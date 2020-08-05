Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sentences

  1. 1. SENTENCES SUBJECT AND PREDICATE SUBJECT, VERB AND PREDICATE 1
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. Simple Complete Compound3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6 The predicate is the other wheel
  7. 7. 7 Use a line to separate the subject from the predicate Ask: What does the subject do? Answer: VERB Draw a vertical line in front of the verb. 1. He smiles. 2. Autumn leaves twirled gently to the ground. 3. The park district will open an outdoor ice skating rink in November.
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 12 Q.Identify the subject and the predicate in the following sentences. 1. The sun was shining brightly. 2. The dogs were barking loudly. 3. The pretty girl was wearing a blue frock. 4. My younger brother serves in the army. 5. The man and his wife were working in their garden. 6. My mother and my aunt are trained classical dancers. 7. You don’t have to wait for me. 8. We will no longer tolerate this. 9. The little tree was covered with needles instead of leaves. 10. A rich merchant was passing by the shoemaker’s window.
  13. 13. 13 Q. IDENTIFY THE SUBJECT, VERB AND PREDICATE IN THE FOLLOWING SENTENCES 1. I bought a trouser. 2. Have you got a scissors? 3. She has got too many luggages. 4. Have you got any new informations about them? 5. She is more clever than her sister. 6. He is tallest boy in the class. 7. The husband of Maya is an engineer. 8. This is ours house. 9. Who’s bag is this? 10. Its not mine. 11. I have submitted my work. Have you submitted your? 12. I have never been to hers house. 13. There are no secrets between you and I.
  14. 14. 14 THE END THANK YOU

