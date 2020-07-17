Successfully reported this slideshow.
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) Guerrero Nieto Jair Osvaldo (Actualizado a Julio, 17)
ETIOLOGÍA  SARS-CoV2 El COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019: 11/02/20 OMS), es una enfermedad infecciosa causada por el vi...
ETIOLOGÍA  SARS-CoV2 La secuencia del betacoronavirus de Wuhan muestran semejanzas con los betacoronavirus encontrados en...
HISTORIA CASO 2003 DICIEMBRE 2019 ENERO 2020 FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO JULIO
HISTORIA (CASO 2003)  El brote de SARS se inicio en la provincia de Guangdong del sur de China en noviembre de 2002  Se ...
HISTORIA – DICIEMBRE 2019  El 31 de diciembre de 2019, las autoridades sanitaria de la ciudad de Wuhan informaron de la a...
HISTORIA - ENERO  El día 13 de enero de 2020 se detectó un caso en Tailandia confirmado por pruebas de laboratorio.  El ...
HISTORIA - ENERO  Con fecha 23 de enero de 2020 se habían descrito casos en Bangkok (Tailandia), Tokio (Japón), Seúl (Cor...
HISTORIA – FEBRERO  Hasta el 27 de febrero de 2020, se habían confirmado 82 294 casos de infección en todo el mundo, de l...
HISTORIA – MARZO  El 1 de marzo, una joven de dieciocho años de edad que se encontraba estudiando en Italia junto con la ...
HISTORIA – MARZO  Al día 14, se confirmaron un total de 41 casos de coronavirus en el país  El día 15, la cantidad de ca...
HISTORIA – MARZO  El martes, 24 de marzo, el gobierno federal decretó el comienzo de la fase 2 de la pandemia por COVID-1...
HISTORIA – MARZO  El 26 de marzo, se dieron a conocer 110 nuevos casos confirmados, con lo que se elevó a 585 afectados p...
HISTORIA – ABRIL  El 1 de abril, de una suma total de 29 muertes por COVID- 19 en México desde el inicio de la crisis y 1...
HISTORIA – ABRIL  El 3 de abril cerró con 1688 infectados totales oficiales en México, 60 muertes y 633 recuperados. Méxi...
HISTORIA – ABRIL  El 8 de abril, si bien la cantidad de personas infectadas aumentó a 3181 además de 174 decesos como con...
HISTORIA – MAYO  El 1 de mayo, México es el vigésimo tercer país con mayor cantidad de infecciones por Covid-19, subiendo...
HISTORIA – JUNIO  El 1 de junio, México es el país décimo quinto con mayor cantidad de infecciones por Covid-19, subiendo...
HISTORIA - JULIO  El 1 de julio, México es el undécimo país con mayor cantidad de infecciones por Covid-19, subiendo cuat...
MAPA EPIDEMIOLOGÍCO MUNDIAL(17/07/2020)  https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1S0vCi3BA- 7DOCS13MomK7KebkPsvYl8C&...
MAPA EPIDEMIOLOGÍCO MUNDIAL (17/07/2020)  https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/b da7594740fd4...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA  La letalidad ha ido cambiando durante el brote, mientras que la tasa de morbilidad no se conocía con exact...
INTRODUCCIÓN: FAMILIA DE CORONAVIRUS  Los coronavirus reciben su nombre por el aspecto que presentan sus viriones, semeja...
INTRODUCCIÓN  Se han ligado también a la gastroenteritis en niños y adultos.  Comunes en muchas especies diferentes de a...
ESTRUCTURA  Viriones con envoltura  Genoma mas largo de ARN de cadena + (27-30 mil bases) = se asocia a la proteína N pa...
REPLICACIÓN  Durante la infección el genoma se traduce para producir una poliproteína que se hidroxila y origina una ARN ...
GLUCOPROTEÍNAS  Los viriones contienen las glucoproteínas:  E1 (20-30mil Da) transmembrana  E2 (160-200mil Da)  adhesi...
MECANISMO DE TRANSMISIÓN Y PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN  Gotas aerosolizadas (Flügge), también se encuentra en el sudor, la orin...
PATOGENIA Y ENFERMEDADES CLÍNICAS  Infección permanece en VRS (temperatura óptima para la proliferación = 33-37°C)  Coro...
PATOGENIA Y ENFERMEDADES CLÍNICAS  Son zoonosis = El animal que hace de reservorio entra en contacto con el ser humano  ...
CUADRO CLÍNICO ANTERIORES CORONAVIRUS  El SARS (2003) es una forma de neumonía atípica caracterizada por:  Fiebre elevad...
CUADRO CLÍNICO COVID-19 Síntomas más habituales:  Fiebre  Tos seca  Cansancio Síntomas menos comunes:  Molestias y dol...
INTERROGATORIO (ANTES DE FASE 2)  Caso sospechoso: Persona de cualquier edad que presente fiebre, enfermedad respiratoria...
PAUTAS PROVISIONALES PARA LA RECOLECCIÓN DE MUESTRAS CLÍNICAS Se recomienda la recolección de tres tipos de muestras 1. Mu...
DIAGNÓSTICO  La RT-PCR es el método de elección para la detección del genoma vírico de ARN en muestras respiratorias y de...
Detección del nuevo coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) por RT-PCR en tiempo real separador Victor M Corman1 , Olfert Landt2 , Ma...
Muestras clínicas y sobrenadantes de cultivo celular de coronavirus para la evaluación inicial del ensayo  Se analizaron ...
 Extracción de ARNSe extrajo ARN de muestras clínicas con el sistema MagNA Pure 96 (Roche, Penzberg, Alemania) y de sobre...
ESTRATEGIA DE CONTROL Detección temprana •Diagnóstico oportuno de caso sospechoso Aislamiento •Nivel 3 de seguridad biológ...
CONTENCIÓN  La cuarentena estricta de los sujetos infectados y el cribado de fiebre en los viajeros procedentes de una re...
TRATAMIENTO  No existe un tratamiento antiviral específico recomendado para la infección 2019-nCoV.  Las personas infect...
MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS (OMS)  Evitar en lo posible el contacto directo con personas que presenten infecciones respiratorias ...
Fuentes  https://www.studocu.com/es-mx/document/universidad-de- guadalajara/microbiologia/resumenes/resumen-coronavirus/7...
PREGUNTAS DE EVALUACIÓN  1. Una mujer de 63 años de edad presenta fiebre, cefalea, malestar, mialgias y tos. Es el inicio...
 2. Con base en el análisis de secuencia y en las pruebas serológicas, ¿cuál de los siguientes es el origen más probable ...
 3. La epidemia del SARS por coronavirus en 2020 ha provocado muchos casos y muertes. ¿Cuál es la vía principal de transm...
 4. Las infecciones por coronavirus en el ser humano suelen producir un síndrome de resfriado común. Sin embargo, un brot...
 5. Una epidemia de infecciones virales respiratorias agudas ocurrió en residentes de edad avanzada de un asilo. Se sospe...
 6. Las siguientes son características frecuentes de los coronavirus, excepto una. ¿Cuál no es correcta? A. Poseen antíge...
 7. Los coronavirus del SARS comparten algunas características (no todas) con los coronavirus HCoV- OC43 de humanos. De l...
 8. Una persona que vuelve de un viaje de Wuhan, China presenta inicialmente neumonía, fiebre y tos. ¿Cuál es el mejor es...
 9. Seleccione el factor (o factores) de riesgo de que surja infección grave por coronavirus del MERS: A. Contacto recien...
Introducción a los coronavirus. Etiología, historia (México), epidemiología, estructura, replicación, patogenia, cuadro clínico, diagnostico y demás datos básicos de COVID-19.

  1. 1. CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) Guerrero Nieto Jair Osvaldo (Actualizado a Julio, 17)
  2. 2. ETIOLOGÍA  SARS-CoV2 El COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019: 11/02/20 OMS), es una enfermedad infecciosa causada por el virus SARS-CoV2, un virus ARN monocatenario positivo. Que a finales de enero del presente año 2020 se le conocía como Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV o coronavirus del mercado de mariscos de Wuhan. Puede provocar enfermedad respiratoria aguda y neumonía grave en humanos. Fue detectado por primera vez en diciembre de 2019
  3. 3. ETIOLOGÍA  SARS-CoV2 La secuencia del betacoronavirus de Wuhan muestran semejanzas con los betacoronavirus encontrados en murciélagos, pero son genéticamente distintos de otros coronavirus como el SARS Co-V y el MERS-CoV Cinco genomas del nuevo coronavirus han sido aisladas y reportadas, incluyendo BetaCoV/Wuhan/IVDC-HB-01/2019, BetaCoV/Wuhan/IVDC-HB-04/2020, BetaCoV/Wuhan/IVDC-HB-05/2019, BetaCoV/Wuhan/WIV04/2019, y BetaCoV/Wuhan/IPBCAMS-WH-01/2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)  Monitoreo
  4. 4. HISTORIA CASO 2003 DICIEMBRE 2019 ENERO 2020 FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO JULIO
  5. 5. HISTORIA (CASO 2003)  El brote de SARS se inicio en la provincia de Guangdong del sur de China en noviembre de 2002  Se extendió a Hong Kong a través de un médico que había colaborado en la epidemia inicial  Se extendió a Vietnam, Toronto (Canadá) y otras ciudades a través de viajeros.  El virus pasó al ser humano desde un animal (paguma, perro mapache y tejón chino) criado para el consumo alimentario.  8mil sujetos infectado y 784 muertes (OMS, 2002)
  6. 6. HISTORIA – DICIEMBRE 2019  El 31 de diciembre de 2019, las autoridades sanitaria de la ciudad de Wuhan informaron de la aparición de 27 personas diagnosticadas de Síndrome Respiratorio Agudo Severo de origen desconocido; la mayor parte de los casos estaban relacionados con un determinado mercado de mariscos y otros animales ubicado en la ciudad.  El 7 de enero de 2020 se descubrió que la causa de la enfermedad era un nuevo virus de la familia de los coronavirus que fue nombrado como 2019-nCoV (coronavirus de Wuhan).
  7. 7. HISTORIA - ENERO  El día 13 de enero de 2020 se detectó un caso en Tailandia confirmado por pruebas de laboratorio.  El 14 de enero se detectó un caso en Japón de una persona que había viajado recientemente a Wuhan.  El 21 de enero de 2020 se informó de la existencia de casos en Estados Unidos también en personas que habían viajado a Wuhan
  8. 8. HISTORIA - ENERO  Con fecha 23 de enero de 2020 se habían descrito casos en Bangkok (Tailandia), Tokio (Japón), Seúl (Corea del Sur), Pekín (China), Shanghái (China), Guangdong (China), Dayuan (Taiwán), Hong Kong (China), Macao (China), EE. UU. , Vietnam y Singapur .  Hasta ese día había provocado 81 muertes, principalmente en Wuhan y alrededores, el número de personas afectadas oficialmente asciende a 1975.  Sin embargo el Medical Research's Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis del Imperial College London estima que hasta 4000 personas podrían estar infectadas con el coronovirus en la ciudad de Wuhan.
  9. 9. HISTORIA – FEBRERO  Hasta el 27 de febrero de 2020, se habían confirmado 82 294 casos de infección en todo el mundo, de los cuales el 95.5 % se concentraban en China.  El resto de infectados se encontraban dispersos en 57 países distintos a China, mientras que Estados Unidos, Canadá y Brasil eran las únicas naciones del continente americano con casos confirmados.  En México, se tenía registro de un caso bajo investigación en el estado de Hidalgo, y veintidós casos habían resultado negativos en otras entidades, como Jalisco, Ciudad de México, Oaxaca, el estado de México y Guanajuato.  El 27 de febrero de 2020, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez —titular de la Subsecretaría de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud, en México— informó que había un paciente hospitalizado en el Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias (INER) que había dado positivo en una primera prueba de laboratorio a COVID-19.  El 28 de febrero, se confirmaron los primeros tres casos en México  El cuarto caso se confirmó el 29 de febrero
  10. 10. HISTORIA – MARZO  El 1 de marzo, una joven de dieciocho años de edad que se encontraba estudiando en Italia junto con la joven de Coahuila confirmada el 29 de febrero, y que reside en Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.  El 6 de marzo, un habitante del estado de México, de 71 años de edad, que había viajado a Italia a finales del mes anterior.  El 7 de marzo, un hombre de 46 años de edad, residente de la Ciudad de México.  El 11 de marzo, el día que la OMS catalogó el COVID-19 como una pandemia, se reportaron cuatro nuevos casos  El 12 de marzo, otras cuatro infecciones se registraron en Querétaro, Puebla y Durango, todos ellos con edades superiores a los 30 años y con antecedentes de viaje a países europeos como España y Francia.  El 13 de marzo, la cantidad de infectados se incrementó a 26 casos, además de confirmarse la investigación de otros casos sospechosos en distintos estados del país.
  11. 11. HISTORIA – MARZO  Al día 14, se confirmaron un total de 41 casos de coronavirus en el país  El día 15, la cantidad de casos confirmados se incrementó a 56, a la vez que se dio a conocer el tercer caso de recuperación, ocurrido en Coahuila.  El día 16, la cantidad de casos confirmados por parte de la Secretaría de Salud aumentó a 82. Posteriormente, los gobiernos estatales de Sonora y de Tamaulipas confirmaron sus primeros casos positivos por coronavirus, por lo que la cantidad de entidades federativas con presencia de coronavirus llegó a 19.  La cantidad de casos confirmados en el país superó el centenar el 18 de marzo, cuando se reportaron 118 casos, un incremento del 26% con respecto al resultado del día anterior (93 casos, el 17 de marzo). Este mismo día, la Secretaría de Salud confirmó la primera muerte por COVID- 19 en México.
  12. 12. HISTORIA – MARZO  El martes, 24 de marzo, el gobierno federal decretó el comienzo de la fase 2 de la pandemia por COVID-19 en el país, tras registrarse los primeros contagios locales.  El mismo día, 24 de marzo, un ciudadano mexicano murió en Perú por contagio de COVID-19  El miércoles, 25 de marzo, primer caso de COVID-19 en Tlaxcala. Hasta ese día, había un total de siete defunciones, 475 casos confirmados y más de 1600 sospechosos. Asimismo, cabe resaltar que solamente el 10 por ciento de las personas infectadas requirieron hospitalización, mientras que el resto recibieron atención médica ambulatoria.
  13. 13. HISTORIA – MARZO  El 26 de marzo, se dieron a conocer 110 nuevos casos confirmados, con lo que se elevó a 585 afectados por la enfermedad. La cantidad de muertes por COVID-19 se elevó a ocho, una de ellas en Quintana Roo.  El 30 de marzo, se decretó la «emergencia sanitaria por causa de fuerza mayor» en el país, ante la evolución de casos confirmados y muertes por la enfermedad.  Hasta entonces se habían confirmado 1094 personas contagiadas y 28 defunciones en México, además de 2752 casos sospechosos y 5635 casos negativos. En total, se habían realizado pruebas por COVID-19 a 9481 personas en el país.  El 31 de marzo, se reportó el fallecimiento de un médico de urgencias que trabajaba en la clínica 7 del IMSS de Monclova, Coahuila, al día siguiente de que muriera un paciente de la misma clínica por las mismas circunstancias. Esto llevó a la colocación de un cerco sanitario en el lugar y su reconversión como hospital especial para la atención de casos de COVID-19.
  14. 14. HISTORIA – ABRIL  El 1 de abril, de una suma total de 29 muertes por COVID- 19 en México desde el inicio de la crisis y 1215 infectados oficiales, 35 ya se habían recuperado. México era, a esa fecha, el 45° país con mayor cantidad de infecciones por esta enfermedad, el primero de los cuales era Estados Unidos, con 214 482, seguido por Italia y España, con 110 574 y 104 118, respectivamente.  El 2 de abril, la cantidad de casos confirmados se incrementó a 1500, los cuales se hallaron dispersos primordialmente en la Ciudad de México, en el estado de México y en Jalisco. Por otro lado, se registró un aumento de 13 defunciones más, la mayor cantidad de muertes diarias por COVID-19 en el país hasta ese momento.  De acuerdo con Alomía: «Los adultos jóvenes en edad productiva y vida social son los que más contagian, y los hospitalizados graves y fallecidos son los adultos mayores». Cabe resaltar que la tendencia de aumento diario de casos se mantenía en un promedio de 150 casos, de acuerdo con registros de las autoridades sanitarias.
  15. 15. HISTORIA – ABRIL  El 3 de abril cerró con 1688 infectados totales oficiales en México, 60 muertes y 633 recuperados. México era, a esa fecha, el 39ª país con mayor cantidad de infecciones, superado inmediatamente por Indonesia, con 1986 infecciones.  El 5 de abril, las autoridades sanitarias de Baja California reportaron que Mexicali posee una curva de contagios ascendente similar a la de Wuhan, China  El 7 de abril los datos publicados mostraron un total de 141 decesos, 7526 casos sospechosos, 2785 casos confirmados y 15099 casos negativos,66 lo que refleja un incremento del 186,1 % con respecto a la semana anterior.
  16. 16. HISTORIA – ABRIL  El 8 de abril, si bien la cantidad de personas infectadas aumentó a 3181 además de 174 decesos como consecuencia de la enfermedad, las autoridades sanitarias revelaron que estiman la existencia de 26 mil casos de infección en el país de acuerdo con el Sistema Nacional de Vigilancia Epidemiológica.  Se trata además del día con mayor cantidad de decesos en México —33, en total— desde que se registró la primera muerte.  Un nuevo récord de decesos se registró el 14 de abril cuando las autoridades de Salud revelaron el fallecimiento de 74 pacientes de COVID-19 en el país.  El 15 de abril se reportaron 5847 casos confirmados en el país, y 449 decesos incluido el de una niña de 12 años de edad, la víctima más pequeña de la enfermedad.  El 21 de abril, Hugo López Gatell anunció el inicio de la Fase 3, con la cual se mantienen las medidas de sana distancia, al menos hasta el 30 de mayo  El 30 de abril, en un programa de radio la Dra. Magdalena Madero asegura que las camas de hospital de la Ciudad de México ya están saturadas, a pesar de lo que dice el gobierno federal
  17. 17. HISTORIA – MAYO  El 1 de mayo, México es el vigésimo tercer país con mayor cantidad de infecciones por Covid-19, subiendo veintidós lugares desde el primero de abril. Tiene 19,224 infectados oficiales, de los cuales 11,423 ya se han recuperado y 1,859 han fallecido.  El 12 de mayo, la Cofepris prohíbe que el Hospital ABC haga pruebas serológicas de Covid-19 las cuales miden los anti- cuerpos y son necesarias para detectar posibles donadores de plaquetas.  El 23 de mayo, la Secretaría de Salud federal señaló que Guerrero es la entidad con mayor ocupación hospitalaria del país por la COVID-19, porque un 76% de los espacios están ocupados.  El 31 de mayo, suman 204 los muertos por coronavirus en Pemex.
  18. 18. HISTORIA – JUNIO  El 1 de junio, México es el país décimo quinto con mayor cantidad de infecciones por Covid-19, subiendo ocho puestos desde el primero de mayo, con 90,664 infectados oficiales de los cuales 64,326 ya se han recuperado. Se han registrado 9,930 fallecidos oficiales por Covid-19. México es el séptimo país con más muertes en el mundo y el tercero en el continente americano después de Estados Unidos y Brasil.  El 1 de junio, la Secretaria de Educación Pública, a través del secretario Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, declaró que la fecha tentativa del inicio del nuevo ciclo escolar 2020-2021 sería para el nivel básico (preescolar- secundaria) el 31 de agosto y para los niveles medio superior y superior el 21 de septiembre.  El 5 de junio se presentó la actualización del semáforo para la reapertura de actividades no esenciales en el programa de la "Nueva Normalidad", mostrando en rojo a todos los estados (Zacatecas pasó del color naranja al rojo).  El 11 de junio, El País publicó una nota en la que señalaba que más de 40 recolectores de basura habían muerto por Covid-19 en la Ciudad de México, con información de los mismos trabajadores del gremio. Los recolectores de basura que siguen trabajando, le solicitaron material de protección a las autoridades de la ciudad.
  19. 19. HISTORIA - JULIO  El 1 de julio, México es el undécimo país con mayor cantidad de infecciones por Covid-19, subiendo cuatro puestos desde el primero de junio, con 231,770 infectados oficiales de los cuales 138,319 ya se han recuperado. Se han registrado 28,510 fallecidos oficiales por Covid-19.  México es el sexto país con más muertes en el mundo después de EUA, Brasil, Reino Unido, Italia y Francia.  Para el 15 de julio, desde el inicio de la pandemia se han registrado 800 defunciones de servidores públicos, pero sólo 273 se han confirmado por Covid-19
  20. 20. MAPA EPIDEMIOLOGÍCO MUNDIAL(17/07/2020)  https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1S0vCi3BA- 7DOCS13MomK7KebkPsvYl8C&ll=23.752280276218613%2C172.856404149 9999&z=2
  21. 21. MAPA EPIDEMIOLOGÍCO MUNDIAL (17/07/2020)  https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/b da7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
  22. 22. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA  La letalidad ha ido cambiando durante el brote, mientras que la tasa de morbilidad no se conocía con exactitud.  En enero, la tasa de mortalidad se encontraba entre el 2 y el 7% y la OMS la cifró en 6%  Imperial College: 8% en asintomáticos y 18% en sintomáticos
  23. 23. INTRODUCCIÓN: FAMILIA DE CORONAVIRUS  Los coronavirus reciben su nombre por el aspecto que presentan sus viriones, semejante a una corona solar (proyecciones de superficie)  Segunda causa más frecuente del resfriado común (por detrás de los rinovirus).  Han causado brotes de síndrome respiratorio agudo grave (SARS) en China, síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio [MERS-CoV] y actualmente el COVID-19.
  24. 24. INTRODUCCIÓN  Se han ligado también a la gastroenteritis en niños y adultos.  Comunes en muchas especies diferentes de animales, incluidos camellos, vacas, gatos, serpientes y murciélagos.  El SARS-CoV2: se detectó por primera vez en la ciudad de Wuhan, provincia de Hubei, China
  25. 25. ESTRUCTURA  Viriones con envoltura  Genoma mas largo de ARN de cadena + (27-30 mil bases) = se asocia a la proteína N para formar una nucleocápside helicoidal  Entre 80-160 nm de diámetro  Glucoproteínas de superficie, proyecciones en forma de bastón = le permite soportar las condiciones del tubo digestivo y diseminarse por vía F-O.
  26. 26. REPLICACIÓN  Durante la infección el genoma se traduce para producir una poliproteína que se hidroxila y origina una ARN polimerasa dependiente de ARN (L [225mil Da] y otras proteínas víricas.  La proteína L produce y luego utiliza un molde de ARN- para replicar nuevos genomas y producir entre 5 y 7 moléculas individuales de ARNm que codifican c/u de las proteínas víricas.  Se ensambla en el RER
  27. 27. GLUCOPROTEÍNAS  Los viriones contienen las glucoproteínas:  E1 (20-30mil Da) transmembrana  E2 (160-200mil Da)  adhesión vírica y la fusión de membrana, objetivo de los anticuerpos neutralizantes.  Nucleoproteína vírica N (47-55mil Da)  Hemaglutina-neuraminidasa E3 (120-140mil Da)
  28. 28. MECANISMO DE TRANSMISIÓN Y PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN  Gotas aerosolizadas (Flügge), también se encuentra en el sudor, la orina y las heces.  El 20 de enero de 2020, se confirmó la transmisión de persona a persona en Guangdong, China, según Zhong Nanshan, jefe del equipo de la comisión de salud que investiga el brote.  Periodo de incubación: 2 -14 días
  29. 29. PATOGENIA Y ENFERMEDADES CLÍNICAS  Infección permanece en VRS (temperatura óptima para la proliferación = 33-37°C)  Coronavirus animales pueden replicarse a 37°C  enfermedades sistémicas  Causan infecciones citolíticas, alteran la fisiología de células epiteliales ciliadas  Infección puede reagudizar un trastorno pulmonar crónico preexistente, como el asma o la bronquitis, hasta neumonía  Se han observado también en heces procedentes de adultos y niños con diarrea y gastroenteritis, así como de lactantes con enterocolitis necrosante.
  30. 30. PATOGENIA Y ENFERMEDADES CLÍNICAS  Son zoonosis = El animal que hace de reservorio entra en contacto con el ser humano  Son virus citolíticos que pueden replicarse a temp. corporal en las cel. epiteliales, linfocitos y leucocitos.  En inmunocomprometidos causan lesiones importantes en los pulmones, riñones, hígado y tracto gastrointestinal.
  31. 31. CUADRO CLÍNICO ANTERIORES CORONAVIRUS  El SARS (2003) es una forma de neumonía atípica caracterizada por:  Fiebre elevada >38°C  Tos  Disnea  síndrome de dificultad respiratoria aguda  Escalofríos  Rigidez  Cefalea  Mareo  Malestar gral  Mialgia  Diarrea (20%) Mortalidad de 10% en Px sintomáticos  El MERS-CoV también causa síndrome de dificultad respiratoria aguda.  Reservorios naturales: murciélagos y camellos. Mortalidad de 50% en Px sintomáticos
  32. 32. CUADRO CLÍNICO COVID-19 Síntomas más habituales:  Fiebre  Tos seca  Cansancio Síntomas menos comunes:  Molestias y dolores  Dolor de garganta  Diarrea  Conjuntivitis  Dolor de cabeza  Pérdida del sentido del olfato o del gusto  Erupciones cutáneas o pérdida del color en los dedos de las manos o de los pies Síntomas graves:  Dificultad para respirar o sensación de falta de aire  Dolor o presión en el pecho  Incapacidad para hablar o moverse
  33. 33. INTERROGATORIO (ANTES DE FASE 2)  Caso sospechoso: Persona de cualquier edad que presente fiebre, enfermedad respiratoria aguda y que cuente con antecedente de viaje o estancia en la ciudad de Wuhan provincia de Hubei, China, o haber estado en contacto con un caso confirmado o un caso bajo investigación hasta 14 días antes del inicio de síntomas.  Caso confirmado: Persona que cumpla con la definición operacional de caso sospechoso y que cuente con diagnóstico confirmatorio por laboratorio emitido por el Instituto de Diagnóstico y Referencia Epidemiológicos (InDRE)
  34. 34. PAUTAS PROVISIONALES PARA LA RECOLECCIÓN DE MUESTRAS CLÍNICAS Se recomienda la recolección de tres tipos de muestras 1. Muestras respiratorias inferiores: Lavado broncoalveolar, aspirado traqueal y/o esputo 2. Respiratorias superiores: Hisopo nasofaríngeo Y hisopo orofaríngeo (hisopo NP / OP) y/o Lavado / aspirado nasofaríngeo o aspirado nasal 3. Suero, 5-10 ml (niños y adultos); 1ml (lactantes) Si es posible, se deben recolectar tipos de muestras adicionales (p. Ej., Heces, orina) Almacene las muestras a 2-8 ° C y envíe durante la noche a los CDC en una bolsa de hielo
  35. 35. DIAGNÓSTICO  La RT-PCR es el método de elección para la detección del genoma vírico de ARN en muestras respiratorias y de heces.  Serológico ELISA NO ES EFECTIVO
  36. 36. Detección del nuevo coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) por RT-PCR en tiempo real separador Victor M Corman1 , Olfert Landt2 , Marco Kaiser2 , Richard Molenkamp3 , Adam Meijer4 , Daniel KW Chu5 , Tobias Bleicker1 , Sebastian Brünink1 , Julia Schneider1 , Marie Luisa Schmidt1 , Daphne GJC Mulders3 , Bart L Haagmans3 , Bas van der Veer4 , Sharon van den Brink4 , Lisa Wijsman4, Gabriel Goderski4 , Jean-Louis Romette6 , Joanna Ellis7 , Maria Zambon7 , Malik Peiris5 , Herman Goossens8 , Chantal Reusken4 , Marion PG Koopmans3 , Christian Drosten1
  37. 37. Muestras clínicas y sobrenadantes de cultivo celular de coronavirus para la evaluación inicial del ensayo  Se analizaron por el panel de patógenos respiratorios NxTAG (Luminex, S´Hertogenbosch, Países Bajos) o en casos de MERS-CoV por el ensayo MERS-CoV upE  Las muestras de todas las colecciones incluyeron esputo, así como hisopos de nariz y garganta con o sin medio de transporte viral.  Se analizaron muestras fecales que contenían muestras de CoV relacionadas con el SARS derivadas de murciélagos (identificadas por los números de acceso de GenBank): KC633203, Betacoronavirus BtCoV  Todo el ARN sintético utilizado en este estudio se cuantificó fotométricamente. El 22 de enero de 2020, el Journal of Medical Virology publicó un informe con el análisis genómico del virus que refleja que las serpientes en el área de Wuhan son el reservorio más probable
  38. 38.  Extracción de ARNSe extrajo ARN de muestras clínicas con el sistema MagNA Pure 96 (Roche, Penzberg, Alemania) y de sobrenadantes de cultivo celular con el mini kit de ARN viral (QIAGEN, Hilden, Alemania).  PCR de transcripción inversa en tiempo real Figura 1 .Posiciones relativas de los objetivos de amplicón en el coronavirus SARS y el nuevo genoma de coronavirus 2019 E: gen de proteína de envoltura; M: gen de proteína de membrana; N: gen de la proteína nucleocápside; ORF: marco de lectura abierto; RdRp: gen de ARN polimerasa dependiente de ARN; S: gen de la proteína espiga. Los números debajo de los amplicones son posiciones del genoma según SARS-CoV, GenBank NC_004718.
  39. 39. ESTRATEGIA DE CONTROL Detección temprana •Diagnóstico oportuno de caso sospechoso Aislamiento •Nivel 3 de seguridad biológica (BSL-3) Manejo de los contactos •Contención del virus
  40. 40. CONTENCIÓN  La cuarentena estricta de los sujetos infectados y el cribado de fiebre en los viajeros procedentes de una región afectada por un brote de SARS-CoV y MERS-CoV limita la diseminación  Las autoridades chinas han suspendido aviones, trenes, autobuses y transbordadores dentro y fuera de Wuhan.  Para ayudar a limitar la propagación del virus, la autoridad de salud de Wuhan ha hecho obligatorio el uso de mascarillas en lugares públicos
  41. 41. TRATAMIENTO  No existe un tratamiento antiviral específico recomendado para la infección 2019-nCoV.  Las personas infectadas con 2019-nCoV deben recibir atención de apoyo para ayudar a aliviar los síntomas. Para casos severos, el tratamiento debe incluir atención para apoyar las funciones vitales de los órganos.  Reposo, líquidos  No se dispone aún de ninguna vacuna en México
  42. 42. MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS (OMS)  Evitar en lo posible el contacto directo con personas que presenten infecciones respiratorias agudas en áreas en las que circule el virus.  Lavarse las manos con frecuencia, sobre todo tras el contacto con una persona enferma o su entorno.  Evitar el contacto con animales salvajes que pudieran actuar como transmisores.  Solicitar atención médica en caso de viajar a regiones en las que exista el virus y presentar signos de infección respiratoria aguda.  Las personas con infección respiratoria aguda de áreas potencialmente afectadas deben cubrirse la boca y nariz al estornudar o toser, lavarse las manos con frecuencia y evitar el contacto directo con otras personas.
  43. 43. Fuentes  https://www.studocu.com/es-mx/document/universidad-de- guadalajara/microbiologia/resumenes/resumen-coronavirus/729024/view  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html  https://www.gob.mx/salud/documentos/aviso-epidemiologico-casos-de- infeccion-respiratoria-asociados-a-nuevo-coronavirus-2019-ncov  https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560- 7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045  http://chguv.san.gva.es/documents/10184/189524/Coronavirus.pdf/b04ec04 f-e070-4432-9dec-3e7d903d2641  https://epidemiologiamolecular.com/coronavirus/  https://www.paho.org/hq/index.php?option=com_docman&view=download&c ategory_slug=coronavirus-alertas-epidemiologicas&alias=51355-20-de-enero- de-2020-nuevo-coronavirus-ncov-actualizacion-epidemiologica- 1&Itemid=270&lang=en  https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0140673620301835  https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S0140673620301835?token=1D23B F8C4B835C586DB658126E46F96F02E8BC53CC4007A8942301D44F0A164CD675A 95AFAE4078C630FA789D5C37F18  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/guidance-hcp.html
  44. 44. PREGUNTAS DE EVALUACIÓN  1. Una mujer de 63 años de edad presenta fiebre, cefalea, malestar, mialgias y tos. Es el inicio de la temporada invernal de los virus respiratorios y el médico de la paciente no sabe cuáles de ellos están presentes en la población. ¿Cuál de los siguientes virus no son una causa de enfermedad respiratoria aguda? A. Virus de la gripe B. Adenovirus C. Virus sincitial respiratorio D. Coronavirus E. Rotavirus
  45. 45.  2. Con base en el análisis de secuencia y en las pruebas serológicas, ¿cuál de los siguientes es el origen más probable de los coronavirus que producen SARS? A. Recombinación entre un coronavirus humano y uno animal que creó un nuevo virus. B. Salto de un coronavirus animal al ser humano. C. Mutación de un coronavirus humano que produjo un aumento de la virulencia. D. Adquisición de genes celulares humanos por un coronavirus humano a través de la recombinación que permitió la evasión de la respuesta inmunitaria del huésped por el virus.
  46. 46.  3. La epidemia del SARS por coronavirus en 2020 ha provocado muchos casos y muertes. ¿Cuál es la vía principal de transmisión de los coronavirus humanos? A. Fecal-oral B. Respiratoria C. Sangre D. Perinatal de madre a lactante E. Actividad sexual
  47. 47.  4. Las infecciones por coronavirus en el ser humano suelen producir un síndrome de resfriado común. Sin embargo, un brote epidémico reciente del SARS-CoV2 se caracterizó por neumonía e insuficiencia respiratoria progresiva. La prevención o el tratamiento de estas enfermedades se puede lograr mediante A. Una vacuna de subunidad B. Una vacuna de virus vivos atenuados adaptados al frío C. El fármaco viral amantadina D. Medidas del control de la infección, que comprenden aislamiento y uso de prendas protectoras. E. El fármaco antiviral aciclovir
  48. 48.  5. Una epidemia de infecciones virales respiratorias agudas ocurrió en residentes de edad avanzada de un asilo. Se sospechan los virus de la gripe y los coronavirus, que pueden causar enfermedad respiratoria grave en los ancianos. ¿Cuál de las siguientes características comparten estos virus? A. Genoma segmentado B. Genoma de RNA infeccioso C. Alta frecuencia de recombinación durante la replicación D. Serotipo simple que infecta al ser humano E. Genoma de polaridad negativa
  49. 49.  6. Las siguientes son características frecuentes de los coronavirus, excepto una. ¿Cuál no es correcta? A. Poseen antígenos de reactividad cruzada con los virus de la gripe. B. Contienen los genomas más grandes entre los virus de RNA. C. Pueden causar gastroenteritis. D. Poseen distribución mundial.
  50. 50.  7. Los coronavirus del SARS comparten algunas características (no todas) con los coronavirus HCoV- OC43 de humanos. De las afirmaciones siguientes: ¿cuál es válida respecto de los coronavirus del SARS? A. Causa brotes anuales durante el invierno (hemisferio septentrional) B. Se distribuye a escala mundial. C. Entre las poblaciones expuestas a un gran riesgo de presentar la enfermedad, está el personal de atención a la salud. D. Los hospedadores naturales son las civetas de las palmeras.
  51. 51.  8. Una persona que vuelve de un viaje de Wuhan, China presenta inicialmente neumonía, fiebre y tos. ¿Cuál es el mejor estudio para el diagnóstico? A. Cuantificación del antígeno de coronavirus B. PCR de coronavirus humanos C. PCR DE SARS-CoV2 D. Cultivo de virus de aparato respiratorio
  52. 52.  9. Seleccione el factor (o factores) de riesgo de que surja infección grave por coronavirus del MERS: A. Contacto reciente con camellos B. Infección previa por coronavirus C. Alergias estacionales D. Enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica

×