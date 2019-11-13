Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Education
  1. 1. [Ebook]^^ Starting Your Career as a Contractor: How to Build and Run a Construction Business [Download] Starting Your Career as a Contractor: How to Build and Run a Construction Business Details of Book Author : Cladiu Fatu Publisher : Allworth ISBN : 1621534588 Publication Date : 2015-3-17 Language : Pages : 224
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Starting Your Career as a Contractor: How to Build and Run a Construction Business, click button download in the last page Description This incisive, practical guide provides a thorough breakdown of the ins and outs everyone needs to know when turning contracting skills into a business, from summoning the motivation to start your own business to the intricacies of being your own boss,Claudiu Fatu turns his personal experiences and those of other successful contractors into advice on every aspect of building a business. The chapters focus on:Developing a business structure, including bank accounts, tax registration, insurance, and brandingHandling legal and accounting hurdlesManaging employees and dealing with clientsUsing marketing systems to find and book workEstimating and bidding on jobsWriting contractsCreating invoices and a billing systemControlling costs, keeping records, and understanding profit marginPlanning retirement and other benefits for the self- employedBy teaching contractors to anticipate problems that can arise when dealing with clients, and to build a business plan that can support a contractorâ€™s talents in the best way possible, Starting Your Career as a Contractor is the ultimate manual to getting the job done right!Allworth Press, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, publishes a broad range of books on the visual and performing arts, with emphasis on the business of art. Our titles cover subjects such as graphic design, theater, branding, fine art, photography, interior design, writing, acting, film, how to start careers, business and legal forms, business practices, and more. While we don't aspire to publish a New York Times bestseller or a national bestseller, we are deeply committed to quality books that help creative professionals succeed and thrive. We often publish in areas overlooked by other publishers and welcome the author whose expertise can help our audience of readers.
×