Jacob C. Duncombe FOOT SPA
What is foot spa?  The word “spa” generally refers to health, beauty and personal care treatment.  The foot spa is a gre...
Tools for Foots Spa and their uses 1.One medium basin- use to put your water for soaking and rinsing .
2. Foot file  Use to remove calluses and smooth the skin of the feet.
3. Buffer Stone  Use to smoothen the skin and remove the dirt.
4. Foot Brush  An implement typically consisting of bristles fastened into a handle, use an scrubbing, polishing, groomin...
5. Foot Lotion  Is a liquid that you use to clean improve or protect your skin or hair.
6. Foot Scrub  Use to remove dirty or stains by hard rubbing.
7. Two Hand Towel  Use for dying and or wiping.
PROCEDURES 1. Wash feet thoroughly.
2. Soak in a lukewarm water
3. Remove the feet from the solution and rub with the foot scrub.
4. File the feet using the foot file.
5. Wash feet twice until water is clear.
6. Apply foot lotion then massage
A foot spa relieves stress.  Probably the most notable benefit you receive by using a foot spa is a stress reduction, sin...
A foot spa can help with health problems.  A foot spa can also help with health problems such as arthritis, insomnia and ...
History of Hair the Ancient Civilizations  Egypt  Egyptian hairstyles very much depended on the wealth, age and social g...
 Greece To contrast from the Egyptians, classical Greece hairstyles where pulled back into a chignon style and was grown ...
 Rome Simple hairstyles would consist for women wearing their hair down and confining it from the face by using a band ci...
 In Ancient Rome hairstyles became an expression of a person’s identity as much as it is today and again the style determ...
 The East In the Vedic period (1700-1100BCE) they arranged that Indians should shave the whole head, leaving a lock of ha...
 The Greek culture changed all this as Buddha was shown with curly hair in the style of a bun, atop his head. In the peri...
 China Chinese hairstyles vary depending on the age of the woman and her marital status and the reason for their hair bei...
 Japan  In Japan women’s hairstyles where quite different from Chinese styles. In the 7th Century noble women wore their...
 Africa  In Africa there where many tribes and with that plenty of different customs. Masai warriors would spend hours b...
 America Native Indians to America were divided in hairstyles like many African tribes. Tribes close to the East Coasts w...
 The Western World  The 5th century right up to the 15th century, known at the ’middle ages’ or the ’medieval’ period, h...
 The Germanics made new customs, that separated them from the Roman Empire as their hair held great significance like the...
The Anatomy of Hair
Parts of the Hair:  Three main regions: root, shaft, and tip  Root: The part that was growing in the follicle. This is t...
 Three major layers to the hair:  From the outside in: cuticle, cortex, and the medulla (think "middle)
 Cuticle: The outermost layer of the hair. It is made of keratin. The cuticle is really a series of overlapping scales - ...
 Growth Stages of the Hair:  3 major growth stages: anagen, catagen, telogen  Anagen Stage: The active growth phase of ...
What Is the Biological Importance of Human Hair? Hair Protects Against UV Rays and Debris  The hair on our heads protects...
 Hair Helps Us Detect Harmful Substances • Because hair retains concentrations of heavy metals (lead, mercury, arsenic an...
 Hair Protects Against Excessive Heat • Hair helps to keep the head cool. Human hair on the scalp provides shade from the...
Hair Insulates Our Bodies • In cold weather, hair helps to prevent a drop in body temperature. Because we are literally co...
Hair Helps Us Maintain Equilibrium • Hair cells are instrumental in helping us keep our sense of equilibrium (orientation ...
Thank you
