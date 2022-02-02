Successfully reported this slideshow.
Video marketing strategy is the key to improving your business, attracting more customers, and making them buy more than before. So if you have a business and want to get an impressive result, you have to create a video strategy for your business.

  1. 1. 1/6 19 Tips That are Proven For Creating a Video Marketing Strategy miicrojobs.com/19-tips-for-creating-a-video-marketing-strategy/ Video marketing strategy is the key to improving your business, attracting more customers, and making them buy more than before. So if you have a business and want to get an impressive result, you have to create a video strategy for your business. Have you ever heard of viral videos? Viral videos go viral because they are exciting, funny, or catch the audience’s attention. To make your video go viral is what every marketer wants. You can do this by creating a fantastic video with a good concept to attract customers’ eyes. There are three types of marketing strategies: viral, social media, and email marketing strategies. But now, the most effective marketing strategy is video marketing strategies. It costs nothing to use, and it’s highly effective! Video marketing strategy will help you promote your business through videos. You can make several videos according to your needs, such as an explainer, product demonstration, selling points, company introduction, etc. Having a small or large budget for your video doesn’t matter because you can search for many low-budget ways to create a video.
  2. 2. 2/6 So why do you need a video marketing strategy? Because in the digital era where everything runs fast, Video marketing is a highly effective way to market your business, whether it’s a small local business or a large corporation. Video marketing can help you increase traffic to your website and build brand recognition. The most powerful method of reaching an audience is thru video marketing. Businesses can use video marketing for many different reasons. This article will discuss what a video marketing strategy is, the various procedures, and how to create a video marketing strategy. Here are 19 tips for creating a good video marketing strategy. 1) Decide on your target audience. Are you targeting customers in a specific demographic? If so, what age group? What are their interests? What are their needs? What are their concerns? What are their hobbies? You’ll want to create a video that addresses those needs and concerns. 2) Think about your product or service. What makes it unique? How does it stand out from others? Does it offer something unique that other products don’t?
  3. 3. 3/6 3) Write down your objectives for your video marketing strategy. What are your final results by making this video? Want more traffic to your website? Do you want to build brand recognition? Do you want to get more sales? What do you hope to accomplish? 4) Think about how to make your video. Will you use voiceover? Will you record it yourself? Will you hire someone to record it? Will you have someone else write it? How will you make it? 5) Think about who will be viewing your video. Will it be people at home or people in the office? Will it be viewed on a computer or a TV? Will it be viewed on an iPad or a Smartphone? Will it be viewed online or offline? 6) Think about where you’ll post your video. Will it be posted on your website? Will it be posted on YouTube? Will it be posted on Facebook? Will it be posted on Twitter? Will it be posted on LinkedIn? Will it be posted on Pinterest? Will it be posted on Google+? 7) Think how long you want to keep the video up. Will it stay up indefinitely? Will you keep it up for a week? A month? A year?
  4. 4. 4/6 8) Think about how you’ll promote your video. Will you post it on your website? Will you post it on Facebook? Will you post it on LinkedIn? Will you post it on Twitter? Will you post it on YouTube? Will you post it on Pinterest? 9) Think about what kind of video you want to make. Is it informational? Is it promotional? Is it funny? Is it serious? Is it entertaining? Is it educational? Is it instructional? 10) Think about what kind of camera you’ll use. Do you want to film yourself? Do you want to hire someone to film it? Do you want to rent a video camera? Do you want to buy a video camera? 11) Think about what you’ll use to edit your video. Do you want to use software? For example, do you want to use a camcorder? Do you want to use an iPhone? Do you want to use your computer? 12) Think about what you’ll do with your video.
  5. 5. 5/6 Do you want it to be posted on your website? Do you want it to be shared on Facebook? Do you want it to go viral? Do you want it to drive traffic to your website? Do you want it to sell something? 13) Think about what you’ll call your video. Do you want the video to be called something catchy like “How To Make Money Online”? Do you want the video to have a title that includes your company name? Do you want the video to include your URL? 14) Think about what you’ll say in your video. Will you talk about your products or services? Will you talk about your company? Will you talk about your industry? Will you talk about your competitors? 15) Think about what you’ll put in your video. Will you show people using your products? Will you show people using your services? Will you show people using the product? Will you show people using a service? 16) Think about what you’ll include in your video. Will you have testimonials? Will you include case studies? Will you include videos of your products being used? Will you include photos? Will you include graphics? 17) Think about how you’ll distribute your video. Will you post your video on your website? Will you share it on Facebook? Will you share it on LinkedIn? Will you share it on Twitter? Will you share it on YouTube?
  6. 6. 6/6 18) Think about how you’ll measure your success. Will you track your views? Will you follow your click-throughs? Will you track your sales? 19) Think about how you’ll know if you’re successful. For example, will you track your views on your website? Will you follow your clicks on your website? Will you measure your sales?

