El término Entorno Virtual de Trabajo Colaborativo (EVTC) tiene la particularidad de, en algunas ocasiones, ser muy utiliz...
llevado a mezclar, solapar, y caracterizar conceptos como colaboración, cooperación, coordinación, “compartición”, entre o...
• que muchas prácticas del ámbito de la educación eran y son válidas de introducir en procesos de trabajo en equipo pues e...
compartido en colaboración y cooperación soportado por TIC; TIC y soluciones empleadas en el trabajo compartido en entorno...
Sincronía y Asincronía, son dos conceptos básicos a comprender. Por el momento se pude decir de cada una lo siguiente. La ...
espacio de las interacciones mediadas por TIC, alude a que dos o más personas interactúan en el mismo espacio de tiempo. O...
• la imposición del capitalismo como paradigma de intercambio de conocimiento, personas y dinero que conduce a valorizar y...
distancia y saben -eso sí- de la existencia del otro, o se gritan a mucha distancia - pueden verse- o “se mandan señales d...
Ejemplos de software asincrónico y sincrónico o que pueden operar de asincrónicay sincrónica según su uso Aquí se presenta...
llegado a tal extremo que nadie puede entregar una tarjeta de presentación sin incluir “la dirección” de correo electrónic...
Entornos virtuales

Entornos virtuales

  1. 1. El término Entorno Virtual de Trabajo Colaborativo (EVTC) tiene la particularidad de, en algunas ocasiones, ser muy utilizado y, en otras, ser el gran olvidado en las discusiones académicas y profesionales. Un motivo posible es que se trata de un término que tanto alude a cosas muy abstractas y “esenciales de la vida misma”, como alude a tecnologías muy concretas que requieren un exhaustivo dominio de las Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones (TIC). Esto permite, en el primer caso, usar el término muy libremente en muchas discusiones y, en el segundo caso, no usarlo pues su uso asusta por el gran dominio técnico que parece requerir. Lo que significa este término, es un constructo resultante de muchas aportaciones teóricas y práctico-aplicadas que le han ido dando una forma muy amplia y una claridad que sintetiza muchas ¡deas. Estas aportaciones se han concretado a partir de, por un lado, experiencias prácticas que han procurado concretarse en estudios teóricos pero que aún son incipientes y requieren más profundidad y, por otro lado, desarrollos informáticos que han dado lugar a gran cantidad de aplicaciones informáticas que por su uso definen conceptos. El término EVTC ha surgido de un ciclo donde tanto estudios como aplicaciones se han ¡do algunos retroalimentando y otros mismo siguiendo caminos distintos, pudiendo distinguirse un termino masificado a niveles tanto de conceptualización como de tecnificación. • Conceptualmente: EVTC es un concepto ligado a actividades de trabajo en equipo sustentadas en prácticas que son, en particular colaborativas y cooperativas, y en general compartidas. • Tecnológicamente: EVTC es una tecnología que incluye toda una gama de artilugios informáticos (plataformas, herramientas, y aplicaciones) que buscan facilitar las interacciones de las personas. Cabe advertir que esto ha producido una confusión mayor. • Por un lado o extremo, algunas tecnologías, por su maleabilidad y ductibilidad, han llevado a confundir los usos con los fines a nivel de herramientas como de conceptos. Por ejemplo, mientras algunos software EVTC sitúan a un Chat colaborativa síncronal de coordinación, en otro software EVTC se dirá que un Chat es una herramienta de cooperación tanto síncrona como asincrónica. Ambas posturas son válidas, pero requieren aclarar ciertas cosas. Un Chat es u cosas. Un Chat es un software que se usa y sirve nada más y nada menos que para comunicar personas. Otra cosa es un Chat operando dentro de un enfoque de trabajo para fines de coordinación, sea para colaboración en una interacción online (síncrona) o sea para apoyar conversaciones a posteriori de que ocurran (asincrona). La discusión puede ser muy amplia pero al final todo es cuestión de que las tecnologías tengan un sentido, una orientación y un fin dentro de una metodología. • Por otro lado o extremo, la masificación de conceptos, su lectura ligera por parte de las personas o la rapidez de usar los términos, la confusión de las traducciones de términos entre idiomas y la simple validez que da el uso masivo pero no reflexivo de las cosas, ha
  2. 2. llevado a mezclar, solapar, y caracterizar conceptos como colaboración, cooperación, coordinación, “compartición”, entre otros. En realidad, son los conceptos “co” o las palabras con prefijo “co”. No es riesgoso decir que como los EVTC son finalmente sistemas informáticos se apropiaron de estos términos, pero luego los confundieron cuando pusieron sus propias tecnologías (como el caso de las chat) porque las TIC al ser maleables en fines y usos ya no permiten distinguirles con claridad en su fin. Este es el motivo por el cual diferenciar entre un EVTColaborativo de un EVTCooperativo es muy sutil, pero importante de tener presente. Dicho todo esto, proponer una definición es arriesgado, salvo que se piense en una noción que igualmente sería débil en términos de validez universal, pero lo suficientemente amplia para cubrir lo conceptual y lo tecnológico: Un EVTC alude a un Entorno Virtual o territorio o campo donde las personas están en compañía de otras con el fin de producir conocimiento de valor y con el fin de crecer como seres humanos, siempre en interacciones, tanto mediatizadas por artefactos culturales humanos como mediatizadas por Sistemas y Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (S/TIC o Sistemas y TIC). Este documento pretende abordar esta visión de los EVTC con el fin de dominarles conceptualmente y comprenderles tecnológicamente. Este dominio y esta comprensión, se ha visto, permiten que un EVTC aporte valor a procesos en diversos ámbitos aplicación, que entre otros son: • cambio organizacional, • aprendizaje organizacional, • gestión de proyectos, • educación ejecutiva y capacitación, • gestión sin distancias y/o, • negociación y resolución de conflictos. En cada uno de los ámbitos de aplicación, los EVTC tienen la propiedad de que por sí solos son instrumentos usados en el ámbito laboral y al mismo tiempo son instrumentos que promueven, facilitan o simplemente permiten introducir prácticas de aprendizaje. Esto produce que muchas veces mientras se “habla" de las cualidades de los EVTC en el ámbito de su aplicación laboral, pareciera que se estuviera hablando de aplicaciones formativas. Y esto igualmente ocurre en sentido inverso. Hasta no hace muchos años (hasta finales del Siglo XX e inicios del Siglo XXI), cuando se distinguía entre trabajo laboral de tareas de formación (o aprendizaje), se hablaba respectivamente de Entorno Virtual de trabajo en equipo (usados en empresas) y de Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje (usado en escuelas o entidades de formación) -por supuesto todo mezclado con aspectos colaborativos y compartidos-. Los avances en el campo de los EVTC han mostrado:
  3. 3. • que muchas prácticas del ámbito de la educación eran y son válidas de introducir en procesos de trabajo en equipo pues estos últimos incluyen actividades de aprendizaje naturales o formales; y, • que muchas actividades laborales de organización son válidas para organizar a grupos de estudiantes en actividades formativas de aprendizaje. Cabe destacar que estos avances, tanto conceptuales como tecnológicos, se han dado gracias a diversos factores de los cuales es posible destacar tres: 1. la convergencia de diversas teorías organizacionales, sociales, sicológicas y educativas; 2. el avance de los conceptos ligados a TIC y su aplicación horizontal en muchos campos (es decir aplicables a muchos ámbitos de la vida diaria); y, 3. el cambio de paradigmas socio-laborales en el sentido de que, por un lado, la formación requiere introducir prácticas y competencias laborales y, por otro lado, de que el trabajo profesional debe ir ligado a un aprendizaje continuo -incluso- desde el propio puesto de trabajo. De esta manera y con relativa tranquilidad, se puede decir que un EVTC se potencia hoy como un dispositivo que permite unificar ambos propósitos (lo laboral y lo educativo). Una vez que se tiene dominio conceptual y comprensión tecnológica, y aclarado el punto de que no existe tensión por una dicotomía laboral-formación que no es tal, se pueden estudiar los EVTC como: i. modelos organizacionales que dan lugar a un espacio de interacción humano en términos de lo que implica un EVTC; y, ¡i. artilugios informáticos que implantan o sirven para implantar, ya sea, un EVTC como un conjunto de tecnologías o, el modelo organizacional subyacente a un EVTC. Visto así, los EVTC aluden a espacios de interacción y al mismo tiempo a artilugios informáticos. Saber distinguir y combinar ambos aspectos es lo complejo de su estudio y de su utilización. Descripción de la asignatura La asignatura Entornos Virtuales de Trabajo Colaborativo se distribuye en varios capítulos partiendo con una fuerte exposición de conceptos, teorías, enfoques y modelos que permiten en su conjunto definir y comprender de mejor manera lo que es un EVTC. Luego se pasan a revisar tecnologías, soluciones y herramientas para el trabajo compartido para comprender de mejor manera el significado y la naturaleza de trabajar en espacios compartidos, de colaboración y de cooperación, con soporte o apoyo de Sistemas y TIC. La asignatura revisa varios tópicos: conceptos fundamentales; teorías, modelos y conceptos ligados al contexto sociocultural del trabajo compartido; formas de trabajo
  4. 4. compartido en colaboración y cooperación soportado por TIC; TIC y soluciones empleadas en el trabajo compartido en entornos virtuales; y, herramientas integradas para el trabajo compartido en entornos virtuales. Objetivo general © Comprender el rol de los EVTC como espacio de trabajo compartido tanto en la dimensión conceptual de las interacciones humanas como en el espacio de los artilugios tecnológicos. Objetivos específicos © Comprender el concepto y noción de Entorno Virtual como herramienta para el trabajo compartido, colaborativo y cooperativo, realizado entre varias personas. ® Comprender y dominar el concepto y tecnología de EVTC. © Analizar situaciones laborales compartidas de colaboración y cooperación entorno a procesos sostenidos en sistemas y TIC. © Conseguir efectividad en el uso de los recursos organizacionales, técnicos y humanos, en tiempo y disposición física y/o geográfica. © Desarrollar habilidades profesionales para diseñar, desenvolverse y utilizar un EVTC ante la gran cantidad de productos existentes en el mercado. © Conocer las tecnologías CSCW, CSCL y Groupware. © Conocer soluciones y tecnologías de trabajo compartido. Organización del contenido y estructura del documento Estos objetivos se desarrollan en los capítulos de la asignatura tal como se describe a continuación:
  5. 5. Sincronía y Asincronía, son dos conceptos básicos a comprender. Por el momento se pude decir de cada una lo siguiente. La sincronía alude a la ¡dea de “conjuntamente a la vez” y equivale a concordancia, coincidencia, simultaneidad y co -existencia. En el espacio de las interacciones mediadas por TIC, alude a que dos o más personas interactúan en el mismo espacio de tiempo, como en conversación telefónica, por chat o cara a cara mediante una vídeo conferencia. La asincronía alude a la idea de que los sucesos no ocurren al mismo tiempo o de que dos personas abordan un tema distintos momentos, por ende no existe una conversación tradicional. Las cosas ocurren “en diferido”. Un ejemplo sería hablar por cartas postales. Cuando la interacción entre personas es mediada concordancia, coincidencia, simultaneidad y co -existencia. En el
  6. 6. espacio de las interacciones mediadas por TIC, alude a que dos o más personas interactúan en el mismo espacio de tiempo. Objetivos © Comprender y delimitar lo que sena un EVTC. © Revisar lo que es la interacción entre personas. © Revisar la idea de Entorno Virtual y de EVTC. © Repasar y contextualizar los conceptos de colaboración y cooperación. © Repasar y contextualizar los conceptos de cognición y cognoscitivo. 1.1. Introducción Este capítulo presenta todos los conceptos necesarios para comprender lo que es un EVTC a nivel conceptual y tecnológico partiendo de la, poco clara, noción de Entorno Virtual. Según lo anterior, se asume que para llegar a comprender lo que es un EVTC, deben revisarse aspectos relacionados con la interacción entre personas. De esta manera al comprender la interacción entre personas es posible construir la idea de Entorno Virtual como ante sala de lo que luego será definido como EVTC. Esta construcción conceptual se completa introduciendo y contextualizando los conceptos de cooperación y de colaboración, y cognitivo y cognoscitivo. 1.2 La intercacion entre Personas Las relaciones entre personas se han estado investigando y estudiando: • desde hace varios siglos; • desde diversas ciencias y disciplinas (educación, sicología, informática, entre otras); y, • desde varios niveles de comprensión: teórico, conceptual, instrumental y tecnológico. Esto muestra que la necesidad de comprender la interacción entre personas siempre ha sido, si no alta, de interés continuo. Será desde mediados del Siglo XX que se ha notado una preocupación mayor por el tema que pareciera está gatillado por 3 factores: • la globalización y la internacionalización de los negocios y las personas que conduce a interacciones interculturales no situadas en el contexto natural de las personas; • el abaratamiento económico y la masificación comercial de las Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones (TIC) en la vida social y laboral de las personas que produce nuevas y masivas formas de interacción; y,
  7. 7. • la imposición del capitalismo como paradigma de intercambio de conocimiento, personas y dinero que conduce a valorizar y rentabilizar las interacciones y - además- producir personas más productivas. Gracias a esto, se observa un incremento de inversiones en investigación que han dado lugar a un desarrollo extenso y variado de dispositivos conceptuales y tecnológicos. Este apartado a continuación ahonda en estos temas. 1.2.1. Formas y modos de interacción y el cambio en las dimensiones de la comunicación Se observa como algo natural que las personas interactúen a través de diversos tipos de TIC, lo cual requiere ya incluir los teléfonos móviles, los sistemas digitales e, Internet. Gracias aque las TIC sonun commodity- en la vidade las personas y las nuevas generaciones literalmente nacen con “una TIC bajo el brazo^”, las relaciones entre personas se han abierto o se ve como normal que existan y se desarrollen en el espacio de las tecnologías. Esto crea nuevas posibilidades de interacción literalmente mediadas por dispositivos que usan tecnología computacional (sea Internet y ordenadores/computadores o teléfonos o televisores, por ejemplo). Estas nuevas posibilidades permiten hablar de diversos tipos de relaciones o interacciones: presenciales,oniine, nciales,oniine, virtuales o adistancia, por mencionar algunas.-Muchas veces estas nuevas interacciones son distinguibles entre ellas y en otros casos se manifiestan más bien solapadas o contenidas totalmente o en parte unas por otras. a) Formas y modos de interacción Sin ánimo de profundizar en estas interacciones, a continuación cada una se describe por separado para mostrar las diversas formas y modos de interacción que suponen en las personas. Se anticipa y destaca que se aportan ejemplos con el fin de mostrar algunos rasgos pero igualmente mostrar el grado en que pueden parecerse o contenerse mutuamente.  Interacciones presenciales, donde las personas se ven cara a cara físicamente, esto incluye la dimensión de ver al otro, escucharlo, olerlo, sentirlo, y tocarlo. Esto solamente ocurre cuando las personas coinciden materialmente en un mismo espacio y tiempo. Por ejemplo, conversar tomándose un café en una cafetería en un sitio determinado.  Interacciones a distancia, donde las personas no se ven cara a cara “cerca” Esto se da cuando dos personas mantienen una correspondencia, por ejemplo, ya sea por correo postal o por correo electrónico. No se requiere que las personas coincidan en un tiempo al unísono (reunión de dos personas) o no (mandar cartas por correo postal tradicional), o coincidan en un espacio geográfico materialmente (existen a
  8. 8. distancia y saben -eso sí- de la existencia del otro, o se gritan a mucha distancia - pueden verse- o “se mandan señales de humo”). Por ejemplo, hablar por teléfono es un caso de este tipo de interacción.  Interacciones oniine, donde las personas están coincidiendo en el tiempo pues lo “oniine" es propio de la sincronía temporal (estar juntos al mismo tiempo), pero no requiriendo coincidencia geográfica (pueden estar al lado o lejos geográficamente). Es el ejemplo de una persona “chateando” con alguien, pues no están juntos (que no es lo mismo que estar separados) pero sí se comunican al mismo tiempo. Por ejemplo, por teléfono a través de ordenador/computador, que tiene mucho de interacción oniine pero igualmente es una interacción a distancia.  Interacciones virtuales, donde las personas no coinciden en un sitio y pueden estar o no oniine par o no oniine pueden igualmente estar o no cerca físicamente, pero se virtualiza el medio, el mensaje, el canal e incluso las personas. Aquí se trata de un espacio digital pleno, donde todo lo físico se reemplaza por tecnología digital (coloquialmente llamada tecnología informática-). Por ejemplo, intercambiar SMS por teléfono, sea dos personas geográficamente distantes o una al lado de la otra.  * Interacciones distribuidas, donde las personas en realidad pueden estar en cualquier de las formas previas, pero donde las conversaciones y el conocimiento o las tareas se distribuyen entre ellas, no existiendo necesariamente la figura de una- persona-una-tarea, sino otras figuras distribuidas tales como una-persona-varias- partes-de-tareas o varias-personas-varios-roles-en-tareas. Por ejemplo personas realizando tareas en un proyecto.  Interacciones semi-presencial, donde las personas operan en una modalidad que incluye lo presencial y lo no-presencial, pero en este último caso extensible a lo online y lo virtual. Es una combinación. No excluyelo distribuido. En semi-presencial, se incluye por extensión lo que en la literatura aparece como enfoque blended, aunque suele este último enfoque estar más cercano a lo virtual y lo online. Por ejemplo, un profesor que realiza clases presenciales y se apoya con un campus virtual donde da respuestas a consultas no atendidas en la clase presencial o que le llegan fuera del horario de clases.  Interacciones no-presenciales, donde las personas se ven o no se ven cara a cara, pero sus comunicaciones no son directas sino mediadas por otros medios como u otras personas (por ejemplo, mensajeros de mensajes) o por medios físicos (por ejemplo, fax, teléfono, correo postal, o interacción a distancia) o por medios tecnológicos (por ejemplo, a través de interacciones online ciones online o interacciones virtuales). No es un caso semi-presencial pues no existe ningún tipo de presencialidad. Por ejemplo, enviar mensajes por un foro.
  9. 9. Ejemplos de software asincrónico y sincrónico o que pueden operar de asincrónicay sincrónica según su uso Aquí se presentan algunas soluciones informáticas de software a partir de herramientas de uso cotidiano. Debe aclararse que los software tecnológicamente permiten sincronía y asincronía y es cuestión de la modalidad de comunicación entre personas la que determina la temporalidad de la comunicación. En todos los casos indicados, son herramientas que entre ellas van convergiendo o van creciendo conforme añaden más herramientas y tecnologías. Para efectos de este documento, casos como los ilustrados complementan o completan un EVTC, pero no lo reemplazan. • Skype o MSN. Son herramientas chat que permiten muy fácilmente la sincronía comunicacional. Una persona de manera inmediata habla, pregunta/responde, escribe/contesta, mensajes con otra persona “en línea”. • Foros. Son herramientas que exponen de mejor manera la asincronía, por cuanto son espacios donde personas intercambian ideas pero no necesariamente están coincidiendo en el tiempo. En un foro es frecuente, por ejemplo, que una persona pregunte o diga algo y luego de un tiempo, alguien conteste o aporte algo. • Wiki. Es una tecnología de software, que combina mecanismos de interacción que permiten crear o editar información en línea que surge del trabajo de varias personas que, asincrónicamente, van aportando información de un tema y va siendo revisado. El ejemplo y aplicación más popular es Wikipedia. • Blog. Es una tecnología de edición de contenidos o periódico en Internet que recopila artículos de una o varias personas. Estees un casode asincronía, donde además quien edita el blog tiene la potestad y las herramientas para eliminar interacciones o publicarlas posterior a la edición que el o ella deseen. • Red social. Es un concepto que aglutina tecnologías orientadas a vincular personas por una o varios tipos de relaciones. El término no es informático, pero su uso se asocia a productos comerciales como Facebook y cercanamente a Twitter (una tecnología no clasificada como red social, pero cuyo uso permite vincular personas). Son tecnologías esencialmente asincronas en el sentido de que alguien envía un mensaje a un foro o por correo y luego se responde. Esto no excluye que se incluyan ya herramientas como el chat. • Red temática. Es una técnica de mantener una lista de personas relacionadas por algún motivo a través de las llamadas listas de correos, foros privados o inclusive un red social propia. Es un mecanismo que permite mandar mensajes de un emisor a varios receptores o destinatarios. Es esencialmente un medio asincrono de comunicación. • Correos electrónicos. Es una herramienta que permite enviar mensajes entre un emisor y, uno o varios destinatarios. Es la herramienta más conocida para comunicarse y su uso ha
  10. 10. llegado a tal extremo que nadie puede entregar una tarjeta de presentación sin incluir “la dirección” de correo electrónico. Es esencialmente un medio asincrono de comunicación. • Repositorios. Son herramientas que permiten almacenar documentos comúnmente en línea. Por documento se entiende un fichero/archivo digital como los correos intercambiados por alguien. Son claramente medios asincronos de comunicación.Las siguientes imágenes ilustran cada una de estas tecnologías. Skipe MSN FORO Wikipedia Wiki Blog Facebook Twiter Lista de correo Correo electrónico Repositorio. Caso BSCW Repositorio caso google docs

