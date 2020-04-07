Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride - Ideal for Piping and Framing Uses

A Houston, Texas, based family executive office, Jadec, LLC, maintains holdings integrated across the plastics manufacturing industry. One area of emphasis for Jadec, LLC is polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a versatile and cost-efficient material used in diverse settings, from construction to hospitals.



PVC combines strength and lightweight qualities. It is made soft and flexible by the use of plasticizers and is a common material for tubing. In situations where no plasticizers are added, the PVC is rigid and is known as unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC ) or vinyl siding.



When it comes to piping, flexible PVC can be used as a replacement for aluminum and copper pipes. This includes around-the-home uses such as pool circulation and irrigation systems. Simple to cut into small, custom-fit pieces, PVC can be fastened to surfaces through the use of glue and presents an excellent cost saving alternative to metal.



With smooth walls that enable optimal water flow, rigid uPVC is the material used for most plastic piping worldwide. Chemical erosion-resistant, it functions well at a variety of operating pressures and over a broad range of temperatures. Its common uses are for exterior drainage pipes, as well as sewage pipes. Other uses of weather-resistant uPVC include window frames, door frames, and the framework of structures such as greenhouses.

