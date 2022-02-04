Trying to build links can be discouraging because you will fail most of the time. If you are nervous about this, you should remember that everyone else is failing. The other people trying to build links probably don't know what they're doing any better than you. So your failure isn't as bad as it might seem.



There's also no reason for you to learn all the right ways to build links right now. So instead, just get started: try things, see what happens, and learn from your mistakes. But if you want to avoid some common mistakes, here they are: