Why to choose industrial design course

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Industrial designers work to improve industrial items’ look, safety, and functionality. They invent new forms and concepts for everything from ballpoint pens to stoves to automobiles and gadgets. Industrial designers have designed a variety of products, starting from ballpoint pens, stoves, automobiles, and electronics.
Be the first to like this
Industrial designers work to improve industrial items’ look, safety, and functionality. They invent new forms and concepts for everything from ballpoint pens to stoves to automobiles and gadgets. Industrial designers have designed a variety of products, starting from ballpoint pens, stoves, automobiles, and electronics.
Total views
17
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0