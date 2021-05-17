Successfully reported this slideshow.
INNOVATION- MORE THAN THINKING By- Jahnavi Bhuptani
Introduction • Process of innovation • Systematic approach • Adaptability • Presence of mind • Freedom of failure
Self Improvement
May. 17, 2021

Innovation - more than thinking

The ppt is a description on the work that i have done as an intern in the Sparks Foundation. The topic is on essay that I had written about Innovation

Innovation - more than thinking

  1. 1. INNOVATION- MORE THAN THINKING By- Jahnavi Bhuptani
  2. 2. Introduction • Process of innovation • Systematic approach • Adaptability • Presence of mind • Freedom of failure
  3. 3. Ingredients of Concept • Innovative approach- An innovative approach is needed to solve and tackle challenges which are faced not only in our private life, but also in our workplaces too. • True collaboration- A true collaboration of ideas and implementation is a must. • Honesty- also necessary to know your boundaries and legitimately reinterpret them to work diligently and efficiently. Hence there needs to be the honesty about ones intellectual prowess.
  4. 4. • Challenging Environment- A challenging environment will push a person to strive for better. • Catalyst- a consequence of a challenging environment is the catalyst of innovation. • Different Perspective- To make something new, one must now and understand the value of diversity, Differences in perspective play an important role here. • Execution- In order for thought processes to not turning into just that- a stagnant thought- execution and implementation of ideas is essential. Many projects are often short lived and hence just end up catching dust in the corner of a room. To prevent that, one must have proper and systematic planning that pans from the birth of the idea to its execution in full finality.
  5. 5. Core of Society • Our society revolves around continues growth- in terms of economy, sustainability, equality and multiple other factors. In this manner, it is very important to find new things to grow into • The fundamentals of innovations are very effect oriented • the fundamental outcomes of innovation are economic growth, increased well-being and communication, educational accessibility and environmental sustainability • It needs to be understood that innovations- irrespective of their magnitude- stem from the want of betterment of others and upliftment of society. • An ambit of innovation and the formative comprehension of the same that one must be alerted on is how to nurture the innovation.
  6. 6. Conclusion • Due to the focus on that fact that innovators are now mostly newcomers, there is an entire minefield of rules that need to be re-apprehended. • . Freedom of thinking is just as important as the freedom to create, tying them all up comes the freedom of opportunity. • While it is true that lot of innovative methods end up in failure and creating newer things take a lot of time, no idea should be moved forward with a mindset of being set in failure. • Hence, as understood from all above, innovation is not something that can be curbed. It goes beyond mere thinking. It applies multiple factors. But mostly, it needs courage and respect for one’s hard work.

