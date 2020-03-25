1585098049306 algoritmos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALGORITMOS HECHO POR: CALIHUA ATLAHUA JAIR
LOS ALGORITMOS  En informática, un algoritmo es una secuencia de instrucciones secuenciales, gracias al cual pueden lleva...
LAS ESTRUCTURAS DE DATOS  Cuando hablamos de programación, la estructura de datos está representada por una forma determi...
CODIFICACION  Hay mucha exageración sobre la codificación, así que vamos a empezar aclarando lo que la codificación no es...
ESTRUCTURAS SELECTIVAS  La estructura lógicas selectivas se encuentran en la solución algorítmica de casi todo tipo de pr...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION :)
Algoritmos de programación

