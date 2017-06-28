5 TOP FINTECH COMPANIES JACOB PARKER-BOWLES
FinTech is an innovative field that combines both finance and technology. Companies that fall under the fintech category o...
ADYEN Founded in 2006, this Netherlands-based company provides its clients with the ability to accept payments from around...
KLARNA Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Klarna is focused on improving the online shopping experience via an optimized ...
AVANT Founded in 2012, Avant is an online lending platform that is dedicated to lowering the barriers consumers face in bo...
OSCAR Oscar’s goal is to encourage uninsured Americans to purchase policies by quickening the application and approval pro...
SOFI This San Francisco-based fintech startup promises to be “a new kind of finance company.” Clearly, SoFi’s unconvention...
