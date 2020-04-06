Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Curriculum vitae 5/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 1 / 3 INFORMAZIONI PERSONAL...
5/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 2 / 3 11/2019 Abilitazione e specializzazion...
Curriculum vitae 5/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 3 / 3 verifica e collaboraz...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cv Europass Spacagna

18 views

Published on

Cv Europass Spacagna

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cv Europass Spacagna

  1. 1. Curriculum vitae 5/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 1 / 3 INFORMAZIONI PERSONALI Jacopo Spacagna Via Fionda 15/A, 03044 Cervaro (Italia) 327 8675022 jacopospa@hotmail.it linkedin.com/in/jacopo-spacagna Skype jacopospa@hotmail.it Data di nascita 21/04/1992 | Nazionalità Italiana DICHIARAZIONI PERSONALI Vorrei poter ricoprire ruoli di responsabilità, che mi permettano di accrescere nuove competenze. Mi considero una persona duttile, estroversa e aperta a nuove esperienze ed opportunità. Ho fatto della continua formazione la mia passione e aspirazione. ESPERIENZA PROFESSIONALE 24/03/2019–alla data attuale Assistente amministrativo Consorzio dei comuni del cassinate per la programmazione e gestione dei servizi sociali Piazza L. Sturzo s.n.c., 03030 Piedimonte San Germano (Italia) http://www.consorzioservizisociali.fr.it/ ▪ Utilizzo di piattaforme della P.A.; ▪ Responsabile controlli anagrafici e case manager della piattaforma “Gepi” nell'ambito della misura “Reddito di Cittadinanza” all’interno di più comuni del cassinate; ▪ Affiancamento attività di gestione segreteria “Area Sociale” dell’ente. 06/2017–07/2018 Senatore accademico Università degli Studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale Viale dell'Università, 03043 Cassino (Italia) https://www.unicas.it/ ▪ Membro, con partecipazione attiva e diritto di voto, dell'organo assembleare di indirizzo, di programmazione, di coordinamento e di verifica delle attività didattiche e di ricerca dell'Università degli Studi di Cassino e del Lazio meridionale; questo concorre all'amministrazione generale dell'Ateneo. 2016–2017 Segretario del Comitato Unico di Garanzia Università degli Studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale, Cassino (Italia) ▪ Cura del supporto necessario al funzionamento del CUG; ▪ Redazione di verbali delle sedute e delle proposte; ▪ Compiti propositivi, consultivi e di verifica e opera di collaborazione con i diversi uffici pubblici. 2016–2017 Consulente Università degli studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale, Cassino (Italia) ▪ Membro e consulente di commissione interna all'Università che si è occupata di modificare e creare un nuovo statuto di Ateneo, pubblicato sulla Gazzetta Ufficiale – Serie Generale - n. 22 del 27 gennaio 2018. ISTRUZIONE E FORMAZIONE
  2. 2. 5/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 2 / 3 11/2019 Abilitazione e specializzazione per Mediatore civile e commerciale Res Consulting Group (Italia) Corso di perfezionamento e specializzazione per mediatori valido per iscrizione all’albo dei Mediatori Civilie e Commerciali ai sensi del D.M.del 18 ottobre 2010 n. 180 e PDG 4 novembre 2010; incentrato su tecnica di gestione del conflitto e interazione comunicativa con tecniche di negoziazione. 2012–2019 Laurea Magistrale a ciclo unico in Giurisprudenza Livello 7 QEQ Università degli Studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale, Cassino (Italia) Tesi di laurea in Diritto Amministrativo: “Semplificazione, liberalizzazione, informatizzazione della Pubblica Amministrazione”. 2017–2018 Four Steps to Entrepreneurship Università degli Studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale, Cassino (Italia) Corso di specializzazione imprenditoriale: ▪ La valutazione dell'opportunità imprenditoriale: tecnologia, mercato potenziale, competenze; ▪ Il business mofrl canvas (il value proposition canvas); ▪ La predisposizione e la valutazione del (mini) business plan; ▪ La comunicazione del progetto d'impresa nella logica del pitch. 2006–2011 Diploma di Maturità Classica Livello 4 QEQ Liceo Classico "Giosuè Carducci", Cassino (Italia) COMPETENZE PERSONALI Lingua madre italiano Lingue straniere COMPRENSIONE PARLATO PRODUZIONE SCRITTA Ascolto Lettura Interazione Produzione orale Inglese B2 B2 B2 B2 B2 Esb Level 1 Certificate in Esol International All Modes (B2) Livelli:A1 eA2: Utente base - B1 e B2: Utente autonomo - C1 e C2: Utente avanzato Quadro Comune Europeo di Riferimento delle Lingue - Scheda per l'autovalutazione Competenze comunicative Ottime competenze comunicative, relazionali e di ascolto con spiccata empatia, maturate attraverso le attività svolte ed esperienze maturate: ▪ Promozione e partecipazione ed organizzazione di eventi formativi e culturali, corsi di formazione e abilitazione professionale, giornate di sensibilizzazione; ▪ Partecipazione a corsi di studio e continua formazione su tecniche di comunicazione e marketing; ▪ Attività di volontariato; ▪ Attività lavorative a contatto diretto con il pubblico. Competenze organizzative e gestionali Forte senso di responsabilità e del dovere, insieme con ottime competenze organizzative e di gestione, di team work e problem solving, con buona capacità di prendere decisioni, sviluppate grazie a: ▪ Partecipazione alle attività di governance di enti pubblici e della P.A; ▪ Esperienze pratiche di risoluzione di controversie all'interno dell'amministrazione pubblica, di
  3. 3. Curriculum vitae 5/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 3 / 3 verifica e collaborazione con i diversi livelli ed uffici, contribuendo all'ottimizzazione della produttività del lavoro; ▪ Organizzazione e partecipazioni a comitati scientifici di promozione di attività formative; ▪ Ruoli di responsabilità e affiancamento all’interno della P.A.; Competenze digitali AUTOVALUTAZIONE Elaborazione delle informazioni Comunicazione Creazione di Contenuti Sicurezza Risoluzione di problemi Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Competenze digitali - Scheda per l'autovalutazione MTA: Security Fundamentals MTA: Windows Operating System Fundamentals Microsoft Office Specialist Excel 2013 Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2016 Microsoft Office Specialist Word 2016 ECDL - IT Security ECDL - Full Standard Cittadino digitale GoogleAnalytics Individual Qualification ▪ Ottime conoscenze informatiche, sia teoriche che pratiche, degli applicativi e del sistema Windows di Microsoft, di software per l’elaborazione digitale di immagini e di tutto il pacchetto Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher; ▪ Buona conoscenza del sistema operativo Linux; ▪ Ottime capacità di navigazione e ricerca Internet. Conoscenza di vari tipi di browser: Explorer, Edge, Mozilla FireFox, Opera, Chrome; ▪ Buona conoscenza dei linguaggi di programmazione: HTML, Python; ▪ Ottima conoscena degli strumenti G-Suite, Google Cloud, Google Analitycs, Google Adwords, Google Tag Manager. Altre attività ▪ Volontario di Servizio Civile Universale (2019-2020): -Assistenza nell'Area sociale dei comuni del cassinate; -Assistenza socio-educativa per soggetti diversamente abili. ▪ Presidente del Consiglio degli Studenti (2016-2017): Eletto alla carica del Consiglio degli Studenti, il massimo organo di rappresentanza del corpo studentesco di un Ateneo. Esso promuove e coordina in maniera autonoma la partecipazione attiva degli studenti alla vita e alla gestione dell'Ateneo e ha funzioni consultive verso gli organi di governo dello stesso. Svolge, inoltre, verso questi ultimi funzioni propositive rispetto a materie di interesse comune. Patente di guida B ULTERIORI INFORMAZIONI Trattamento dei dati personali Autorizzo il trattamento dei dati personali contenuti nel mio curriculum vitae in base all’art. 13 del D. Lgs. 196/2003 e all’art. 13 del Regolamento UE 2016/679 relativo alla protezione delle persone fisiche con riguardo al trattamento dei dati personali.

×