionar independentemente da dor que passamos", As palavras de Corrie refletem sabedoria incrível. Ela percebeu que, embora ela não sentia vontade de perdoar aqueles que a haviam maltratado e matado sua irmã, ela poderia fazelo pelo poder do Espírito Santo sobre sua vida. Nas décadas que se seguiram, Corrie Tem Boom viajou o mundo todo, falando sobre suas experiências de perdoar e da paz que encontrou em Jesus. O que poderia ter acontecido se ela tivesse escolhido manter seu ódio? em vez disso Milhares de pessoas nunca a teriam ouvido compartilhar a boa nova que Jesus Cristo pagou o preço por nossos pecados. Papa e Mack saem a caminho para encontrar o corpo de Missy. Fazem uma pausa em uma pequena rocha perto do lugar. Mack sabe que ele deve perdoar o assassino de Missy, mas ele é relutante, para deixar ir, sua raiva e ódio o predem. Papa: "você apenas precisa deixár eu ajudalo, diz a Mack, “ abra a mão, deixeo ir, Tuda ação traz libertação na alma“ Papa explica que não está pedindo a Mack para esquecer o que aconteceu mais para pedualo e confiar em Papa. Mack está irritado e em conflito. "O perdão não estabelece um relacionamento ", diz Papa, apenas deixe ir de sua garganta, de suas maos, de sua alma."
  9. 9. CONCEITOS DIDÁTICOS: 1. Deus nos perdoa livremente, sem encontrar culpa. 2. Deus nos chama a viver da mesma maneira, perdoando aqueles que nos prejudicaram. 3. Quando pedimos a Deus para nos ajudar a perdoar, encontramos liberdade da raiva e da amargura. Seguindo em frente: Deus, obrigado por me perdoar. Eu sei que tantas vezes eu perdei a Visão do meu próprio pecado, que Tu limpaste. Quando eu dou importância sobre o que os outros fizeram comigo, é fácil não ficar amargurado e crescer com a raiva para com eles. Eu sei que não é assim, você me chamou para viver. Você me daria seus olhos para os outros? Ajude-me a perdoar como você perdoou. Eu quero andar nessa liberdade com Você. Pela sua graça, somos lavados, somos feitos novos, e chamados a estender o mesmo perdão radical aos outros. Você já lutou para perdoar alguém? Como foi que você fez isso, ou você manteve a raiva e o odio contra ele ou ela? Não nos importamos em reter o perdão dos outros, mas estamos desesperados para recebê-lo. quando somos os ofençores prejudicando outros. Parece não ter tanta importancia doar, precisamos dar a mesma de recebeu? Como você se sentiu? Você experimentou o alívio que só o perdão pode conceder? O que seu Filho aprenderia vendo suas ações ou palavras? Em toda a Escritura, vemos um Deus que generosamente perdoa livremente. O Salmo 103: 11 e 12 diz: pos como os ceus se elevam acima da terra, assim é imenso o seu amor para com os que o temem. Quanto distacia o Oriente do Ocidente, assim ele afasta para longe de nós as nossas transgressões. " Hebreus 8:12 diz: Porque eu lhes perdoarei a maldade e não me lembrarei mais dos seus pecados“. Você consegue compreender a profundidade do perdão de Deus para você, isto ajudar a você perdoar os outros? Que amargura você precisa confessar ao Senhor? O que esta preso, escondido no seu coração? tire um momento para conversa com Deus. Faça uma lista de pessoas que você precisa levar a ele o perdão, a alguém em sua vida? Vamos, Stuart. "Como tão profundo é o amor do pai para nós”.

