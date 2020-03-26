Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LeadFamly a brief history…
Turning a wellknown POS experience digital Rituals Cosmetics 600+ shops across the world Famous for physical advent calend...
What did they do Made an digital advent calendar Launched it in 13 countries Wanted to engage and to capture new leads Wan...
Results hours of engagement time with the target audiences (time spend with brand) 142.500 33.000 132.000 25% 2.770 visits...
Case. coop
Pick up prize Case coop. Download app Play and win
Games. Conversion rate is approximately 70% 250.000 daily visitors Inside the App Average time spent in App is 4.5 minutes...
COOP mobile app games 2018 in numbers. 10.000.000 1.000.000 +300.000 play-troughs visits to stores to pick up samples app ...
Hotels Specials Pop-up
Red Cross Holland Quiz
Lifecycle marketing. Emphasize customers over sales
AwarenessDjøf Share information about student services 1:08 minutes engagement 59% conversion rate
ActivationRituals 68.517 sign-ups 1:35 minutes engagement
AcquisitionVero Moda It’s The Fit Personality Test Purpose: Conversions
Retention and loyaltyALDI Denmark Create a fun experience for customers. Prizes picked up in store. 1:31 minutes engagemen...
McDonald’s Gamification.
campaign visits engagement hours
campaign visits 12.922 engagement hours 599
Data is crucial.
Swipe, Match, Win! VERO MODA Game type: Swipe Game Purpose: Personalized product selection Competition
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020

29 views

Published on

The Power behind Marketing Gamification

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Power behind Marketing Gamification - Webinar Berlin march_2020

  1. 1. LeadFamly a brief history…
  2. 2. Turning a wellknown POS experience digital Rituals Cosmetics 600+ shops across the world Famous for physical advent calendar Wanted the advent calendar to ignite the digital conversation
  3. 3. What did they do Made an digital advent calendar Launched it in 13 countries Wanted to engage and to capture new leads Wanted to drive quality traffic to their ecom/website
  4. 4. Results hours of engagement time with the target audiences (time spend with brand) 142.500 33.000 132.000 25% 2.770 visits across markets unique participants participations = 4 repeat participations throughout december of all participations resulted into a visit to the website = 36.000 ‘free clicks’
  5. 5. Case. coop
  6. 6. Pick up prize Case coop. Download app Play and win
  7. 7. Games. Conversion rate is approximately 70% 250.000 daily visitors Inside the App Average time spent in App is 4.5 minutes 2 games per week.
  8. 8. COOP mobile app games 2018 in numbers. 10.000.000 1.000.000 +300.000 play-troughs visits to stores to pick up samples app downloads
  9. 9. Hotels Specials Pop-up
  10. 10. Red Cross Holland Quiz
  11. 11. Lifecycle marketing. Emphasize customers over sales
  12. 12. AwarenessDjøf Share information about student services 1:08 minutes engagement 59% conversion rate
  13. 13. ActivationRituals 68.517 sign-ups 1:35 minutes engagement
  14. 14. AcquisitionVero Moda It’s The Fit Personality Test Purpose: Conversions
  15. 15. Retention and loyaltyALDI Denmark Create a fun experience for customers. Prizes picked up in store. 1:31 minutes engagement 40% of players were 65 or older
  16. 16. McDonald’s Gamification.
  17. 17. campaign visits engagement hours
  18. 18. campaign visits 12.922 engagement hours 599
  19. 19. Data is crucial.
  20. 20. Swipe, Match, Win! VERO MODA Game type: Swipe Game Purpose: Personalized product selection Competition

×