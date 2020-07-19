Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Principales autores En este contexto Conductismo o Behaviorismo Teoría conductista Conductismo Radical Propulsor del Era radical porque Se caracteriza por Principal autor s/g Frederic Fundo el Conductismo Aprendizaje Operante s/g Skinner s/g Watson Lo que quiere decir Skinner demostró el Comportamiento operante Condicionamiento s/g Pavlov MODELO CONDUCTISTA Frederic Skinner Es una teoría psicológica que consiste en el estudio científico de la conducta Watson estudio la personalidad humana, desde el punto de vista conductista, explicando que seres humanos nacen con las emociones básicas a las que llama respuestas incondicionales “RI” Conductismo Radical El aprendizaje se realiza mediante un proceso de ensayo error Jhon Brodaus Watson Para el la tarea de la psicología es formular las leyes que rigen el comportamiento humano, predecir y controlar la conducta La personalidad humana es el resultado del condicionamiento de la vida La conducta de las personas es el producto del proceso de aprendizaje Principales autores SKINNER El no aceptaba que la psicología estudie algo que no pueda verse Existían 2 clases de aprendizajes: Los respondientes a estímulos Los operantes El aprendizaje deviene o resulta, en su esencia, una consecuencia de la fijación de secuencias de estímulos señales portadoras de información provenientes del entorno donde el sujeto que aprende se encuentra El hecho de que el sujeto genera conductas más o menos diferentes hasta que alcanza la más adecuada
  2. 2. Con el experimento logro s/g Watson Son Esos sentimientos, se llamarían Conductismo s/g Thorndike El reforzador es Thorndike propone Tipos de reforzadores Tipos de aprendizaje s/g Skinner Es la formación de un nuevo comportamiento psicológico a partir de la asociación de un estímulo condicionado a un reflejo preexistente (Estimulo – Respuesta) Lo que él consideraba las emociones humanas básicas y por condicionamiento se desarrollaba en los sentimientos de los adultos Reacciones Emocionales Condicionadas “REC” Es quien termina con identificar la conexión entre estímulo y efecto como determinante para la conducta humana El aprendizaje se produce por ensayo y error, esto se llama la ley del efecto Con el experimento llamado “La caja de Skinner” Demostrar el comportamiento operante, encontrando lo que llamo la triple relación de contingencia Estimulo Respuesta Reforzador Es cualquier acontecimiento que intensifica la conducta que produce, y es la clave para condicionar toda conducta Positivo y negativo
  3. 3. s/g Skinner hay cuatro tipos de aprendizaje que son: 2. Aprendizaje por evitación 3. Aprendizaje supersticioso 4. Aprendizaje por castigo1. Aprendizaje por refuerzo En el cual un individuo aprende una nueva conducta a partir de recompensas Es lo contrario al aprendizaje por reforzamiento Se realiza gracias a la creencia y convicción que tiene el sujeto en sus acciones Es una forma de moldear el comportamiento humano, la pena es un castigo con la cual se sanciona la comisión de una conducta antijurídica

