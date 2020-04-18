Cv Europass Jacopo Spacagna

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curriculum vitae © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 1 / 3 Informazioni personali Jacop...
5/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 2 / 3 2006–2011 Diploma di Maturità Classica...
Curriculum vitae © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 3 / 3 Corsi e altre attività ▪ Vol...
  1. 1. Curriculum vitae © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 1 / 3 Informazioni personali Jacopo Spacagna Via Fionda 15/A, 03044 Cervaro (Italia) 327 8675022 jacopospa@hotmail.it linkedin.com/in/jacopo-spacagna Skype jacopospa@hotmail.it Data di nascita 21/04/1992 | Nazionalità Italiana Estroverso, intraprendente, positivo. Aperto e disposto ad affrontare nuove esperienze. Non si smette mai di imparare dagli altri e dalle opportunità. "Il successo non è definitivo, il fallimento non è fatale. E' il coraggio di andare avanti che conta" - W.C. Esperienze professionali 24/03/2019–25/03/2020 Assistente amministrativo Consorzio dei comuni del cassinate per la programmazione e gestione dei servizi sociali, Piazza L. Sturzo s.n.c., 03030 Piedimonte San Germano (Italia) ▪ Utilizzo di piattaforme della Pubblica Amministrazione; ▪ Responsabile controlli anagrafici e case manager della piattaforma “Gepi” nell'ambito della misura “Reddito di Cittadinanza” all’interno di più comuni del cassinate; ▪ Affiancamento attività di gestione segreteria “Area Sociale” dell’ente. 06/2017–07/2018 Senatore Accademico Università degli Studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale, Viale dell'Università, 03043 Cassino (Italia) ▪ Membro, con partecipazione attiva e diritto di voto, dell'organo assembleare di indirizzo, di programmazione, di coordinamento e di verifica delle attività didattiche e di ricerca dell'Università degli Studi di Cassino e del Lazio meridionale; questo concorre all'amministrazione generale dell'Ateneo. 2016–2017 Segretario del Comitato Unico di Garanzia Università degli Studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale, Viale dell'Università, 03043 Cassino (Italia) ▪ Cura del supporto necessario al funzionamento del Comitato Unico di Garanzia; ▪ Redazione di verbali delle sedute e delle proposte; ▪ Compiti propositivi, consultivi, di verifica e collaborazione con i diversi uffici pubblici. 2016–2017 Consulente Università degli Studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale, Viale dell'Università, 03043 Cassino (Italia) ▪ Consulente di commissione interna che si è occupata di modificare e creare un nuovo statuto di Ateneo, pubblicato sulla G.U. – Serie Generale - n. 22 del 27 gennaio 2018. Istruzione e formazione 2012–2019 Laurea Magistrale a ciclo unico in Giurisprudenza Università degli Studi di Cassino e del lazio meridionale, Cassino (Italia) Tesi in Diritto Amministrativo: “Semplificazione, liberalizzazione, informatizzazione della Pubblica Amministrazione”.
  2. 2. 5/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 2 / 3 2006–2011 Diploma di Maturità Classica Liceo Classico "Giosuè Carducci", Cassino (Italia) Competenze personali Lingua madre italiano Lingue straniere Comprensione Parlato Produzione Scritta Ascolto Lettura Interazione Produzione orale Inglese B2 B2 B2 B2 B2 Esb Level 1 Certificate in Esol International All Modes (B2) Competenze comunicative Ottime capacità di networking, capacità comunicative e di ascolto, public speaking e predisposizione al team working, maturate in: ▪ Promozione e partecipazione ed organizzazione di eventi formativi e culturali, corsi di formazione e abilitazione professionale, giornate di sensibilizzazione; ▪ Partecipazione a corsi di studio e continua formazione su tecniche di comunicazione; ▪ Attività di volontariato; ▪ Attività lavorative a contatto diretto con il pubblico. Competenze organizzative e gestionali Ottime capacità di problem solving, con flessibilità, apertura al cambiamento e resistenza allo stress, con buone capacità di negoziazione e gestione dei conflitti, apprese in: ▪ Esperienze pratiche di risoluzione di controversie all'interno dell'amministrazione pubblica, di verifica e collaborazione con i diversi livelli ed uffici, contribuendo all'ottimizzazione della produttività del lavoro; ▪ Organizzazione e partecipazioni a comitati scientifici di promozione di attività formative; ▪ Ruoli di responsabilità e affiancamento nella Pubblica Amministrazione; Competenze digitali Autovalutazione Elaborazione delle informazioni Comunicazione Creazione di Contenuti Sicurezza Risoluzione di problemi Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Certificazioni conseguite: Microsoft TechnologyAssociate: Security Fundamentals Microsoft Technology Associate: Windows Operating System Fundamentals Microsoft Office Specialist Excel 2013 Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2016 Microsoft Office Specialist Word 2016 ECDL - IT Security ECDL - Full Standard Cittadino digitale Google Analytics Individual Qualification ▪ Ottime conoscenza del sistema Windows, di software per l’elaborazione digitale di immagini e di tutto il pacchetto Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher, Outlook; ▪ Buona conoscenza del sistema operativo Linux; ▪ Ottime capacità di navigazione e ricerca Internet. Conoscenza di vari tipi di browser: Explorer, Edge, Mozilla FireFox, Opera, Chrome; ▪ Buona conoscenza dei linguaggi di programmazione: HTML, Python; ▪ Ottima conoscena degli strumenti G-Suite, Google Analitycs, Google Tag Manager.
  3. 3. Curriculum vitae © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 3 / 3 Corsi e altre attività ▪ Volontario di Servizio Civile Universale (2019-2020): - Assistenza nell'Area sociale dei comuni del cassinate; - Assistenza socio-educativa per soggetti diversamente abili. ▪ Abilitazione e specializzazione per Mediatore civile e commerciale (2019): Corso di perfezionamento e specializzazione per mediatori valido per iscrizione all’albo dei Mediatori Civilie e Commerciali ai sensi del D.M.del 18 ottobre 2010 n. 180 e PDG 4 novembre 2010; incentrato su tecnica di gestione del conflitto e interazione comunicativa con tecniche di negoziazione. ▪ Four Steps to Entrepreneurship (2017-2018): Corso di specializzazione imprenditoriale: - La valutazione dell'opportunità: tecnologia, mercato potenziale e competenze; - Il business mofrl canvas (il value proposition canvas); - La predisposizione e la valutazione del (mini) business plan; - La comunicazione del progetto d'impresa nella logica del pitch. ▪ Presidente del Consiglio degli Studenti (2016-2017): Eletto alla carica del Consiglio degli Studenti, il massimo organo di rappresentanza del corpo studentesco di un Ateneo. Esso promuove e coordina in maniera autonoma la partecipazione attiva degli studenti alla vita e alla gestione dell'Ateneo e ha funzioni consultive verso gli organi di governo dello stesso. Svolge, inoltre, verso questi ultimi funzioni propositive rispetto a materie di interesse comune. Interessi e hobbies Ho interesse nell'accrescere in continuazione le mie conoscenze e skills. Nel mio tempo libero seguo corsi di formazione, corro, leggo, svolgo attività di volontariato. Patente di guida B Trattamento dei dati personali Autorizzo il trattamento dei dati personali contenuti nel mio curriculum vitae in base all’art. 13 del D. Lgs. 196/2003 e all’art. 13 del Regolamento UE 2016/679 relativo alla protezione delle persone fisiche con riguardo al trattamento dei dati personali.

