Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nanoflam (nanocomposite as a flame retardant) product analysis What analysis would be done? To properly analyse a flame re...
electrons into a very fine beam. Transmission electron microscopes are able to produce much higher resolution images as th...
What information would they provide? Some of the information that the technique TEM could provide include grain lattice ty...
1 https://www.intechopen.com/books/flame-retardants/flame-retardant-polymer- nanocomposites-and-interfaces 2 https://www.n...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
10 views
Apr. 13, 2021

Nanoflam product analysis

product analysis of nanomaterials as flame retardants

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nanoflam product analysis

  1. 1. Nanoflam (nanocomposite as a flame retardant) product analysis What analysis would be done? To properly analyse a flame retardant nanocomposite, there are many parameters we should consider; heat release rate, peak of heat release rate, rate of carbon monoxide production, smoke production rate, total mass loss rate, time of ignition and total peak of heat release rate. Comparison between materials without nanocomposite incorporation and materials which do, using these parameters should outline how useful these nanocomposites are. The main goal for a nanocomposite as a flame retardant is to improve the parameters listed without causing deterioration of the mechanical properties to the polymer matrix.1 There are different morphologies concerning nanoparticles and they can be described In three ways, aggregated, intercalated and exfoliated. The exfoliated structure is much better in enhancing the properties of the nanocomposites compared to the other two counterparts. The exfoliated configuration is of particular interest because it maximizes the polymer-clay interactions making the entire surface of layers available for the polymer, which should lead to the most significant changes in mechanical and physical properties.2 One study showed that the peak heat release rate was reduced by 40% with the addition of an exfoliated nano-composite as opposed to without the nano-composite.3 Figure 1 – shows the three different morphologies mentioned. Also, there are techniques we can use to analyse the nanocomposite itself to display its physical properties which will be listed later on. Which techniques would you use?  Transmission electron microscope A transmission electron microscope uses an accelerated, concentrated beam of electrons which is shot at a very thin specimen. Once the electrons have gone through the sample, they are detected and this produces an image. These images are produced with different shades according to the different densities of the different parts of the specimen being examined. The electrons are produced by an electron gun facing the specimen and uses an electromagnetic lens which focuses the
  2. 2. electrons into a very fine beam. Transmission electron microscopes are able to produce much higher resolution images as they are not limited by wavelength such as a light microscope. Some of the main advantages of TEM include; TEMs offer the most powerful magnification, potentially over one million times, TEM’s provide information on element and compound structure and images are high-quality and detailed. However some disadvantages are the cost, training is required for someone to operate and images produced are black and white.4  X-ray diffractometer XRD irradiates a material with incident X-rays, then it measures the intensities and the scattering angles of the x-rays that are given off by interacting with the sample. Once the X-ray beam is focused on the specimen it is diffracted by the specimen’s crystalline phases according to Bragg’s law (A = 2d sinθ). They are diffracted because the interaction between the X-rays and the atoms’ electrons. Using the measured intensities, the orientation will be determined by the peak present at the value 2θ. An intercalated nanocomposite results in an increase in basal spacing in the XRD pattern, while the formation of an exfoliated nanocomposite leads to the complete loss of registry between the layers and so no peak can be observed. A strong peak at lower values of 2θ = intercalated structure. A broad peak at any 2θ = the possibility of disorder; this disorder could be caused by exfoliation or it could be a simple composite which is disordered. Some advantages of XRD are; it is fast and a powerful technique for identifying structures, the sample sizes can be small and resulting data is relatively straight forward. Some disadvantages are that the sample should be homogenous and samples are best to be crushed into a powder.5  Nuclear magnetic resonance When molecules are placed in a strong magnetic field, the nuclei of some atoms will begin to behave like small magnets. The resonant frequencies of the nuclei are then measured and converted into an NMR spectrum that displays all of the correct frequencies as peaks on a graph. The height of each peak represents the number of nuclei that resonates at each specific frequency. This is known as the intensity of signal. The more resonating nuclei, the higher the intensity. Advantages are that it is not invasive and the radiation is there is not much ionizing radiation. However some disadvantages are that it may be too sensitive, and it is extremely expensive to firstly buy and then keep it running.6
  3. 3. What information would they provide? Some of the information that the technique TEM could provide include grain lattice type, crystal structure, size, size distribution and homogeneity, dispersion, and chemical and physical property of phases such as number, morphology, and structure of the phases at nano level. 7 Figure 2 – Shows images of cross sections taken by TEM of PLA composites. XRD can be used as another non-destructive technique and can provide detailed information about the crystallographic structure, chemical composition, and physical properties of materials. One of the major advantages of NMR (solid state) is to allow the analysis of polymer–filler interfaces due to the sensitivity of the NMR spectra and the relaxation parameters to the local and segmental molecular motions of polymer chains. Polymer–filler interactions normally contribute to the formation of an adsorption layer in which chain motions are more restricted than those in the bulk, and solid-state NMR has been shown to be able to differentiate the polymer behaviour in the interfacial region from that in the bulk.8
  4. 4. 1 https://www.intechopen.com/books/flame-retardants/flame-retardant-polymer- nanocomposites-and-interfaces 2 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5445768/#B2-materials-03-04580 3 https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2017/nj/c7nj02566a#!divAbstract 4 https://www.microscopemaster.com/transmission-electron-microscope.html 5 https://www.scimed.co.uk/education/what-is-x-ray-diffraction-xrd/ 6 https://academic.oup.com/ilarjournal/article/42/3/189/778963 7 https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-ring-diffraction-pattern-from-a-polycrystalline- gold-specimen_fig5_267104201 8 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5445768/#B2-materials-03-04580

×