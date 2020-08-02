ELABORACIÓN DE UN MAPA DE DESLIZAMIENTOS - JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 1 J.N.T.
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 2 J.N.T. ELABORACION DE UN MAPA DE DESLIZAMIENTOS TRASLACIONALES OBJETIVOS Realizar un modelo simp...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 3 J.N.T.  c' = cohesión efectiva (Pa= N/m2) = 10000 Pa  w = peso unitario del agua (N/m3) = 981...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 4 J.N.T.  Realizamos lo mismo con el mapa ASHT: ☞ ASHT_0=iff(ASHT=0,0.001,ASHT)  Ahora procedere...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 5 J.N.T.  Vamos a crear de igual forma 3 mapas adicionales: uno que contenga el seno del ángulo d...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 6 J.N.T. ☞ COS2=SQ(COSENO)  CREACIÓN DE LA FUNCIÓN FS ☞ Operation tree > New function ☞ (Cohesion...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 7 J.N.T. MAPAS DE FACTOR DE SEGURIDAD A DESLIZAMIENTO SUPERFICIAL PARA DIFERENTES ESCENARIOS  A )...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 8 J.N.T.  En el nuevo mapa creado existen valores indefinidos para ello, vamos a convertir esos v...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 9 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_1 > image processing > slicing ☞Como output ma...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 10 J.N.T. ☞ FSDRY_B=IFUNDEF(FDRY_B,0,Fdry_B) ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_B > image ...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 11 J.N.T.  CONDICIONES SATURADAS Los factores de seguridad que se obtuvieron en una situación sat...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 12 J.N.T. ☞ FDRY_C1=FS(14000,M016) ☞ FSDRY_C1=IFUNDEF(FDRY_C1,0,Fdry_C1)
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 13 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_C1 > image processing > slicing  Como output...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 14 J.N.T.  c.2) Pico de agua subterránea ocurre una vez al año (período de retorno: 1 año)  m = ...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 15 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_C2 > image processing > slicing  Como output...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 16 J.N.T.  c.3) Pico de agua subterránea ocurre cada 20 años (período de retorno: 20 años)  m=ma...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 17 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_C3 > image processing > slicing  Como output...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 18 J.N.T.  c.4) Pico de agua subterránea ocurre cada 50 años (período de retorno: 50 años)  m = ...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 19 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_C4 > image processing > slicing  Como output...
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 20 J.N.T. CONCLUSION INCISO C:
ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 21 J.N.T. Como podemos observar los datos estadísticos, en los 4 casos predomina el factor de segu...
  1. 1. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 1 J.N.T.
  2. 2. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 2 J.N.T. ELABORACION DE UN MAPA DE DESLIZAMIENTOS TRASLACIONALES OBJETIVOS Realizar un modelo simple de estabilidad de taludes (aplicando el modelo del talud con pendiente infinita), y emplearlo para calcular mapas con factores de seguridad para diferentes condiciones.  Evaluar el efecto del agua subterránea.  Generar los mapas de factor de seguridad en el programa ILWIS. METODOLOGIA El modelo determinístico a emplear es un modelo en dos dimensiones que describirá la estabilidad de taludes con un plano de falla infinito. Es fácilmente aplicable a SIG puesto que el cálculo se puede realizar pixel por pixel. La influencia de los pixeles vecinos no es considerada, el factor de seguridad puede ser calculado con la ecuación de Brunsden ¬ Prior (1979): La ciudad de Manizales presenta una característica muy peculiar, está cubierta en gran parte por cenizas volcánicas y generalmente la potencial superficie de falla llega a ser el contacto entre el ceniza y la unidad subyacente. Además de asumir la profundidad de la superficie de falla como la profundidad de cenizas volcánicas. Se asumirán valores promedios de los parámetros físicos mecánicos del suelo, provenientes de ensayos de laboratorio:
  3. 3. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 3 J.N.T.  c' = cohesión efectiva (Pa= N/m2) = 10000 Pa  w = peso unitario del agua (N/m3) = 9810 N/m³  = peso unitario del suelo (N/m3) = 10000 N/m³ bajo condiciones secas = 16000 N/m³ bajo condiciones de saturación = 14000 N/m³ en condiciones intermedias  z = profundidad de la superficie de falla: mapa Asht   = inclinación de talud: mapa slope  ’ = ángulo de fricción interna efectivo (°) = 30  tan(’) = tangente del ángulo de fricción interna efectivo = 0.58 DATOS PROPORCIONADOS  Mapa Asht: mapa ráster que contiene el espesor de los estratos de ceniza volcánica superficial.  Mapa Slope: mapa ráster de pendientes en grados  Mapa border: delimitación del área de Manizales PREPARACION DE DATOS  Vamos a crear un mapa igual a ASHT pero en lugar de cero colocaremos 0.001, para evitar valores infinitos.  ☞ SLOPE_0=iff(SLOPE=0,0.001,SLOPE)
  4. 4. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 4 J.N.T.  Realizamos lo mismo con el mapa ASHT: ☞ ASHT_0=iff(ASHT=0,0.001,ASHT)  Ahora procederemos a elaborar algunos datos que nos servirán como input., El mapa slope está en grados, pero al aplicar las funciones trigonométricas Ilwis trabaja en radianes, por ello crearemos un mapa SLOPE en radianes. ☞ SLOPE_RAD = degrad(SLOPE_0)
  5. 5. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 5 J.N.T.  Vamos a crear de igual forma 3 mapas adicionales: uno que contenga el seno del ángulo de inclinación del talud, otro con el coseno y finalmente coseno elevado al cuadrado. ☞ SENO=SEN(SLOPE_RAD) ☞ COSENO=COS(SLOPE_RAD)
  6. 6. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 6 J.N.T. ☞ COS2=SQ(COSENO)  CREACIÓN DE LA FUNCIÓN FS ☞ Operation tree > New function ☞ (Cohesion+(Gamma-M*Gammaw)*Z*COS2*Tanphi)/(Gamma*Z*Seno*Coseno) Sin embargo, como asumiremos que varias de estas variables tienen valores constantes, o valores a ser abstraídos de mapas. Reduciremos la expresión de FS para que esté en función del peso unitario aparente y del valor m :
  7. 7. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 7 J.N.T. MAPAS DE FACTOR DE SEGURIDAD A DESLIZAMIENTO SUPERFICIAL PARA DIFERENTES ESCENARIOS  A ) CONDICIONES SECAS Se realizará el cálculo de FS bajo el criterio que el suelo se encuentra completamente seco. En este caso el parámetro m es igual a cero.  c'= Cohesión Efectiva (Pa= N/m2) = 10000 Pa  γd = Peso unitario seco del suelo (N/m3) = 11000 N/m3  γw = Peso unitario del agua (N/m3) = 98100 N/m3  z = Profundidad de la falla bajo la superficie (m) = mapa Asht_0 m = Relación zw/z (sin dimensiones) = 0  β = Pendiente de la superficie (°) = mapa SLOPE  φ= Ángulo efectivo de la resistencia al corte (°) = 30 °  tan(φ') = Tangente del ángulo efectivo de la resistencia al corte = 0.58  sen(β) = Seno del ángulo de la pendiente = mapa Seno  cos (β) = Coseno del ángulo de la pendiente = mapa Coseno  cos^2 (β) = Cuadrado del coseno del ángulo de la pendiente = mapa Cos2 Las dos variables para la función FS son 11000 (Value Gamma) y 0 (Value M).  FDRY=FS(11000,0)
  8. 8. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 8 J.N.T.  En el nuevo mapa creado existen valores indefinidos para ello, vamos a convertir esos valores en cero: ☞ FSDRY_1=IFUNDEF(FDRY,0,Fdry)  Para tener una mejor visualización y obtener datos estadísticos de la superficie estable o no, vamos a reclasificar el mapa FS_1 en cuatro categorías: Safety Factor Slope condition F <= 1 unstable slope conditions, 1 < F <= 1.5 slope is at the point of failure (critical), 1.5<F <=30 stable slope conditions. F > 30 ashes=o or slope=0 ☞ En operation list > New class
  9. 9. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 9 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_1 > image processing > slicing ☞Como output map FSDRY_classified y seleccionamos el dominio FS_cat:  B ) CONDICIONES SATURADAS Para simular la condición de saturación hacemos que el nivel freático se encuentre en la superficie, para ello z = zw y m=1 para la función que hemos creado.  Repetimos todos los pasos del inciso a, para m=1 y gamma =16000 (N/m3) ☞ FDRY_B=FS(16000,1)
  10. 10. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 10 J.N.T. ☞ FSDRY_B=IFUNDEF(FDRY_B,0,Fdry_B) ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_B > image processing > slicing  Como output map FSDRY_classified_B y seleccionamos el dominio FS_cat:  CONCLUSIONES  CONDICIONES SECAS
  11. 11. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 11 J.N.T.  CONDICIONES SATURADAS Los factores de seguridad que se obtuvieron en una situación saturada son más desfavorables que en una situación seca.  c ) OTROS ESCENARIOS DE AGUA SUBTERRÁNEA Vamos a proceder a emplear la función FS, para diferentes escenarios de saturación. Estos escenarios fueron calculados con un modelo hidrológico y los resultados se encuentran en los mapas M016, M1, M20 y M50, que corresponderán a las siguientes combinaciones:  c.1) Pico del agua subterránea ocurre durante dos meses en un año: (período de retorno: 0.164 año)  m = mapa M016, γ = 14000 N/m3
  12. 12. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 12 J.N.T. ☞ FDRY_C1=FS(14000,M016) ☞ FSDRY_C1=IFUNDEF(FDRY_C1,0,Fdry_C1)
  13. 13. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 13 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_C1 > image processing > slicing  Como output map FSDRY_classified_C1 y seleccionamos el dominio FS_cat:  MAPA FINAL
  14. 14. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 14 J.N.T.  c.2) Pico de agua subterránea ocurre una vez al año (período de retorno: 1 año)  m = mapa M1, γ = 14000 N/m3 ☞ FDRY_C2=FS(14000,M1) ☞ FSDRY_C2=IFUNDEF(FDRY_C2,0,Fdry_C2)
  15. 15. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 15 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_C2 > image processing > slicing  Como output map FSDRY_classified_C2 y seleccionamos el dominio FS_cat:  MAPA FINAL
  16. 16. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 16 J.N.T.  c.3) Pico de agua subterránea ocurre cada 20 años (período de retorno: 20 años)  m=mapa M20, γ = 14000 N/m3 ☞ FDRY_C3=FS(14000,M20) ☞ FSDRY_C3=IFUNDEF(FDRY_C3,0,Fdry_C3)
  17. 17. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 17 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_C3 > image processing > slicing  Como output map FSDRY_classified_C3 y seleccionamos el dominio FS_cat:  MAPA FINAL
  18. 18. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 18 J.N.T.  c.4) Pico de agua subterránea ocurre cada 50 años (período de retorno: 50 años)  m = map M50, γ = 14000 N/m3 ☞ FDRY_C4=FS(14000,M50) ☞ FSDRY_C4=IFUNDEF(FDRY_C4,0,Fdry_C4)
  19. 19. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 19 J.N.T. ☞ Click derecho sobre el mapa raster FSDRY_C4 > image processing > slicing  Como output map FSDRY_classified_C4 y seleccionamos el dominio FS_cat:  MAPA FINAL
  20. 20. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 20 J.N.T. CONCLUSION INCISO C:
  21. 21. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 21 J.N.T. Como podemos observar los datos estadísticos, en los 4 casos predomina el factor de seguridad menor a, 1 la cual es una condición inestable y que ocupa la mayor cantidad de área. BIBLIOGRAFÍA: Hengl, T., Gruber, S., and Shresta, D., (2003) Digital Terrain Analysis in ILWIS. Lecture notes and user guides, ITC, Enschede, The Netherlands, 56 p.

