  1. 1. SECRET TIPS FOR ACHIEVING HIGHER FOREX AFFILIATE EARNINGS PART 2
  2. 2. 3 MORE SECRET TIPS!
  3. 3. SECRET #4 Map content to the buyer’s journey Speak to target buyer persona’s pain points at each stage of the buyer persona’s journey: • Awareness stage – Make people aware of the problem that needs solving • Consideration stage – Create content that explains how to solve the buyer persona’s challenge • Decision stage – Close the deal! Use CFD and Forex affiliate links or landing pages to get referrals to open a trading account
  4. 4. SECRET #5 Always create high quality, engaging content What is high quality content? • Easily digestible –English “flows”, easy to understand • Proper English – Correct English spelling and grammar • Don’t rehash someone else’s content – Offer value and unique “take” on the information What is engaging content? • Content that you yourself would find interesting
  5. 5. SECRET #6 Re-purpose content to get the most bang for your buck Benefits of leveraging content for maximum ROI: • Save time - reuse content that you already invested time creating • Expand reach - bring in new readers from wherever they are • Boost your SEO – multiply your chances to target desired keywords • Build your credibility – position yourself as an expert
  6. 6. 4 WAYS TO RE-PURPOSE CONTENT
  7. 7. 1. Create an eBook • Organize all your high-quality content into a small eBook • Use it as an offer, gift, incentive, or revenue generator • Give it a professional look and the appearance of real added value
  8. 8. 2. Syndicate your content on the right platforms • Amplify each piece of content by republishing it on another platform • Get free online exposure for your content • Reach a wider audience and convert these readers into leads • Receive quality links back to your website and increase organic traffic
  9. 9. 3. Repost on your social media channels
  10. 10. 4. Create videos Turn content into videos to be shown on your YouTube channel
  11. 11. Liked our secret tips? Have any questions? We want to hear from you. Contact us now and let our team lead you to success!!!

