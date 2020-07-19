Successfully reported this slideshow.
Como formar a un estudiante;
Metodologías;
Educación superior;
Ingeniería Civil;
Jaime Navía Téllez

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 1 J.N.T.
  2. 2. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 2 J.N.T. COMO FORMAR A UN ESTUDIANTE Mediante la utilización de un modelo educativo por competencias: El modelo educativo por competencias se basa en lograr que el alumno adquiera habilidades, que aprenda a conocer, a hacer, a ser y a saber convivir. Estos son los cuatro pilares de la educación actual cuyo objetivo es formar alumnos que sean competentes, y para eso es necesario que no solo memorice conceptos y teorías, sino que domine las habilidades de la asignatura y que además aprenda los valores y actitudes que le van a permitir desarrollarse como ser social. Una pedagogía autogestionaria: Que tiene como objetivo supremo la transformación del proceso educativo a punto de partida de una integración participativa directa de todos los interesados (profesores y alumnos) Una pedagogía no directiva: Las PND tiene por finalidad que el alumno sepa auto motivarse, autodirigirse, autogestionarse y autoevaluarse. Una pedagogía conductista: Con lo que respecta a esta pedagogía usaría el aprendizaje operante que es una respuesta simplemente emitida, no producida de forma refleja, basándome en el modelo que propone SKINNER con la denominada triple relación de contingencia. Basándonos en los modelos ya mencionados los roles tanto de profesor como de alumno serian: Rol del profesor  Autenticidad  Aceptación incondicional del estudiante  Comprensión empática
  3. 3. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 3 J.N.T.  Rol facilitador  Tutor personal  Motivador Rol del estudiante  Percibir las condiciones facilitantes  Automotivación  Aprender a aprender significativamente  Investigador Técnicas de enseñanza/aprendizaje Para este modelo la técnica de enseñanza aprendizaje básicamente estará centrada en el APRENDIZAJE DEL ALUMNO, Porque a final de cuentas el objetivo general de cualquier pedagogía es que el alumno aprenda sin importar el tipo de enseñanza. Primeramente es necesario aclarar el rol del profesor, que será prácticamente un tutor personal, a que nos referimos con esto, el profesor conocerá exactamente el rendimiento y avance de cada uno de sus alumnos, y los ayudara a superarse y a progresar o a reforzar sus conocimientos. Recordemos que no todos los alumnos aprenden de la misma manera, por eso el profesor podrá ayudar a cada alumno por separado. Respecto a los métodos de aprendizaje, pues el profesor deberá centrarse en exposiciones breves y más que toda resolución de problemas que estén estrechamente relacionadas con la vida real, también el profesor podrá usar una técnica aprendida en el conductismo la cual es es el aprendizaje por refuerzo, que se refiere a estímulos para que el alumno rinda más. Algunos de los puntos importantes en este método son: Antes que facilitador, el profesor tiene que ser un motivador, promotor del aprendizaje los principios básicos de la ciencia indispensables para la generalización del saber ej. Axiomas,
  4. 4. ING. JAIME NAVÍA TÉLLEZ 4 J.N.T. leyes, teoremas, etc. son difíciles de presentarlos como situaciones vitales y problemáticas con la suficiente carga motivacional. Su aprendizaje debe imponerse y exigir su dominio. Es difícil para el profesor mantenerse al margen de las discusiones, sobre todo cuando con su intervención se ahorrarían tiempo y esfuerzo para los alumnos. El alumno por sí solo sin guía, sin ayuda, es muy difícil que logre su propio perfeccionamiento, la ayuda pedagógica no es solo relación interpersonal, también es relación institucional. El aprendizaje significativo (vivencial) no es el que da saberes sino el que produce cambios en las actitudes y en la conducta.

