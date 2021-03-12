https://reader.ebookexprees.com/complete/B08R119SZF Do you want to learn information, tips, and general advice about how to prepare for the exam? Do you want to learn about the infrastructure and platform services provided by Google Cloud Platform? If you answered "yes" to any of the above, look no further. This is the bundle for you! This bundle not only helps you in clearing the exam and achieve the Industry's most sought certification but also helps you in understanding the concepts and develop a good understanding of Google Cloud. The Google Cloud Architect exam acknowledges that you have a working knowledge of all of the core Google Cloud services and how to architect and design solutions on Google Cloud. Preparing in advance and getting to the market as soon as possible, puts the professional closer to winning a job. Once again as IT professionals. By the end of this bundle, you will be ready to use Google Cloud Data Engineering services to design, deploy and monitor data pipelines, deploy advanced database systems, build data analysis platforms, and support production machine learning environments. This bundle provides the skills you need to advance your career as a data engineer and provides training to support your preparation for the industry-recognized Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification. Bundle consists of the following: Book 1: Google Professional Cloud Architect Google Certified Professional Architect overview Architecting with Google Computer Engine Preparation for the Professional Cloud Architect Exam Getting started with Google Kubernetes Engine Designing and planning a cloud solution architecture Managing and providing the cloud solution infrastructure Security design and compliance for cloud solution Book 2: Google Professional Data Engineering