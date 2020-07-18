Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE PHONE SYSTEM Guide to Find 6 Steps to Select the Best Phone System
6 Steps to Select the Best Phone System Guide to Find the Phone System By Jahmal Abbott
Dedication This ebook is dedicated to my family. You are my motivation for the work that I do. Also, I dedicate this ebook...
Table of Contents Introduction................................................................................... 5 What's...
5 Introduction One of the most misunderstood and often underappreciated assets today in an organization is the phone syste...
6 What's Driving the Need to Upgrade Phone Systems? An interesting phenomenon has occurred which is causing the drive to u...
7 Expiring knowledge and skill set for older phone systems. A common trend affecting organizations is the retirement of a ...
8 Since Internet access has penetrated every aspect of our world, this has worked in the consumer's favor by having compet...
Step 1: Define Your Needs and Goals for a Phone System You may be wondering why the brainstorming over the phone system? B...
10 What pain points are you experiencing with your current phone system? Are the limited features on the existing system h...
Step 2: Understand the Financial Impact Phone systems are not cheap to purchase outright. In years past, an organization w...
Thankfully the cloud provides flexibility for those with tight budgets or who need more room for growth. One beauty of the...
Step 3: Which Phone System Caters to your Niche? Phone service vendors have niches that they play to. To find the best pho...
Here’s a list of questions to ask of your next phone system provider: • What size clients do you serve? (Small/Medium Busi...
Step 4: Determine your Phone System Type There are two types of phone systems to choose from in the market today. On-premi...
Cloud In the cloud model, also known as Hosted, the phone system is delivered by a third party provider through an Interne...
What about a VoIP phone system? Voice Over IP (VoIP) opened up the possibility for voice to be freed from the confines of ...
Step 5: Who Can Provide Your Phone System? There is no shortage of vendors who are willing to provide you with a phone sys...
The following is a sample list that continues to evolve as this market matures. It provides generic references that can be...
Step 6: Test and Evaluation At last, the final and most important step in the process. Up to this point, you’ve answered t...
This will take some time and involve growing pains as work flow is interrupted to evaluate your options. Do not skip this ...
Final Words from Jahmal You did it! Who would have thought that finding a phone system could be difficult? Luckly for you,...
Jahmal Abbott has been breaking down technical topics to a non technical audience since the age of 7. His first client, Gr...
Social Telecom Solutions LLC was formed with the desire to simplify the use of technology so people can improve their live...
25 The information contained in this guide is for informational purposes only. I am not a lawyer or an accountant. Any leg...
Guide to Find the Phone System

Information and education on finding the phone system for your organization.

Guide to Find the Phone System

  1. 1. THE PHONE SYSTEM Guide to Find 6 Steps to Select the Best Phone System JahmalAbbott.com CREATED BY JAHMAL ABBOTT
  2. 2. 6 Steps to Select the Best Phone System Guide to Find the Phone System By Jahmal Abbott © Social Telecom Solutions LLC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FIRST EDITION
  3. 3. Dedication This ebook is dedicated to my family. You are my motivation for the work that I do. Also, I dedicate this ebook to the owners and operators of small businesses. Your grit and determination is the inspiration that fuels our global economy.
  4. 4. Table of Contents Introduction................................................................................... 5 What's driving the need to upgrade phone systems?................... 6 Step 1: Define Your Needs and Goals for a Phone System......... 9 Step 2: Understand the Financial Impact.................................... 11 Step 3: Which Phone System Caters to your Niche................... 13 Step 4: Determine Your Phone System Type............................. 15 Step 5: Who Can Provide your Phone System?......................... 18 Step 6: Test and Evaluation........................................................ 20 Final Words................................................................................. 22 About the Author......................................................................... 23 About Social Telecom Solutions................................................. 24 Disclaimer.................................................................................. 25
  5. 5. 5 Introduction One of the most misunderstood and often underappreciated assets today in an organization is the phone system. When the system works, it’s not given any further thought. If this system is down, it can cost dearly in dollars and opportunities missed. Longevity describes the phone systems of the past which is great for getting the most of this investment. But when the time comes to replace or upgrade your system, what's the best path to take? As with most people, we look to the Internet to find answers. The problem with finding answers to the best phone system? It's a very subjective answer. The Internet also provides a vast amount of data to search through. This could be as bad as not having enough information to make an intelligent decision. You may ask how so? Try searching for “How to choose business phone system” and be prepared to do some leg work to sort through a billion worth of options.
  6. 6. 6 What's Driving the Need to Upgrade Phone Systems? An interesting phenomenon has occurred which is causing the drive to upgrade phone systems for several organization. Four key factors that are influencing this change: Mainstream acceptance of cloud based technologies. Cloud computing has made an impact on Information Technology over the last several years. The same principles have crossed over to the business phone system which has brought new features and abilities not seen in the previous generation of solutions. Within these results, you’ll have to filter through these current trends affecting phone systems: • On premise phone systems versus hosted phone systems • Cloud based versus virtualized phone systems • Phone systems from startup companies versus industry leaders Do you have time to sort through this while running a business, serving customers and expanding into new markets?
  7. 7. 7 Expiring knowledge and skill set for older phone systems. A common trend affecting organizations is the retirement of a local technician who supported your on premise phone system. This can be a problem when a competent replacement cannot be found for a 15 year old phone system. End of support by phone system manufacturers. It's wonderful when you’re able to maximize the investment made for a system purchase. This is a problem for some organizations which continue to operate systems past the manufacturer discontinuance of support. If a local vendor’s knowledge of your phone system goes away via retirement and you’re unable to get help from the manufacturer, what will you do? Are you comfortable with sourcing used parts from 3rd party suppliers for the sake of familiarity with your phone system? Migration to newer technology by the local service provider. The retirement of legacy technology to the Public Switched Telephone Network is also challenging organizations. If your phone system does not support the newer technologies, is it worth figuring out how to make it work with 3rd party solutions?
  8. 8. 8 Since Internet access has penetrated every aspect of our world, this has worked in the consumer's favor by having competition work their behalf. There are many great companies in the business phone market that are willing to serve you. The downside with this, there's so many choices that it's difficult to determine what a viable solution is. This ebook was created to eliminate complexity. It’s a guide help you find the best phone system for your organization in six simple steps. As we get started to find your system, keep the following in mind: The best is not always the most popular. The most popular is not always the best.
  9. 9. Step 1: Define Your Needs and Goals for a Phone System You may be wondering why the brainstorming over the phone system? By defining the needs and goals your organization desires to achieve, you set the bar for what the system should do for you. There’s nothing worse than expecting a particular standard and get something completely different in the end. When an organization commits to a multi-year contract from a phone provider, you need to be certain this arrangement is in your best interest. To help start the process to define your needs, here are a few questions to answer: 9
  10. 10. 10 What pain points are you experiencing with your current phone system? Are the limited features on the existing system holding your business back to serve your clients? Maybe the system has worked well but is beyond its useful life. You could be spending more time, money, and resources on a phone system that is not as reliable as it should be. As time progresses, so does the difficulty and expenses related to maintain legacy technology. What’s the reputation of the provider for delivering phone service? Will the provider of the system actually get the job done or trying to figure out how to support a customer base? Are they providing satisfactory service in a specific region or globally? If your business works with a well branded provider, are you okay with not having a customized experience? Are you comfortable with working with a lesser known but quality provider that delivers outstanding service? How does your provider handle support cases? When trouble occurs with your phone system, how responsive will your provider be? You can research how reliable their track record for support is. If you decide to take on the responsibility and maintenance on your own, then you'll need to develop skills to handle Telecom and IT related issues or outsource to a competent, skilled technician who can assist.
  11. 11. Step 2: Understand the Financial Impact Phone systems are not cheap to purchase outright. In years past, an organization would need to come up with several thousands of dollars upfront or finance the purchase of this system. This may be difficult for a small business owner who’s strapped for cash. In addition to the upfront cost, the maintenance and support of the system plays a factor to the total cost of ownership. Since the phone systems were purchased as a product, any feature enhancement came as an add-on with a price, assuming there’s very little complexity to activate. Lastly, the growth of your phone system was based on the maximum capacity of the product you purchased. A rapidly growing organization will find themselves restrained by the fixed limits of the system. 11
  12. 12. Thankfully the cloud provides flexibility for those with tight budgets or who need more room for growth. One beauty of the cloud is your phone system now falls under the umbrella of IT Services. Specifically, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) enables an organization to bypass the need to purchase expensive, depreciating equipment and move to a financial model based on subscriptions. Just like Netflix has eliminated the need to have a library full of DVD’s at home to watch movies, UCaaS has eliminated the need to have equipment in an organization to communicate internally and externally with people. Under the subscription model, an organization benefits by having lower upfront cost to purchase a system. Since you use the phone system as a service, depreciation is no longer a factor since the provider owns the system. Another major financial benefit of the service model is the shift of maintenance activities from your organization to the service provider. Instead of spending time on the day-to-day support, your staff focuses on strategic outcomes which are important to the bottom line. 12
  13. 13. Step 3: Which Phone System Caters to your Niche? Phone service vendors have niches that they play to. To find the best phone system, determine which vendor has a strong reputation in your field and which aligns with the market you operate in. There are phone systems that have “sweet spots” which are built for a specific number of users. Avoid choosing a system that's overkill for your needs or incapable to adapt to changes in your organization. 13
  14. 14. Here’s a list of questions to ask of your next phone system provider: • What size clients do you serve? (Small/Medium Business, Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, etc) • Which client verticals do you serve? • What the minimum number is of seats (licenses) do you support? • If your business requires regulatory compliance for IT services in your industry (ie, HIPAA for Healthcare), what does the phone system support? • Will the phone system integrate with my business applications? (ie CRM, Office Productivity, etc) • Do you support service in the locations you do business? (local, regional, global) • How will you deliver my phone service? (Over your existing Internet connection, through a private data circuit, etc) 14
  15. 15. Step 4: Determine your Phone System Type There are two types of phone systems to choose from in the market today. On-premised and cloud based systems. On Premise In the on premise model, the phone system resides in and is owned by the organization. In addition to owning the system, the responsibility for changes, maintenance, or troubleshooting falls on the organization. If you choose to maintain your own system, you’ll need to find the right resources to support all aspects of this system. Warning about On Premise Model The on premise model is dying as the IT industry has shifted away from providing hardware solutions. You can still find a solution that fits your needs in this model but be aware that most investments by phone service providers are made in software solutions through the cloud. 15
  16. 16. Cloud In the cloud model, also known as Hosted, the phone system is delivered by a third party provider through an Internet connection. The delivery of the phone service is classified as a subscription which frees the organization from maintenance and updates as it is handled by the cloud provider. The physical phones and related networking equipment are components that are in the local organization which connect to the provider. Cloud deployments have been popular for small/medium businesses and large enterprises since it gives them the opportunity to focus on their core competencies and less on managing equipment. Additional Benefits of the Cloud Model • New services are turned up in days vs weeks • Enhanced reporting capabilities and analytics to gauge customer interactions • Reduce the administrative burden on support staff 16
  17. 17. What about a VoIP phone system? Voice Over IP (VoIP) opened up the possibility for voice to be freed from the confines of a traditional Telecom network .This technology allows your voice calls to route over an IP based network like the Internet. Because of this breakthrough, 99% of phone systems, cloud or premise based, are VoIP enabled. What to should your phone system have? Today's solution should offer at a minimum of these standard features in your search. These may not be enabled by default but should be able to activate with minimal effort: • Voice and Video calls • Messaging (voicemail/email) • Conference (web/audio/video) • Instant Messaging and Team Based Chat (one to one messaging to group chat sessions) • Application integration (i.e. customer relationship management software, office productivity, click-to-call) • Mobile clients (supplement or replace desktop phones A partial list of additional features is presented below. If your organization could benefit from these, check with the phone system provider to see what options are available: • Contact center • Call analytics and reporting • Internet fax • Business SMS/MMS text 17
  18. 18. Step 5: Who Can Provide Your Phone System? There is no shortage of vendors who are willing to provide you with a phone system. Once again, this type of competition is good for consumers as it keeps prices and features at a competitive level. Where you purchase your phone system from will ultimately come down to personal preference and how the vendor fits in within the strategy of an organization. It's like shopping for the best bottle water. The choice made depends on your preference, features, taste, and budget. 18
  19. 19. The following is a sample list that continues to evolve as this market matures. It provides generic references that can be easily referenced in an Internet search without it tying it to a particular brand or proprietary technology. Cloud Communications Providers – Specialize in providing cloud based phone systems and related communications tools over the Internet. Communication / Broadband Service Providers – The traditional Internet and telephone providers that typically service a particular region but can also deliver service globally. Technology Vendors – In this category, these vendors have provided on-premise Private Branch eXchange (PBX), VoIP, and Unified Communications (UC) phone systems. Consultants / Resellers / Managed Service Providers – This category include independent professionals that can advise one to several phone systems. SD-WAN Providers – Software Defined – Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is a technology used to manage network connections between a branch office and headquarters. SD- WAN providers are bundling phone system capabilities within their core offering. 19
  20. 20. Step 6: Test and Evaluation At last, the final and most important step in the process. Up to this point, you’ve answered the following questions to find the best phone system: • Your needs and goals • The financial impact • Which phone system fits your niche • The type of phone system to choose • Where to get the phone system from Before you commit to a service contract, it can’t be stressed enough how critical it is to try a demo of the phone system. There’s nothing worse than to have a system that does not achieve the intended results for your organization. Most phone system vendors are more than willing to have you try before you buy. Some will not offer this option in hopes to obtain a quick sale. 20
  21. 21. This will take some time and involve growing pains as work flow is interrupted to evaluate your options. Do not skip this step! Some practical tips for a successful evaluation of the phone system demo: 1. Introduce the demo to a small test group 2. Ensure the test group is among the power users who uses phone and other communications tools frequently 3. Get feedback on what works and what doesn’t work Additional points of consideration: • Research the providers track record for servicing real customers • Determine the providers ability to deliver service in your location (region, country, territory) • Understand your own requirements for a reliable provider (service level agreements, data center diversity, industry compliance) 21
  22. 22. Final Words from Jahmal You did it! Who would have thought that finding a phone system could be difficult? Luckly for you, the insight provided in this ebook has provided enough information to make an informed decision. If there's one last takeaway from this guide to leave with, it's to ask for clarification and help when something is not clear. Sometimes sales and technical people get so excited in the process that they forget that we're human. We need time to process all the information provided before making a purchase decision. I hope this guide has been valuable and provides enough knowledge to choose the best phone system for your business. 22
  23. 23. Jahmal Abbott has been breaking down technical topics to a non technical audience since the age of 7. His first client, Grandma, successfully used a VCR to automatically record her favorite Soap Opera "The Young and the Restless". Since this time, he has gone on a 15+ year technical career, including service in the US Air Force and contract support to various government agencies. He also educates audiences through Podcasting, writing and video using various social platforms. Jahmal’s passion with helping small businesses with the latest communications technology led to the founding of Social Telecom Solutions LLC. 23 About the Author
  24. 24. Social Telecom Solutions LLC was formed with the desire to simplify the use of technology so people can improve their lives. We do this by offering education resources on voice, Internet, wireless and other communication solutions to keep businesses competitive in a rapidly evolving digital environment. Our principle belief is to take care of people. We hope to earn your trust as a partner in providing solutions to capitalize on opportunities and solve your challenges. 24
  25. 25. 25 The information contained in this guide is for informational purposes only. I am not a lawyer or an accountant. Any legal or financial advice that I give is my opinion based on my own experience.You should always seek the advice of a professional before acting on something that I have published or recommended. The material in this guide may include information, products, or services by third parties. Third Party Materials comprise the products and opinions expressed by their owners. As such, I do not assume responsibility or liability for any Third Party material or opinions. The publication of such Third Party Materials does not constitute my guarantee of any information, instruction, opinion, products, or services contained within the Third Party Material. The use of recommended Third Party Material does not guarantee any success and/or earnings related to you or your business. Publication of such Third Party Material is simply a recommendation and an expression of my own opinion of that material. No part of this publication shall be reproduced, transmitted, or sold in whole or in part in any form, without the prior written consent of the author. All trademarks and registered trademarks appearing in this guide are the property of their respective owners. Users of this guide are advised to do their own due diligence when it comes to making business decisions and all information, products, and services that have been provided should be independently verified by your own qualified professionals. By reading this guide, you agree that myself and my company is not responsible for the success or failure of your business decisions relating to any information presented in this guide. ©2020 Social Telecom Solutions LLC. All Rights Reserved Disclaimer

