Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It
Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It
Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It
Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It
Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It
Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It
Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It
Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It
  Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It

In this "important and alarming" book, see why so many American students are falling behind in their reading skills while others around the world excel (New York Times). In 2011, when an international survey reported that students in Shanghai dramatically outperformed American students in reading, math, and science, President Obama declared it a "Sputnik moment": a wake-up call about the dismal state of American education. Little has changed, however, since then: over half of our children still read at a basic level and few become highly proficient. Many American children and adults are not functionally literate, with serious consequences. Poor readers are more likely to drop out of the educational system and as adults are unable to fully participate in the workforce, adequately manage their own health care, or advance their children's education. In Language at the Speed of Sight, internationally renowned cognitive scientist Mark Seidenberg reveals the underexplored science of reading, which spans cognitive science, neurobiology, and linguistics. As Seidenberg shows, the disconnect between science and education is a major factor in America's chronic underachievement. How we teach reading places many children at risk of failure, discriminates against poorer kids, and discourages even those who could have become more successful readers. Children aren't taught basic print skills because educators cling to the disproved theory that good readers guess the words in texts, a strategy that encourages skimming instead of close reading. Interventions for children with reading disabilities are delayed because parents are mistakenly told their kids will catch up if they work harder. Learning to read is more difficult for children who speak a minority dialect in the home, but that is not reflected in classroom practices. By building on science's insights, we can improve how our children read, and take real steps toward solving the inequality that illiteracy breeds. Both an expert look at our relationship with the written word and a rousing call to action, Language at the Speed of Sight is essential for parents, educators, policy makers, and all others who want to understand why so many fail to read, and how to change that.
  Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It

AUTHOR : Mark Seidenberg
ISBN/ID : 0465019323
  Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It

PATRICIA Review: This book is very interesting Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It. At first I did not like to read at all, but as I read this book at a glance was able to draw my brain in the world of literacy. The book titled Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It and written by Mark Seidenberg is a lot to teach me about the world wide. Especially on some of the pages that are in this book is able to make me want to read repeatedly. The book is also not boring to read, especially for a beginner like me. Happy reading and good luck, prove yourself by reading this book. If you want to get a lot of science then it is a general literacy in this book, I highly recommend to be read to the vast circles
  Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It

ELIZABETH Review: Wooow! I do not believe at this time there are still books like this. Not only attracts my attention, but this book is able to persuade in our mindset at this time. In the midst of today's modern era there is still a book titled Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It and has a very impressive page. I highly recommend this book to read. Read not only once twice, Because I read this book almost ten times though never bored. This book written by Mark Seidenberg is a lot of guiding my mindset so I was amazed by the whole content of each halamnnya. Happy reading and Greetings Literasi.
  Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, and What Can Be Done About It

JENNIFER Review: If you want a baper or just study, you should read this book. This book, written by Mark Seidenberg, contains a lot of hidden meanings so I highly recommend that you read the page until it runs out. How can I wait for the release of this book part next. Try reading this book with a feeling, then you will be swept away by the atmosphere presented in this book. The implied message by the author Mark Seidenberg in some pages was able to make me think twice as far as this. Feel the different sensations in this book. All the lessons in this world in just one book! Great, I highly recommend reading this book until it runs out.

