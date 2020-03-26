Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
How to Improve Your
(Tech) LinkedIn
Profile Before
Relocation !!!
2.
With more than 30M companies and 20M open jobs
listed on LinkedIn, it’s no wonder that 90% of
recruiters use it for hiring purposes. Obviously, those
who are recruiting for tech roles aren’t an exception.
So, having a powerful LinkedIn profile is more than
important for finding a decent job, both with relocation
and not. Polish yours up today with this quick guide.
3.
Step 1. Headline and summary
Apart from a profile picture, these will be the first things every recruiter sees.
Start with the headline. Use the following formula:
Position+Company | Your primary skills (keywords) | Zing (something that differs you from
other candidates)
✓ Software Developer at Amazon | NodeJS, React, Ruby, Rails, AWS | Agile Evangelist,
Public Speaker
✗ Junior Software Developer at Amazon
Note: If you're a junior professional aiming to get a mid-level position, better omit the
'Junior' part, as well as the words like ‘aspiring’.
4.
Polish the summary
It shouldn’t be too short (consider writing at least 40 words), but don’t
overdo it with the length. Avoid buzzwords like ‘team player’, ‘familiar
with’, ‘thought leader’, etc. Include relevant keywords. Since you’re
looking for a job with relocation, don’t forget to add the words
‘relocate’ or ‘relocation’. Here are some great summary examples.
Opposite strategy
Recruiters strongly rely on keywords and boolean search when
looking for prospects. For example, here is one of the boolean search
strings for finding a Python developer: (programmer OR developer)
AND python AND (mysql OR postgresql) AND (django OR flask)
AND (chef OR puppet OR sentry).
5.
So, if you want to be reached by the most determined recruiters only,
better omit the primary keywords from the headline and summary of
your profile. If you’re a Java developer, don’t use the word ‘Java’ —
mention Spring, Hibernate, and other relevant technologies instead.
Additional Resources
If you have a GitHub/Behance/Dribble/whatever profile you’re proud
of, add it as a custom website under your contact info.
Bonus Tip
Never state that you need visa sponsorship in the headline and/or
summary of your profile. This won’t increase your odds of finding and
getting a tech job offering relocation.
6.
Step 2. Filling other sections
Generally speaking, all parts of your profile should be filled and contain the
right keywords. That is especially true for the Experience, Education, and
Skills sections.
Experience
Simply stating the company and your position is not enough. Describe what
you achieved in each position, not your tasks or duties. Do this in a bulleted
form. Use active verbs (‘reduced’, ‘developed’, ‘achieved’, etc.) and prove
your accomplishments with numbers when it’s possible.
For example:
● Designed, built, and launched to the Google Play Store XYZ, a React
Native-based Android app for free textbook rental.
● Achieved over 5,000 downloads and 300+ positive reviews in less than
six months.
7.
Courses and certifications. If you’ve
completed any relevant ones, take the time
to mention them, especially if you’re only
making the first steps towards an IT career.
It’s one of the ways to show potential
employers that you're committed to
continuously learning and growing your
skillset.
8.
Step 3. Final touches (settings)
Let recruiters know that you’re up for a new challenge. Click on the
'Career interests' section of your profile, and choose the appropriate
status. ('Actively looking' might be the best choice.)
Turn on the visibility of your profile. Go to 'Me' > 'Settings & Privacy' >
'Edit your public profile', and switch on 'Show' for all the components.
Profile URL. Personalize your profile URL — if available, your
name+surname is the perfect option.
✓ https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-smith
✗ https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-smith-468rff715f48
9.
Bonus Tip: Try switching your location to one of your potential
destinations. That will make local recruiters pay attention to you.
Moreover, you can combine tourism with a job search. If you’re
visiting one of your possible destinations, don’t waste a chance to go
on a couple of interviews.
And the last but not the least, if you’re in search of work abroad,
make sure your profile is completed in English.
Voila! Your profile is now ready for the job search.
10.
