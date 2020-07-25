Motores electricos datos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 MOTORES ELECTRICOS Los motores bobinados para 50 Hz pueden ser, por regla general, conectados a redes de 60 Hz, si la te...
2 A menor nivel de carga menor factor de potencia, es decir, mas malo será y lo mismo sucede con el rendimiento del motor,...
3 necesariamente a todo el devanado. Evidentemente, basta un “punto débil” en el interior de la bobina para que el devanad...
4 Medición con el megger. Medida de Elevación de Temperatura del Devanado. Es muy difícil medir la temperatura del devanad...
5 R1 = resistencia del devanado antes del ensayo R2 = resistencia del devanado en el fin del ensayo Según el estándar NEMA...
6  La inductancia L depende de las características del inductor, como el número de sus bobinas.[6] También es posible med...
7 Las matemáticas detrás de esta fórmula involucran "fasores"; sin embargo, también podría parecer familiar desde la geome...
8 SERVICIO: Se define “servicio” la condición de carga a la que la máquina se halla sometida, incluidos (si se aplican) lo...
9 intermitencia, es de 10 minutos. El usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga y de las condiciones nominales de...
10 preestablecida, seguido de uno o varios períodos de funcionamiento con otras cargas constantes correspondientes a disti...
11 TEMPERATURA DE LOS RODAMIENTOS Como información básica se considera que un incremento de temperatura máxima (∆T) adecua...
12 NOTA *voltaje, frecuencia y ruido: Recuerde que la tolerancia MAX de voltaje y frecuencia son 5% y 2% respectivamente. ...
13 Se han normalizado internacionalmente unos sistemas de ponderación que su respuesta se acerque lo más posible a la sens...
14 TV a medio volumen 60 La nevera 45 Automóviles (Máx. según Normas) Camiones pesados 92 Camiones ligeros 86 Autocares gr...
15 VIBRACIONES EN MOTORES ELECTRICOS Ver: Normas ISO 10816-3; NEMA Stds, MG 1,7 y IEC 60034-14 Para máquinas industriales ...
16 Tabla de gravedad de velocidad ISO (directriz)
17 Equipo para medir vibraciones. PCE Instruments bolsillo Medidor de vibración pce-vt 1100 para medir velocidad de vibrac...
18 $ 39.26 Total $ 40.00 Tipo de pago C/ Del Agua, 14. Polígono Industrial San José de Valderas. 28918 LEGANÉS. (Madrid). ...
  1. 1. 1 MOTORES ELECTRICOS Los motores bobinados para 50 Hz pueden ser, por regla general, conectados a redes de 60 Hz, si la tensión de red aumenta proporcionalmente con la frecuencia. Los valores relativos para el par de arranque y el par máximo quedan prácticamente sin variación, aumentándose ligeramente la intensidad de arranque. La velocidad aumenta un 20% (60Hz es un 20% mayor que 50 Hz) y la potencia asignada es de un 15% a un 20% mayor también. CAPACIDAD DE SOBRECARGA Los motores trifásicos pueden, en régimen de calentamiento, sobrecargarse durante 15 segundos con 1,5 veces el par asignado a la tensión asignada. Esta capacidad de sobrecarga según IEC 60036-1 parte 1, no origina un calentamiento perjudicial. Utilizando la clase térmica F, los motores clase B pueden funcionar continuamente con una sobrecarga del 12%. Como ya mencionamos al comenzar este artículo, si un motor diseñado para 50 Hz se conecta a una red de 60 Hz sin aumentar la tensión, no es posible aumentar la potencia asignada, la velocidad aumentará un 20%. Los valores de par de arranque y par máximo se reducen muy poco o nada algo menos del 82% y la intensidad de arranque al 90% o igual. Los motores bobinados para 50 Hz pueden ser, por regla general, conectados a redes de 60 Hz, si la tensión de red aumenta proporcionalmente con la frecuencia. Y los valores relativos para el par de arranque y el par máximo quedan prácticamente sin variación, aumentándose ligeramente la intensidad de arranque. La velocidad aumenta un 20% y la potencia asignada en un 15%. No es ocioso repetir este concepto. Velocidad de sincronismo NS p por fase 50 Hz 60 Hz 1 (2 polos) 3000 3600 2 (4polos) 1500 1800 3 (6 polos) 1000 1200 4 (8 polos) 750 900 5 (10 polos) 600 720 6 (12 polos) 500 600 8 (16 polos) 375 540
  2. 2. 2 A menor nivel de carga menor factor de potencia, es decir, mas malo será y lo mismo sucede con el rendimiento del motor, mientras mas nos alejemos del nivel de carga para el cual fue diseñado peor será, pues los valores de fp y rendimiento se mantendrán hasta el 75 % de la carga, es decir, por debajo de tres cuarto de la carga nominal. Por debajo de ese valor ya el cos fi y el rendimiento bajaran considerablemente. . Para la tensión asignada de los motores se admite una tolerancia de ±5%. Para las tensiones de red se prescribe una tolerancia del ±10%. La vida útil de los rodamientos viene determinada por la carga y la frecuencia, para motores horizontales con cargas y frecuencias nominales pueden durar hasta 40000 horas (10 años a 10 hrs diarias), siempre que no haya cargas axiales en el acoplamiento a la salida del eje del motor. Con las máximas cargas admisibles pueden durar hasta 20000 (5 años a 10 hrs diarias) si la carga aumenta y la frecuencia o una de las dos, la vida útil de los rodamientos se verá afectada. La corriente nominal, In, es la corriente absorbida por el motor alimentado a 400 V, 50 Hz, y se calcula mediante la fórmula: In=Kw*1000/(√3*V*cosφ*ή) El par nominal, en Nm, se calcula mediante la fórmula: Mn=Kw*1000/ω Siendo ω la velocidad angular; ω=v(rpm)*2π/60 Un aumento de la temperatura de 8 a 10 grados centígrados por encima de la establecida por el aislamiento del motor, la vida útil de este se reduce a la mitad. Vida Útil del Motor Conforme es comentado en el ítem “materiales y sistemas de aislamiento”, su vida útil depende casi exclusivamente de la vida útil del sistema de aislamiento de los devanados. Éste es afectado por muchos factores, como humedad, vibraciones, ambientes corrosivos y otros. Entre todos los factores, el más importante es, sin duda la temperatura de trabajo de los materiales aislantes empleados. Un aumento de 8 a 10 grados por encima del límite de la clase térmica, en la temperatura del sistema de aislamiento, puede reducir la vida útil del devanado a la mitad. Cuando hablamos en disminución de la vida útil del motor, no nos referimos a las temperaturas elevadas, cuando el aislante se quema, el devanado es destruido. La vida útil del sistema de aislamiento (en términos de temperatura de trabajo, sensiblemente por debajo de aquella en que el material se quema), se refiere al envejecimiento gradual del aislante, que va tornándose reseco, perdiendo el poder aislante, hasta que no soporta más la tensión aplicada y produce el cortocircuito. La experiencia muestra que la capacidad de aislamiento de los materiales tiene una duración prácticamente ilimitada, si su temperatura es mantenida por debajo de un cierto límite. Por encima de este valor, la vida útil de los materiales aislantes se va tornando cada vez más corta, a medida que la temperatura de trabajo es más alta. Este límite de temperatura es mucho más bajo que la temperatura de “quema” del aislante y depende del tipo de material empleado. Esta limitación de temperatura se refiere al punto más caliente del aislamiento y no
  3. 3. 3 necesariamente a todo el devanado. Evidentemente, basta un “punto débil” en el interior de la bobina para que el devanado que de inutilizado. Recomendamos utilizar sensores de temperatura como protección adicional del motor eléctrico. Estos sensores podrán garantizar una mayor vida al motor y confiabilidad al proceso. La especificación de alarma y/o apagado debe ser realizada de acuerdo con la clase térmica del motor. En caso de dudas, consulte a WEG. 7.1.3 Clases de Aislamiento Definición de las clases Como fue visto anteriormente, el límite de temperatura depende del tipo de material empleado. Para fines de normalización, los materiales aislantes y los sistemas de aislamiento (cada uno formado por la combinación de varios materiales) son agrupados en CLASES DE AISLAMIENTO, cada cual definida por el respectivo límite de temperatura, o sea, por la mayor temperatura que el material o el sistema de aislamiento puede soportar continuamente sin que sea afectada su vida útil. Las clases de aislamiento utilizadas en máquinas eléctricas y los respectivos límites de temperatura del aislamiento conforme IEC 60034- 1, son las siguientes: Clase A ( 105 ºC ) Clase E ( 120 ºC ) Clase B ( 130 ºC ) si 130 + 10 =140 ºC la vida útil de +- 20 años se reduciría a 10 años. Clase F ( 155 ºC ) Clase H ( 180 ºC ) . Datos que deben aparecer en la chapa de un motor. Pn [kW]; Tam; Nn [rpm]; In [A]; Mn [Nm]; Nn% (4/4) limit; Nn% (4/4); Nn%; (3/4) ηn% (2/4) ; cosφn; Ms/Mn; Is/In; Mmax/Mn; 10ˉ⁴ x Kgm² Kg Z0 Mb (Nm); dB; Tt TTb T TTB [10³×1/h];
  4. 4. 4 Medición con el megger. Medida de Elevación de Temperatura del Devanado. Es muy difícil medir la temperatura del devanado con termómetros o termopares, ya que la temperatura varía de un punto a otro y nunca se sabe si el punto de la medición está próximo del punto más caliente. El método más confiable para medir la temperatura de un devanado es a través de la variación de su resistencia óhmica con la temperatura. La elevación de la temperatura por el método de la resistencia es calculada por medio de la siguiente fórmula, para conductores de cobre: R2 - R1 Δt = t2 - ta = (235 + t1) + t1 - ta R1 Donde: Δt = es la elevación de temperatura t1 = la temperatura del devanado antes del ensayo, prácticamente igual a la del medio refrigerante, medida por termómetro t2 = la temperatura del medio refrigerante en el fin del ensayo ta = temperatura del medio refrigerante al final de la prueba
  5. 5. 5 R1 = resistencia del devanado antes del ensayo R2 = resistencia del devanado en el fin del ensayo Según el estándar NEMA MG1 con la letra de código para calcular la corriente de arranque (va desde la A hasta la L y se conoce como Kva/Hp) se puede calcular el nivel de corriente de rotor bloqueado o corriente de arranque. La tabla siguiente muestra los valores. Por ejemplo: Un motor 100hp, 460V, 60Hz, Letra de Código C, trifásico, TEFC, 1750rpm, FLA=138A. La corriente del rotor bloqueado será: LRA =(hp*Máximo valor de kVA/Hp*1000 ) / ( V * √3 ) = (100hp * 4 kVA/hp * 1000) / ( 460V * √3 ) = 502A. Para este caso: 502/138 = 3.6 veces la corriente nominal. Letra de Código será la C efectivamente, según norma NEMA MG1. En el caso de motores construidos bajo normas IEC, el dato se expresa directamente como Ia/In (corriente de arranque entre la corriente nominal), esto es la relación de la corriente de arranque a la nominal. Por ejemplo, un motor IEC con indicación Ia/In=8, significa que la corriente de rotor bloqueado es 8 veces la nominal. Identifica qué tipo de reactancia calcular. La reactancia solo se genera en circuitos de CA (corriente alterna). Al igual que la resistencia, también se mide en ohmios (Ω). Existen dos tipos de reactancia que pueden ocurrir en diferentes componentes eléctricos:  La reactancia inductiva XL se produce por los inductores, también denominados bobinas. Estos componentes crean un campo magnético que se opone a los cambios direccionales en un circuito de CA. Mientras más rápido cambie la dirección, mayor será la reactancia inductiva.  La reactancia capacitiva XC se produce por los capacitores, que guardan una carga eléctrica. La fórmula completa para calcula la reactancia capacitiva es: Xc=1/2πƒC Así como el flujo de corriente en un circuito de CA cambia de dirección, el capacitor se carga y descarga repetidas veces. Mientras más tiempo tenga que cargarse el capacitador, más se opone a la corriente. X Fuente de investigación http://www.learnabout electronics .org/ac_theory/reactance62.php Debido a esto, mientras más rápido cambie la dirección, más baja será la reactancia capacitiva. Como se describió anteriormente, la reactancia inductiva aumenta con la velocidad de cambio en la dirección de la corriente, o la frecuencia del circuito. Esta frecuencia se representa con el símbolo ƒ y se mide en hercios (Hz). La fórmula completa para calcular la reactancia inductiva es XL = 2πƒL, donde L es la inductancia medida en henrios (H).
  6. 6. 6  La inductancia L depende de las características del inductor, como el número de sus bobinas.[6] También es posible medir la inductancia directamente.  Si estás familiarizado con la circunferencia goniométrica, imagina una corriente alterna representada con esta circunferencia, con una rotación completa de 2π radianes que representen un círculo. Si lo multiplicas por ƒ medida en hercios (unidades por segundo), obtendrás un resultado en radianes por segundo. Esta es la velocidad angular del circuito y se puede escribir en una omega en minúscula ω. Podrías ver la fórmula para la reactancia inductiva escrita como XL=ωL. Calcula la reactancia capacitiva. Esta fórmula es similar a la de reactancia inductiva, excepto que la reactancia capacitiva es inversamente proporcional a la frecuencia. La reactancia capacitiva es XC = 1 / 2πƒC. C es la capacitancia del capacitador medida en faradios (F).  Puedes medir la capacitancia con un multímetro y algunos cálculos básicos.  Como se explicó anteriormente, esta se puede escribir como 1 / ωL. La impedancia total es simple si el circuito tiene varios resistores, pero no inductores ni capacitores. Primero, mide la resistencia a través de cada resistor (o cualquier componente con resistencia) o consulta el diagrama de circuitos para la resistencia marcada en ohmios (Ω). Combínalos según cómo se conectan los componentes: Los resistores en serie (conectados de punta a punta a lo largo del cable) se pueden sumar juntos. La resistencia total sería R = R1 + R2 + R3... Los resistores en paralelo (cada uno en un cable diferente que se conecta al mismo circuito) se Suma las reactancias similares en el mismo circuito. Si solo hay inductores en el circuito, o solo capacitadores, la impedancia total es igual a la reactancia total. Haz el cálculo de la siguiente manera: Los inductores en serie: Xtotal = XL1 + XL2 + ... Los capacitores en serie: Ctotal = XC1 + XC2 + ... Los inductores en paralelo: Xtotal = 1 / (1/XL1 + 1/XL2 ...) Los capacitores en paralelo: Ctotal = 1 / (1/XC1 + 1/XC2 ...) suman como sus recíprocos. La resistencia total sería R = 1 / R1 + 1 / R2 + 1 / R3 ... Resta la reactancia inductiva y la capacitiva para obtener la reactancia total. Dado que uno de estos efectos aumenta mientras el otro disminuye, estos tienes a anularse entre sí. Para encontrar el efecto total, resta el más pequeño del más grande. Obtendrás el mismo resultado de la fórmula Xtotal = |XC - XL| Calcula la impedancia de la resistencia y de la reactancia en serie. No puedes simplemente sumar ambas, porque los dos valores están "desfasados". Esto significa que ambos valores cambian con el tiempo como parte del ciclo de CA, pero alcanzan sus picos en tiempos diferentes. Afortunadamente, si todos los componentes están en serie (es decir, si solo hay un cable), podemos usar la fórmula simple Z = √(R2 + X2).
  7. 7. 7 Las matemáticas detrás de esta fórmula involucran "fasores"; sin embargo, también podría parecer familiar desde la geometría. Parece ser que podemos representar los dos componentes R y X como los catetos de un triángulo rectángulo, con la impedancia Z como la hipotenusa. Calcula la impedancia a partir de la resistencia y la reactancia en paralelo. En realidad, esta es una forma general de expresar la impedancia, pero requiere una comprensión de números complejos. Esta es la única forma de calcular la impedancia total de un circuito en paralelo que incluye tanto la resistencia como la reactancia. Z = R + jX, donde j es el componente imaginario: √(-1). Usa j en lugar de i para evitar la confusión con I para la corriente. No puedes combinar los dos números. Por ejemplo, una impedancia se podría expresar como 60 Ω + j120 Ω. Si tienes dos circuitos como este en serie, puedes sumar los componentes reales e imaginarios juntos por separado. Por ejemplo, si Z1 = 60 Ω + j120 Ω y está en serie con un resistor con Z2 = 20 Ω, entonces Z total = 80 Ω + j120 Ω. La impedancia total (resistencia y reactancia) también se puede expresar como un número complejo. Tanto Kva/Hp como Iarr/Inom son coeficientes. Corriente de arranque o a rotor trancado (norma NEMA) Código KVA/H.P. A 3.15 B 3.15 a 3.55 C 3.55 a 4 D 4 a 4.5 E 4.5 a 5 F 5 a 5.6 Código Kva/Hp G 5.6 a 6.3 H 6.3 a 7.1 I 7.1 a 8 J 8 a 9 K 9 a 10 L 10 a 11.2 Por ejemplo: si la división del valor KVA por el de los Hp da como resultado que este entre 5.6 y 6.3 el código será el G Corriente de arranque o a rotor trancado (norma IEC) La relación entre la Iarranque / Inom según la potencia de los motores trifásicos. KW Iarr/Inom 0,75 a 1,5 4,5 1,5 a 5 3 5 a 15 2 más de 15 1,5 Por ejemplo: Si In= 4 amp para motor de 0,75 a 1,5 KW Iarr= 4 x 4,5 = 18 amp
  8. 8. 8 SERVICIO: Se define “servicio” la condición de carga a la que la máquina se halla sometida, incluidos (si se aplican) los períodos de arranque, frenado eléctrico, funcionamiento en vacío, pausa, su duración y su secuencia temporal. El servicio se puede describir mediante uno de los tipos de servicio indicados a continuación, según IEC 60034-1, o con otro tipo identificado por el usuario; si resulta necesario se puede utilizar un gráfico que represente la sucesión temporal de las magnitudes variables; si la sucesión temporal de los valores de las variables no está definida, se tendrá que elegir una sucesión ficticia equivalente no menos severa que la real, conforme a uno de los servicios predefinidos; si no se ha precisado de qué servicio se trata, se aplicará el servicio S1. Los valores indicados en las tablas de datos técnicos de catálogo se refieren a motores eléctricos de ejecución cerrada, ventilación superficial exterior, a los que, en las condiciones nominales de ejercicio, se aplica el servicio S1. El tipo de servicio está indicado en la placa del motor. En caso de servicio no continuo, los motores trifásicos de ejecución estándar (servicio S1) se pueden sobrecargar Coeficiente de incremento de la potencia Servicio S2 60min. 1,1 30min. 1,2 10min. 1,4 S3 60% 1,1 40% 1,15 25% 1,25 15% 1,35 Otro Consultar con el fabricante. Servicio continuo S1: Funcionamiento a carga constante de duración suficiente para alcanzar el equilibrio térmico; para la aplicabilidad, el usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga y de las condiciones nominales de ejercicio en las que la máquina debe funcionar durante un período ilimitado. Servicio de duración limitada S2: Funcionamiento a carga constante durante un período determinado, inferior al necesario para alcanzar el equilibrio térmico, seguido de un período de reposo de duración suficiente para restablecer la igualdad entre la temperatura de la máquina y la del líquido refrigerante, con una tolerancia de 2°C. El servicio se designa con la sigla S2 seguida de una indicación de la duración de funcionamiento; el usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga, de la duración y de las condiciones nominales de ejercicio en las que la máquina puede funcionar a temperatura ambiente durante un período limitado. Si la carga no está especificada, se supone que es la nominal. Ejemplo de designación: S2 30 min. Servicio intermitente periódico S3: Secuencia de ciclos de funcionamiento idénticos, cada uno de los cuales incluye un período de funcionamiento a carga constante y un período de reposo; en este servicio la corriente de arranque no influye en la sobre temperatura de manera significativa. El servicio se designa con la sigla S3 seguida de la indicación de la relación de intermitencia; la duración del ciclo, sobre la base del cual se calcula la relación de
  9. 9. 9 intermitencia, es de 10 minutos. El usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga y de las condiciones nominales de ejercicio en las que la máquina puede funcionar con ciclo periódico. Ejemplo de designación: S3 25%. Servicio intermitente periódico con arranque S4: Secuencia de ciclos de funcionamiento idénticos, cada uno de los cuales incluye una fase no despreciable de arranque, un período de funcionamiento a carga constante y un período de reposo. El servicio se designa con la sigla S4 seguida de la indicación de la relación de intermitencia, del momento de inercia del motor JT y del momento de inercia de la carga J L, referidos al árbol motor. El usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga y de las condiciones nominales de ejercicio en las que la máquina puede funcionar con ciclo periódico. Ejemplo de designación: S4 25% JT=0,15kgm2 JL=0,7kgm2 Servicio intermitente periódico con frenado eléctrico S5: Secuencia de ciclos de funcionamiento idénticos, cada uno de los cuales incluye una fase de arranque, un período de funcionamiento a carga constante, una fase de frenado eléctrico rápido y un período de reposo. El servicio se designa con la sigla S5 seguida de la indicación de la relación de intermitencia, del momento de inercia del motor JT y del momento de inercia de la carga JL, referidos al árbol motor. El usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga y de las condiciones nominales de ejercicio en las que la máquina puede funcionar con ciclo periódico. Ejemplo de designación: S5 25% JT=0,15kgm2 JL=0,7kgm2 Serie M ／ Standard ／ IEC 2.5 SERVICIO CATÁLOGO TÉCNICO 35 Servicio sin interrupción periódico con carga intermitente S6: Secuencia de ciclos de funcionamiento idénticos, cada uno de los cuales incluye un período de funcionamiento a carga constante y un período de funcionamiento en vacío; no hay ningún período de reposo. El servicio se designa con la sigla S6 seguida de la indicación de la relación de intermitencia; la duración del ciclo, sobre la base del cual se calcula la relación de intermitencia, es de 10 minutos. El usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga y de las condiciones nominales de ejercicio en las que la máquina puede funcionar con ciclo periódico. Ejemplo de designación: S6 40%. Servicio sin interrupción periódico con frenado eléctrico S7: Secuencia de ciclos de funcionamiento idénticos, cada uno de los cuales incluye una fase de arranque, un período de funcionamiento a carga constante y una fase de frenado eléctrico; no hay ningún período de reposo. El servicio se designa con la sigla S7 seguida de la indicación del momento de inercia del motor JT y del momento de inercia de la carga JL, referidos al árbol motor. El usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga y de las condiciones nominales de ejercicio en las que la máquina puede funcionar con ciclo periódico. Ejemplo de designación: S7 JT=0,15kgm2 JL=0,7kgm2 Servicio sin interrupción periódico con variaciones correlacionadas de carga y velocidad S8: Secuencia de ciclos de funcionamiento idénticos, cada uno de los cuales incluye un período de funcionamiento a carga constante correspondiente a una velocidad de rotación
  10. 10. 10 preestablecida, seguido de uno o varios períodos de funcionamiento con otras cargas constantes correspondientes a distintas velocidades de rotación (realizado, por ejemplo, mediante cambio del número de polos); no hay ningún período de reposo. El servicio se designa con la sigla S8 seguida de la indicación del momento de inercia del motor JT y del momento de inercia de la carga J L, referidos al árbol motor, y de las indicaciones de carga, velocidad y relación de intermitencia, por cada régimen caracterizado por una determinada velocidad. El usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de la carga y de las condiciones nominales de ejercicio en las que la máquina puede funcionar con ciclo periódico. Ejemplo de designación: S8 JT=0,15kgm2 JL=0,7kgm2 (1,5KW-740min -1 -30%) (2KW-1460min -1 - 30%) (1,1KW-980min -1 -40%). Servicio con variaciones no periódicas de carga y velocidad S9: Servicio en el que generalmente la carga y la velocidad varían de modo no periódico en el campo de funcionamiento admisible; este servicio comprende sobrecargas aplicadas frecuentemente que pueden ser ampliamente superiores a los valores de plena carga; para este tipo de servicio se deberán considerar valores de plena carga adecuados como base de referencia para las sobrecargas. El servicio se designa con la sigla S9; el usuario debe dar indicaciones precisas de las cargas, la velocidad y demás condiciones, incluidas las sobrecargas, a las cuales la máquina puede funcionar de modo no periódico. Clase de aislamiento: El sistema de aislamiento utilizado para la realización de los motores eléctricos desde el punto de vista térmico se clasifica mediante una letra característica (IEC60085). En base a la clase térmica adoptada, la sobre temperatura de las bobinas, entendida como diferencia entre la temperatura de éstas y la temperatura ambiente, presenta los límites máximos indicados en la tabla; para medir la sobre temperatura se utiliza el método de la variación de la resistencia. Para obtener las máximas temperaturas absolutas admitidas para el sistema de aislamiento adoptado, se hace referencia a una temperatura ambiente máxima de 40°C. Los motores eléctricos de producción estándar, de acuerdo con la publicación IEC 60034-1, están realizados con un sistema de aislamiento de las bobinas conforme a la clase térmica F; la reserva térmica para las potencias unificadas es de una magnitud tal que las sobre temperaturas no superan los límites impuestos para la clase B; esto garantiza un menor esfuerzo del aislamiento desde el punto de vista térmico, y por lo tanto una mayor duración de vida del motor. Teniendo en cuenta las condiciones del ambiente de instalación del motor, como opción es posible realizar ejecuciones conformes a la clase térmica H, para las cuales se admite la respectiva sobre temperatura.
  11. 11. 11 TEMPERATURA DE LOS RODAMIENTOS Como información básica se considera que un incremento de temperatura máxima (∆T) adecuada en el rodamiento del lado de la flecha debe ser entre 60 ºC y 65 ºC, esto es, cuando se mide la temperatura con un termómetro en ese punto y se tiene una temperatura ambiente de 20 ºC, las lectura esperada oscilarán entre 80 ºC y 85 ºC. No existe una regla general que se aplique a todos los rodamientos, pero en diferentes investigaciones se ha encontrado que los rodamientos pueden alcanzar incrementos de temperatura entre el 65% al 78% del incremento de temperatura de los devanados. Esto es, si un motor clase F con un incremento clase B registra en devanados una de +120 °C. ∆T= 80ºC, se esperaría que el rodamiento presente una ∆T entre 52 ºC y 62,4 ºC, dependiendo de factores como la velocidad y la forma de acoplamiento de la carga. Este razonamiento coincide con el criterio indicado anteriormente. La temperatura ambiente es un factor importante, sobre todo en la selección del sistema de lubricación y el lubricante en sí mismo. Se debe tener un especial cuidado cuando los motores operarán en condiciones extremas de temperatura, como puede ser -40ºC u +80ºC. Los motores de uso general no se proyectan para operar bajo este tipo de condiciones ambientales, sin embargo, en algunos casos puede lograrse un buen desempeño siempre y cuando la carga haya sido evaluada con respecto al desempeño de él. Los rodamientos rígidos a bolas abiertos pueden utilizarse hasta una temperatura de funcionamiento de +120 °C. Los rodamientos rígidos a bolas con obturaciones de labio pueden utilizarse a temperaturas de funcionamiento desde –30 °C hasta +110 °C limitadas por la grasa lubricante y por el material de las obturaciones. Los rodamientos con tapas de protección se pueden utilizar desde -30 °C hasta+120 °C . ¡Los rodamientos con jaulas de poliamida reforzada con fibra de vidrio son aptos para temperaturas de funcionamiento de hasta +120 °C!
  12. 12. 12 NOTA *voltaje, frecuencia y ruido: Recuerde que la tolerancia MAX de voltaje y frecuencia son 5% y 2% respectivamente. También las vibraciones y sonido deben medirse dentro de lo posible. El nivel de ruido NPS de los motores eléctricos varia entre 69 y 105 dB según la potencia y velocidad de giro del motor. Los de 100 dB y hasta 105 dB son motores de 160 KW de 2 y 4 polos, para menores potencias no llegan a 100 dB. TABLA DE INTENSIDAD SONORA Variación Ejemplo de dB (NPS) Intensidad KPa Ruidos 1 Umbral de audición 0 10 Muy silencioso 10 100 Susurro 20 1000 Ruido muy suave 30 10000 Interior de una recamara en silencio 40 100.000 Conversación en voz baja 50 1.000.000 Aparato de aire acondicionado 60 10.000.000 Oficina. Tienda. 70 100.000.000 Lavadora. Calle con tráfico intenso. 80 1.000.000.000 Esmeril. 90 10.000.000.000. Martillo neumático. Industria textil. 100 100.000.000.000 Remachadora. Concierto de rock. 110 1.000.000.000.000 Fuegos Artificiales. 120 10.000.000.000.000 Avión Reactor despegado. 130 Por debajo de los 45 dB se considera una zona de bienestar y a partir de los 55 dB las personas empiezan a considerar molesto el ruido. Cuando se sobrepasan los 85 dB se manifiestan los efectos nocivos. NPS=nivel de presión sonoras su unidad es el dB. NWS=nivel de potencia sonora su unidad es el vatio y de 10 a 12 vatios es un NWS. 140 dB umbral del dolor y 1 dB es la unidad más pequeña que puede percibir el oído humano. EXPOSICIÓN DIARIA (hrs.) NPS PERMITIDO EN dB (A) ponderados. 8 90 7- 6 92 5-4 95 3 97 2 100 1 102 1/2 105 1/4 110 1/8 115
  13. 13. 13 Se han normalizado internacionalmente unos sistemas de ponderación que su respuesta se acerque lo más posible a la sensibilidad humana. El llamado "A", más fiel a NPS bajos niveles que a los altos, se ha adoptado para todos los casos. Los valores medidos con este filtro aparecen como (A). Se consideran admisibles: Descripción Valores Dentro del Día 40 dB Hogar Noche 35 dB Al exterior, Día 65 dB Calle Noche 50 dB Zonas sensibles Escala de ruido Otros ejemplos: Descripción Valores en dB Trabajo Martillo neumático 110 Sala telares textiles 105 Sierra circular 100 Rotativa periódico 95 Máquina escribir mec. 70 Casa Aspiradora de polvo 75 Timbre del teléfono 70 Secador de pelo 68
  14. 14. 14 TV a medio volumen 60 La nevera 45 Automóviles (Máx. según Normas) Camiones pesados 92 Camiones ligeros 86 Autocares grandes 90 Autocares 9 plazas 86 Motos (según cil.) 84 a 88 Turismos 84 Ciclomotores 81 Espacios ruidosos Proximidad avión 135 Pista despegue 101 Sala espera aeropuerto 74 Dentro del avión 81 Andén gran estación 91 Vestíbulo de estación 82 Ambientes típicos Interior dormitorios 40 Salas de estar públicas, despachos, cafés, bares 60 Donde no molestan grandes ruidos (deben usarse protecciones) 80 Plaza Cibeles Madrid 88 Plaza Catalunya BCN 90 Salón recreativo 84 NIVEL DE PRESIÓN SONORA: En la tabla se indican los valores normales de producción del nivel medio de presión sonora L pA [dB(A)] válidos para los motores trifásicos en funcionamiento en vacío, frecuencia de alimentación 50Hz, con método de medición según ISO R 1680; tolerancia +3db(A). A 60Hz los valores se deben aumentar aproximadamente 2dB(A). Los valores se miden en cámara semianecoica a 1 m de distancia de la superficie exterior del motor situado en campo libre y sobre plano reflectante. Se han considerado motores estándar en ejecución cerrada con ventilación superficial exterior (método IC411 según IEC 60034-6). LpA [dB(A)] 2 (*) 4 (*) 6 (*) 8 (*) 63 56 46 47 44 71 61 48 47 45 80 64 54 52 50 90 65 55 53 51 100 69 57 56 53 112 70 58 56 53 132 76 60 58 56 *Número de polos
  15. 15. 15 VIBRACIONES EN MOTORES ELECTRICOS Ver: Normas ISO 10816-3; NEMA Stds, MG 1,7 y IEC 60034-14 Para máquinas industriales con potencia normal superior a 15kW y velocidades nominales entre 120 y 15,000 RPM cuando se miden in situ. Segunda edición 2009-02-01 Clasificación según el tipo de máquina, potencia nominal o altura del eje Grupo 1 : Máquinas grandes con potencia nominal superior a 300 kW; Máquinas eléctricas con altura de eje H W 315 mm. Estas máquinas normalmente tienen cojinetes de manguito. El rango de velocidades operativas o nominales es relativamente amplio y varía de 120 r / min a 15 000 r / min. Grupo 2 : Máquinas medianas con una potencia nominal superior a 15 kW hasta 300 kW inclusive; Máquinas eléctricas con altura de eje 160 mm u H <315 mm. Estas máquinas normalmente tienen rodamientos de elementos rodantes y velocidades de operación superiores a 600 r / min. Clasificación según la flexibilidad del soporte Se utilizan dos condiciones para clasificar la flexibilidad del conjunto de soporte en direcciones específicas - soportes rígidos y - soportes flexibles. COMPILACION SOBRE MOTORES ELECTRICOS DE CA
  16. 16. 16 Tabla de gravedad de velocidad ISO (directriz)
×