Matematicas guia 1_unidad_1_factores_y_multiplos_2020.03.22_v1

Guia Matematicas, factores y multiplos

Matematicas guia 1_unidad_1_factores_y_multiplos_2020.03.22_v1

  1. 1. Guia_1_ Multiplos_Factores_y_numeros_primos_JBP_1 Nombre: Curso: 6º básico Unidad1 Guia_1_ Múltiplos_Factores_y_numerosprimos Marca con una X la alternativa correcta: (1 punto c/u) 1. En unestablo hay12 caballosy cadacaballo tiene5monturasdiferentes. ¿Cuántasmonturas hay? 2. a) 12 b) 60 c) 30 d) 20 3. Si cadacaballo tiene 2entrenadores,¿cuántosentrenadoreshayenlos6 establos? a) 100 b) 120 c) 124 d) 144 4. Considerandoque enunpaíshay12 regiones yencadaregiónhay29 iglesiasy encadaiglesiahay2 campanas, ¿Cuántascampanashayenelpaís a) 43 b) 348 c) 696 d) 58 5. La factorizaciónprimade 68 es: a) 19 x 2 x 2 b) 17 x 2 x 2 c) 19 x 4 d) 17 x 4
  2. 2. Guia_1_ Multiplos_Factores_y_numeros_primos_JBP_2 6. Los factoresde 12son: a) 1; 2; 3; 4 b) 1; 2; 3; 4; 6; 12 c) 2; 6; 12 d) 1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 12 7. Los números primosmenoresde 17 son: a) 1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 7; 11; 13 b) 2; 3; 5; 7; 8; 11; 13; 17 c) 2; 3; 5; 7; 11; 13 d) 1; 2; 3; 5; 7; 11 8. En la bibliotecadelcolegiohay25 estantes, encadaestantehay320 libros,¿Cuántos libroshayenla biblioteca? a) 800 b) 80.000 c) 80 d) 8.000 9. ¿Cuál de lossiguientesproductosNOtienecomoresultado 56? a) 14 x 4 b) 7 x 8 c) 3 x 18 d) 28 x 2 10. ¿Cuántosfactoresprimostiene 34? a) 2 b) 4 c) 3 d) 1
  3. 3. Guia_1_ Multiplos_Factores_y_numeros_primos_JBP_3 14 32 25 11. ¿Cuál de lossiguientesnúmerosnoesfactorde24? a) 4 b) 14 c) 6 d) 12 Coloca V o F, segúncorresponde (1 punto c/u) 1. El producto de dosnúmerosprimosesunnumero primo 2. Todoslosnúmerosparessoncompuestos 3. El 2 esel menornúmeroprimo 4. El 39 esunnumeroprimo 5. El M.C.M. de 6 y 8 es24 6. El 15 esel M.C.M. de 5 y 3 7. El 27 esunnumeroprimo 8. Los factoresde 21es:1; 3; 7; 21 9. Todonúmerocompuestose puedeescribircomounafactorizaciónprima.10. El M.C.M. entre6;12; 15 es1080 Calcula el M.C.M. de:(3 puntos) a) 3 – 6 = b) 2 – 4 – 5= c) 4 – 8- 12 = Realizala factorización prima de lossiguientesnúmeros:(3 puntos)

