Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Graphic elements 2
Different contents in the magazine are displayed by the page number where we can find it. Masthead: included in the conten...
Masthead: Is included in the contents page as well as the dateline. Main image: the largest picture of the page, illustrat...
Masthead: included in the contents page as well as the dateline Main image: the largest picture of the page, illustrating ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Mobile
20 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Coursework production 1_Research task 4: Graphic elements 2

Coursework production 1_Research task 4: Graphic elements 2

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Coursework production 1_Research task 4: Graphic elements 2

  1. 1. Graphic elements 2
  2. 2. Different contents in the magazine are displayed by the page number where we can find it. Masthead: included in the contents page as well as the dateline Font types: there are two different types of fonts used for the different texts no this page. The page title and the masthead are both san-serif, where as the main texts are written in serif fonts. Each different headline is written in bold and very large in contrast to the by-line and the text which is written in regular size. The magazine links their social media names on different platforms to reach out to an online audience Additional images: illustrating other contents of this magazines issue Main image: the largest picture of the page, illustrating the main article or feature of this issue. Sections: Each different header is written in bold, blue and very large
  3. 3. Masthead: Is included in the contents page as well as the dateline. Main image: the largest picture of the page, illustrating the main article or feature of this issue. Credits, includes the editors signature to illustrate authenticity. Different contents in the magazine are displayed by the page number where we can find it. Each different headline is written in bold and very large in contrast to the by-line and the text which is written in regular size. Contents sections: divided in different sections and composed around the main image. Each one of these 5 sections is subdivided into different contents with their corresponding page number Font types: there are two different types of fonts used for the different texts no this page. The page title and the masthead are both serif, where as the main texts are written in san-serif fonts.
  4. 4. Masthead: included in the contents page as well as the dateline Main image: the largest picture of the page, illustrating the main article or feature of this issue. Additional images: illustrating other contents of this magazines issue Font types: there are two different types of fonts used for the different texts no this page. The page title and the masthead are both san-serif, where as the main texts are written in serif fonts. Contents sections: divided in different sections and composed around the main image. Each one of these 5 sections is subdivided into different contents with their corresponding page number Different contents in the magazine are displayed by the page number where we can find it. Sections: Each different header is written in bold, blue and very large

×