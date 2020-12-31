Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCION EDUCARIVA “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” TEMA DEL PROYECTO: ESTUDIANTE: Melissa Cistina Duque Benavides CURSO: PRIMERO D...
GUÍA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES

Melissa Duque
Primero C1

GUÍA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCARIVA “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” TEMA DEL PROYECTO: ESTUDIANTE: Melissa Cistina Duque Benavides CURSO: PRIMERO DE BACILLERATO PARALELO “C 1” ESPECIALIDAD: Instalaciones Eléctricas del Interior NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: MSc. Natividad Quishpe AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: BIOLOGIA TEMA: POSTAL DE LAS FUNCIONES BIOMULÉCULAS. ACTIVIDAD
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION ARTISTICA TEMA: Elabore una memoria de los 5 mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador. ACTIVIDAD
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION ARTISTICA TEMA: Elabore una memoria de los 5 mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador. ACTIVIDAD
  5. 5. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION ARTISTICA TEMA: Elabore una memoria de los 5 mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador. ACTIVIDAD EL GALLO DE LA CATEDRAL
  6. 6. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION ARTISTICA TEMA: Elabore una memoria de los 5 mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador. ACTIVIDAD PADRE ALMEIDA
  7. 7. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION ARTISTICA TEMA: Elabore una memoria de los 5 mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador. ACTIVIDAD CANTUÑA
  8. 8. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION ARTISTICA TEMA: Elabore una memoria de los 5 mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador. ACTIVIDAD EL CURA SIN CABEZA
  9. 9. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN FISICA TEMA: ELABORE UN COLLAGE SOBRE EL ACONDICIONAMIENTO FISICO. ACTIVIDAD
  10. 10. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN PARA LA CIUDADANÍA TEMA: Elabore una línea de tiempo sobre la evolución de la democracia en el Ecuador ACTIVIDAD
  11. 11. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: ELECTROTENIA TEMA: Estructure un organizador gráfico mapa conceptual sobre características del circuito mixto. ACTIVIDAD
  12. 12. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GRSTION TEMA: Elabore una historieta sobre la aplicación de las cuentas contables en un emprendimiento. ACTIVIDAD
  13. 13. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: Filosofía TEMA: Elabore una rueda de atributos sobre el tema Moral y Valores en la Filosofía. ACTIVIDAD
  14. 14. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: FÍSICA TEMA: Elabore una línea de tiempo gráfica sobre el movimiento de los planetas y las Leyes de Kèpler. ACTIVIDAD
  15. 15. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: FORMACION Y ORIENTACIÓN LABORAL TEMA: Estructure un organizador gráfico mapa conceptual sobre los riesgos más comunes en el montaje y mantenimiento de equipos e instalaciones eléctricas. ACTIVIDAD
  16. 16. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: HISTORIA TEMA: Elabore una rueda de atributos sobre: El rol de la mujer desde la perspectiva del pensamiento judeocristiano. ACTIVIDAD
  17. 17. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: ENGLISH TEMA: Elabore una infografía con tres gráficos sobre la tecnología que usábamos en el 2000 (Past continuous) y tres gráficos de la tecnología usada en el pasado (Simple past). ACTIVIDAD La tecnología que usábamos en el 2000 (Past continuous) La tecnología usada en el pasado (Simple past)
  18. 18. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS DEL INTERIOR TEMA: Estructure un organizador gráfico mapa conceptual sobre elementos y equipos de una instalación eléctrica. ACTIVIDAD
  19. 19. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: LENGHUA Y LITERATURA TEMA: ELABORE UNA LÍNEA DE TIEMPO GRÁFICA SOBRE EL GENERO EPTICO. ACTIVIDAD
  20. 20. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: MATEMÁTICA TEMA: Ecuaciones de de la recta y la posición relativa entre dos rectas. ACTIVIDAD
  21. 21. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622- 725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: QUIMICA TEMA: POSTAL ACERCA DE LA FORMACION Y NOMENCLATURA DE LOS HIDRÓXIDOS. ACTIVIDAD

