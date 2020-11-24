FInal Sketchbook Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sketchbook
This is my inspiration, it represents youth in Morocco in M’Hammed Kilito’s youth.
I was inspired by this because I like the idea of representing youth in Norwich, I used Ed as my model because he represen...
This photo was the most similar to my inspiration with the positioning of the photo, however it has its differences in tha...
I like this photo because its using a position I’ve never photographed before.
These are 4 photos that I like because they are all in slightly different and it was mainly me experimenting with the posi...
If I was to do this shoot again I would ask Ed to remove his college lanyard as I hadn’t thought of asking this until afte...
Kevin Tran
Street Photography
Inspiration Eric Kim
This was originally my inspiration for this task however when I was on my shoot I realised it’s not very in the moment and...
Contact Sheet
New Inspiration https://www.canon-europe.com/get-inspired/stories/street-photography/
https://www.eyeem.com/search/pictures/London%20Street%20Phot ography?marketScore[]=great&marketStatus=commercial&page=3&q ...
Shoot 2
I am happy with this shoot because I was able to experiment and learn with new ideas. I was also building my skills with t...
Overall street photography was hit and miss for me, I like the rewarding feeling when I take the perfect photo. I found it...
Dougie Wallace After watching his Tv show I was very impressed with his confidence. I enjoy his photography because it sho...
Organic Photography
Edward Weston Weston was an abstract photographer who would take pictures of organic objects but in a way that you cannot ...
Ansel Adams Adams was an American Photographer who worked with very high F stops which meant his pictures are very sharp a...
Chris Packham Packham is a wildlife photographer who captures nature in the moment, and occasionally captures the human im...
Shoot 1 The first shoot was for me to understand how my camera works and experiment with aperture priority, I was looking ...
Shoot 2 My second shoot was at my house and I really wanted to experiment with trying to get a unique shot. The golden sho...
When the ‘golden shower’ came around it was very cloudy and not very bright meaning that plan fell through. So I was impro...
A quick unplanned photoshoot For this I wanted to see if I could take another picture of this moss using a higher F stop t...
Shoot 3 For my third shoot I want to establish a theme, I want to have only green in this collection or a vibrant object i...
Experimental shoot 2 In this shoot I am trying to get a more defined picture of the moss that’s growing on the stump howev...
After failing with this I wanted to try and get some good composition in a photo to see what reference points on my camera...
Edited
Best Bug
Best Close up
Best Droplet
Review of organic photography I struggled to gain interest when doing research, this meant that all of my photos were crea...
Architecture
Andreas Gursky Andreas Gursky is a German photographer who specialises in architectural photography, he started in 1987, h...
Review of the Gursky video Andreas Gursky has his own distinctive style that people fail to replicate, the video shows thi...
Valerio Banincasa This photo was taken by Valerio Benincasa who is a Rome based photographer, I love the colours of his ph...
This photograph was taken by Tony Lopez, an American photographer. I like the composition of the taxi in the foreground le...
1st Shoot The first shoot went relatively well, I got the photos I wanted however one of them is completely blown out. Thi...
2nd Shoot My second shoot was just about as successful as the first one. However I was able to salvage photos from this sh...
For my 3rd shoot I will focus on the challenges set because I feel like my attempt at recreating a Gursky inspired picture...
Architecture photography is an interesting and rewarding topic of photography because when I felt like I was on a hunt to ...
Portraiture
Some of these pictures have a proof of concept however there is not much else to them, I was doing a lot of modelling as w...
These pictures worked well in terms of quality however there’s no meaning behind them.
In the contact sheet, there are pictures that worked and lots of pictures that didn’t, that’s okay because I am getting an...
For my final piece I went into the studio to experiment with lighting, using a sheet that was provided to us as an exercis...
After this shoot, I was happy with the results, however now I wanted to make my own pictures instead of copying from a she...
This shoot was inspired by the Tv show ‘ Rankin’s 2020 ‘ and the episode of ‘portraiture’, more specifically the way the U...
I wanted to do one final shoot where I try to capture the void, where I want to make the subject smaller where it adds an ...
That was the original image, however I think it is lacking on the whole, feeling small in the void, so I edited the pictur...
I am happy with the final shot because I think it coveys my point very well. I’m happy with the composition and the modell...
After this Portraiture experience, I am much more comfortable around other people and I am very confident in the studio as...
Typology
For my typology I want to create a collection of photos of 6 different men all in red lipstick, however no other drag make...
I originally wanted all black backgrounds, I was going to purchase a small portable one as I only need my model’s head how...
In doing some research I have found a website (https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/men-wearing-lipstick#slide- 1) which shows...
I also like this image because the subject is wearing a suit, this is something that I want to consider for my project bec...
And I like this picture because of the casual formal wear once again showing that lipstick should be accepted by all audie...
The models who I am using are regular people prominently in the engineering sector is better because it is less expected f...
Typology The induction task was a lot of fun, it was interesting to get to know the new people who I will be spending the ...
My first shoot went very well as my models were very compliant to applying the make-up, as well as this the clothing was v...
I experimented in the print and dye room with puff binders and foil, I started on Isaac’s portrait applying the puff binde...
I then tried it with Ed’s portrait and I like the yellow more, because it is brighter than the cyan and black. I like the ...
I then experimented with applying foil, this concept I think came the closest to my idea of men wearing makeup. Because th...
This picture of James, I decided to digitally edit, this is one of my backup methods of applying lipstick encase there was...
I originally wanted all black backgrounds, I was going to purchase a small portable one as I only need my model’s head how...
I like to prioritise a small aperture to give my pictures a deep depth of field, however I use full manual mode to control...
For Ed’s picture, I didn’t want him in a studio (and that picture was for another project) so I took him out onto the stre...
I then used the clone tool to hide some of Ed from the original picture and to neaten up the edges around Ed, as well as t...
All I then had to do was apply the digital lipstick by using the quick selection tool to mask the lips and apply a selecti...
• The amount of red in this picture was 100% planned and not a couibncdinedes • *Wink wink*
If I was to have more time to complete this project I would have applied lipstick physically because I think this adds a c...
Composition Rule of thirds, where points of interest intersect the lines where the view is divided into thirds. Leading Li...
Diagonal Lines create movement. Use natural framing.
Create a contrast between subject and background. Get close to your subjects.
Place a dominant eye in the centre of the image. Interrupt patterns, although aesthetically pleasing.
Find Symmetry, its very appealing for the mind.
  1. 1. Sketchbook
  2. 2. This is my inspiration, it represents youth in Morocco in M’Hammed Kilito’s youth.
  3. 3. I was inspired by this because I like the idea of representing youth in Norwich, I used Ed as my model because he represents youth to me with the clothing he was wearing.
  4. 4. This photo was the most similar to my inspiration with the positioning of the photo, however it has its differences in that my model is holding his hat.
  5. 5. I like this photo because its using a position I’ve never photographed before.
  6. 6. These are 4 photos that I like because they are all in slightly different and it was mainly me experimenting with the positioning of myself to give the background different perspectives.
  7. 7. If I was to do this shoot again I would ask Ed to remove his college lanyard as I hadn’t thought of asking this until after the shoot.
  8. 8. Kevin Tran
  9. 9. Street Photography
  10. 10. Inspiration Eric Kim
  11. 11. This was originally my inspiration for this task however when I was on my shoot I realised it’s not very in the moment and it doesn’t really show any of the street I wanted to capture. So in doing this I took some pictures anyway to experiment.
  12. 12. Contact Sheet
  13. 13. New Inspiration https://www.canon-europe.com/get-inspired/stories/street-photography/
  14. 14. https://www.eyeem.com/search/pictures/London%20Street%20Phot ography?marketScore[]=great&marketStatus=commercial&page=3&q =London+Street+Photography&replaceQuery=true&sort=relevance https://laiasudria.wordpress.com/2017/02/21/street-photography/#jp-carousel-1091
  15. 15. Shoot 2
  16. 16. I am happy with this shoot because I was able to experiment and learn with new ideas. I was also building my skills with talking to people as I wanted to ensure it was ok for me to photograph their taxis before I did and they had a problem with it, I’m not quite Dougie Wallace confident yet. I also like this shoot because there is a common ground between all the photos being that they all include taxis.
  17. 17. Overall street photography was hit and miss for me, I like the rewarding feeling when I take the perfect photo. I found it difficult at first to interact with people so I would only take pictures of buildings however by the end of the week I was slightly more comfortable but still not great, so I eased myself into it by asking the taxi drivers if I could take pictures of their taxis. This worked out quite well because they were very welcoming and since they were intimidating to me, I felt more comfortable after our interaction to talk to more people.
  18. 18. Dougie Wallace After watching his Tv show I was very impressed with his confidence. I enjoy his photography because it shows a side of people that is unusually difficult to unearth as if they are expecting their picture to be taken then they put a certain personality on which is what they want other people to see, however catching people off guard is a way of showing people’s true identity. As well as this he will take a unique and different photo each time as no two people will react the same to a camera shoved in their face, they will have similar reactions especially if they don’t want their picture taken however no two people’s faces will be the same. Wallace has a very stubborn way of dealing with people who ask for their picture to be taken, he will usually turn them away or claim its private property and walk away, I find this very rude and if someone has genuinely not had a good experience with this is may generally be a bad thing however the likely hood of this is also very small. I am inspired by Wallace’s work because I love the ‘in the moment-ness’ about it, the idea of walking up to people and without looking just taking their picture and moving on before they really have time to react, or if they play along, I would also play along, however I wouldn’t have the flashes I would only photograph people. Although I do not see my self attempting this any time soon because I have nowhere near the confidence or expertise to carry out a method like Wallace. I would also feel bad for people who chase me down because they want me to delete their photos.
  19. 19. Organic Photography
  20. 20. Edward Weston Weston was an abstract photographer who would take pictures of organic objects but in a way that you cannot immediately tell what the object was. This created abstract and innovative photos.
  21. 21. Ansel Adams Adams was an American Photographer who worked with very high F stops which meant his pictures are very sharp and in focus. This was difficult because the cameras would need to be very still due to the long exposure the film needs to capture all the light. Combined with his large format camera this created very large and defined pictures of landscapes
  22. 22. Chris Packham Packham is a wildlife photographer who captures nature in the moment, and occasionally captures the human impact on nature. His work is inspiring to me because of the level of detail in his photos. z
  23. 23. Shoot 1 The first shoot was for me to understand how my camera works and experiment with aperture priority, I was looking around the grounds for an ideal starting point, I wanted to shoot low and aim high because I like the effect of making small objects like plants and insects, look big. There is another world down there and I wanted to capture that.
  24. 24. Shoot 2 My second shoot was at my house and I really wanted to experiment with trying to get a unique shot. The golden shower for me is the best time of day because it turns everything gold, and it also creates very crisp shadows which can be seen on small objects, also with the sun l9ow in the sky this can emphasise the ‘trying to make small plants and insects look big’.
  25. 25. When the ‘golden shower’ came around it was very cloudy and not very bright meaning that plan fell through. So I was improvising and experimenting with finding picture opportunities that I usually wouldn’t attempt. This included shoving my camera into a bush and using flash.
  26. 26. A quick unplanned photoshoot For this I wanted to see if I could take another picture of this moss using a higher F stop to gain a deeper depth of field. However I took the picture on my phone to experiment with a macro lens to put over my phone camera so I couldn’t control the aperture or shutter speed. Instead I found a small flower to shoot messing with depth of field. With this shoot being unplanned I forgot to change my camera into Aperture priority so it was in manual mode as I usually have it in manual so I have full control over my pictures. Therefore the second picture didn’t have perfect shutter speed set and is slightly too dark.
  27. 27. Shoot 3 For my third shoot I want to establish a theme, I want to have only green in this collection or a vibrant object in the centre of the image. This would mean that some of the challenges would not be possible however I plan to do another shoot where I try to achieve the majority of the challenges. I would also like the images to look lush and rich of water, and I would like to use a macro lens to achieve the look of making small plants and animals look big.
  28. 28. Experimental shoot 2 In this shoot I am trying to get a more defined picture of the moss that’s growing on the stump however this did not work very well as I need a tripod to stabilize my camera when taking a high f-stop picture due to the fact that a longer shutter speed is needed to compensate for the loss of light, this means that I cannot hold the camera still enough for long enough to get a crisp image
  29. 29. After failing with this I wanted to try and get some good composition in a photo to see what reference points on my camera and edited them in preparation for my penultimate shoot.
  30. 30. Edited
  31. 31. Best Bug
  32. 32. Best Close up
  33. 33. Best Droplet
  34. 34. Review of organic photography I struggled to gain interest when doing research, this meant that all of my photos were created from my own imagination, this is good and bad, its good because it means all my photos are original but bad because a lot of the time I would be looking for photo opportunities and I would be struggling to find a photo. Other than that I enjoyed finding small worlds hidden in amongst the larger world that we call our own, these tiny organisms living their tiny lives unknowing to what’s around them. There is a certain beauty to it that I very much enjoy.
  35. 35. Architecture
  36. 36. Andreas Gursky Andreas Gursky is a German photographer who specialises in architectural photography, he started in 1987, he digitally manipulates his image to make them look unique and different, this gives his images a distinguishable look.
  37. 37. Review of the Gursky video Andreas Gursky has his own distinctive style that people fail to replicate, the video shows this as several people have tried but failed. This also benefits Gursky because he earns a lot of money from creating these photographs. What his plan is, is unclear however with his style it doesn’t need to be since everyone perceives something different when they look at Gursky photographs. • His is also controversial as people can infer different things from his pictures. Some people see a very deep and thoughtful meaning however lots of people do not see this, personally I don’t see a deeper meaning to his photos unless someone describes one to me. However, I do find his pictures very aesthetically pleasing and I enjoy looking at them. • I sort of do not understand his style though because it is very simple and
  38. 38. Valerio Banincasa This photo was taken by Valerio Benincasa who is a Rome based photographer, I love the colours of his photo and it is very defined and sharp, the reflection is also really good composition. The sunrise coming through the colosseum is also very inspiring.
  39. 39. This photograph was taken by Tony Lopez, an American photographer. I like the composition of the taxi in the foreground leading up to the corner building which spreads out into the buildings in the background. This composition inspires me to find a building similar to this in Norwich.
  40. 40. 1st Shoot The first shoot went relatively well, I got the photos I wanted however one of them is completely blown out. This is my bad because I should have been paying more attention to my camera settings however it is an easy fix because all I need to do is make a trip to the student accommodation overlooking St. Stevens street and wait for a clear gap in the busses to take the picture. I have got more pictures to work with however that is the one I want to recreate the Gursky style with.
  41. 41. 2nd Shoot My second shoot was just about as successful as the first one. However I was able to salvage photos from this shoot especially because I made a trip to the Norwich Cathedral and took some pictures outside. I don’t think I was able to really find the picture I was looking for however I do like the pictures I took of the cathedral.
  42. 42. For my 3rd shoot I will focus on the challenges set because I feel like my attempt at recreating a Gursky inspired picture has been done and I can re-attempt that at a later date.
  43. 43. Architecture photography is an interesting and rewarding topic of photography because when I felt like I was on a hunt to find the perfect picture and so I would be walking around for a while and it was very satisfying when I found a building or scenario that I could capture in my own way. I went to some iconic buildings of Norwich but I tried to find my own view, I think I achieved this by looking beyond the face of the building and finding a crack where a deeper and more composed shot can be acquired.
  44. 44. Portraiture
  45. 45. Some of these pictures have a proof of concept however there is not much else to them, I was doing a lot of modelling as well so I really didn’t get a solid chance to think of my own pictures. As well as this I don’t have make up or anything that I can change someone’s appearance or add meaning to a picture so I can’t easily create a deeper meaning on a tight budget. This has left me with a challenge of trying to find a meaning or purpose for a picture somewhere else.
  46. 46. These pictures worked well in terms of quality however there’s no meaning behind them.
  47. 47. In the contact sheet, there are pictures that worked and lots of pictures that didn’t, that’s okay because I am getting an idea of the sort of photo that I’m actually looking for. So I am taking inspiration off Jane Bown to go into the streets and photograph people, however I need to be confident and I need to get up close and personal with them, however I quite like the look of a zoomed in effect where the subject is regular sized however the background is very large and blurry.
  48. 48. For my final piece I went into the studio to experiment with lighting, using a sheet that was provided to us as an exercise, combining techniques and trying new techniques. To begin with I was using a rectangular soft box to control the throw of light more directed up and down or left to right instead of a square soft box or octagonal soft box that would throw the light in every direction. PHOTOS ALREADY PRINTED
  49. 49. After this shoot, I was happy with the results, however now I wanted to make my own pictures instead of copying from a sheet. And I wanted to use more directed lighting by attaching an egg crate to the end of the soft box for deeper shadows. However after inspecting the equipment in the studio I found an egg crate style attachment with no diffuser to make it a soft box and I wanted to experiment with this instead, using a spotlight attachment I combined the two to give a moody setting thanks to the sharp shadows around the subject.
  50. 50. This shoot was inspired by the Tv show ‘ Rankin’s 2020 ‘ and the episode of ‘portraiture’, more specifically the way the UK felt over lockdown, I wanted to capture the loneliness and darkness that a lot of people would have felt, and show this by portraiture myself. The fact that not all of the subject is in the picture shows how disconnected people were, as if they were fading away in the void. It’s a visual representation of this loneliness that people who didn’t feel like this can see these pictures and have a better understanding of what it feels like.
  51. 51. I wanted to do one final shoot where I try to capture the void, where I want to make the subject smaller where it adds an essence of feeling small and lost.
  52. 52. That was the original image, however I think it is lacking on the whole, feeling small in the void, so I edited the picture by making it smaller on a canvas, and filling in the white border with a black brush.
  53. 53. I am happy with the final shot because I think it coveys my point very well. I’m happy with the composition and the modelling, the Lighting I think could have been slightly better showing more of Ed’s lower legs however I think that it wouldn’t have added much more to the final piece because the message is in his upper half not in his legs.
  54. 54. After this Portraiture experience, I am much more comfortable around other people and I am very confident in the studio as I have spent a lot of time playing around with the lights and different attachments. I very much enjoy working in the studio, I find it very rewarding, as well as this it is a good bonding experience between me and my friends as we can all work together to get the perfect photo.
  55. 55. Typology
  56. 56. For my typology I want to create a collection of photos of 6 different men all in red lipstick, however no other drag makeup, I am trying to use people who my tutor isn’t familiar because the people aren’t important, and their stories aren’t important therefore I only want the focus of the image to be the men in their drag make up. The only make up I want is the lipstick because it is consistent and bold, with eyeliner and other make ups it takes away from the lips which is where the voice is and arguably the most prominent feature unless you are lucky enough to have bright eyes. Joseph Browning has done a similar typology using people speaking, he has only included their lips and he has taken the picture of them whilst they are talking as well which shows the differences in how people speak. The purpose of this shoot is to go against the norm of what people expect, instead of just being portraits of 6 men, it is a portrait of 6 men wearing lipstick. I will acquire 6 lipsticks for my 6 models to prevent the spread of COVID as much as possible, as well as this they can keep these lipsticks if they enjoyed wearing it for the shoots, they can try wearing it with their own regular clothing at their own place of work. I only want to use 6 men because I think that if I use too many people, the typology could be overwhelming to view, and you are trying to find the message in 15 photos, however with 6 people they are all lined up or stacked in view to admire without needing effort to appreciate each photo.
  57. 57. I originally wanted all black backgrounds, I was going to purchase a small portable one as I only need my model’s head however it was mentioned to me that this could look basic, and I think it would look too set up making people believe that these people are just models in lipstick breaking the illusion. Therefore I am now finding locations to photograph at, I want to choose however due to COVID I want to keep all these locations outside, the shoots will most likely be out on the streets with a engineering/ business looking background being that there is construction or an office block so the viewer thinks that the people and background are associated and they accept that an engineer or business man can wear lipstick/ makeup and its acceptable.
  58. 58. In doing some research I have found a website (https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/men-wearing-lipstick#slide- 1) which shows a collection of men wearing lipstick. The photos in question were taken by M Studio however in looking at their website (https://www.mstudio.photography/work/67f45e26- 9b6f-4358-92d8-01f3c4091410-xsyhr-572c4) this showed no evidence of this work. This is one of my favourite pieces of work because of the bolder colour chosen. It is very out of the norm and is allowing men to experiment with different styles without major backlash.
  59. 59. I also like this image because the subject is wearing a suit, this is something that I want to consider for my project because suits are seen as very formal however a man wearing lipstick is not seen as formal at all, this breaks trends and patterns to give a unique and stylish look. I want my typology to capture this. I want my models to feel confident in wearing this lipstick and because of COVID I will let them keep the lipstick they use to prevent spread. If they feel confident enough after the shoot, they can experiment themselves with wearing lipstick outside of the studio, and that is what I want to inspire people to do.
  60. 60. And I like this picture because of the casual formal wear once again showing that lipstick should be accepted by all audiences as a natural method of styling. A lipstick wearer does not need to be in full drag or wear female clothing, a lipstick wearer can be someone who is proud of the shape of their lips and accentuate this feature about themselves.
  61. 61. The models who I am using are regular people prominently in the engineering sector is better because it is less expected for them to be wearing lipstick so it means the point that I’m trying to bring across with be more emphasised.
  62. 62. Typology The induction task was a lot of fun, it was interesting to get to know the new people who I will be spending the foreseeable future with. As well as this it was good to jump straight into the photography part of our course and not spend weeks building up to this. Street Photography was fun because I learned new experiences and had fun walking around Norwich exploring places I would not usually explore. Organic Photography was fairly easy for me because I had been doing it as a hobby for a long time. However this just meant that I was able to expand my understanding of organic photography and I experimented with new techniques of taking organic style photos. Architecture was hit and miss, it took me a minute to get into the groove and to find what I was really trying to achieve, once I had this down though, I really enjoyed going around and looking around corners and constantly framing photos in my head. I ended up looking at buildings from different angles to the norm. Portraiture is the one I struggled the most with in terms of having ideas, knowing what and who to research and then actually going out and asking people to take their picture. However by the end of the week I was more comfortable with talking to people and I realised that inspiration was constantly surrounding me and that I just had to look deeper at what I was researching.
  63. 63. My first shoot went very well as my models were very compliant to applying the make-up, as well as this the clothing was very good and unsuspecting and the locations, although close together, they aren’t locations to be expecting to find men in make-up. However due to some complications with finding lipsticks, and Superdrug not delivering my order, I will need to reshoot with a different, more accessible brand of lipstick to ensure the same colour and shade is kept throughout the whole typology as I do not want even the slightest variation in tone (other than what the lips cause).
  64. 64. I experimented in the print and dye room with puff binders and foil, I started on Isaac’s portrait applying the puff binder to Isaac’s lips for an interesting effect. I would have to re-attempt this one photo if it was my final piece because I want the lips to be as uniform as possible considering they are atrificail.
  65. 65. I then tried it with Ed’s portrait and I like the yellow more, because it is brighter than the cyan and black. I like the idea of this, and I had fun creating the photos however one major draw back for me is the fact that the pictures are in black and white which I think emphasises the lips too much however it has an adverse effect, the picture loses it’s point, because the lips are not very visible anymore, and my point for this typology is that men can wear make up.
  66. 66. I then experimented with applying foil, this concept I think came the closest to my idea of men wearing makeup. Because the lips are more visible, you can see my point of man are able to wear lipstick. If I was to attempt this for my final pictures I would have to trace the foil around the lips since the over hang likes to bond to the page without glue due to the amount of ink. I still don’t like how its in black and white however I think with the more defined lips, it works better than the puff binder.
  67. 67. This picture of James, I decided to digitally edit, this is one of my backup methods of applying lipstick encase there was a problem with applying it physically. I like this method because it keeps the whole image in colour therefore its not over dramatizing my idea by bringing your attention straight to the lips, but its also visible enough to where you can still understand my idea.
  68. 68. I originally wanted all black backgrounds, I was going to purchase a small portable one as I only need my model’s head however it was mentioned to me that this could look basic, and I think it would look too set up making people believe that these people are just models in lipstick breaking the illusion. Therefore I am now finding locations to photograph at, I want to choose however due to COVID I want to keep all these locations outside, the shoots will most likely be out on the streets with a engineering/ business looking background being that there is construction or an office block so the viewer thinks that the people and background are associated and they accept that an engineer or business man can wear lipstick/ makeup and its acceptable.
  69. 69. I like to prioritise a small aperture to give my pictures a deep depth of field, however I use full manual mode to control my shutter speed because I always find that my camera never sets the shutter speed to what I want it to be and its usually too slow, I find that balancing ISO, Shutter Speed and Aperture myself gives me the best outcome of what I wanted.
  70. 70. For Ed’s picture, I didn’t want him in a studio (and that picture was for another project) so I took him out onto the street for a casual setting, as if I had just run into him as I was walking around. However I forgot to ask him to take his lanyard off until I had taken a few pictures. I wanted to get some cars in the background, but whilst he had his lanyard on a Range Rover passed, and that was my favourite background. So I opened photoshop and cut around a picture of Ed without his lanyard and applied it over the picture that I wanted the background from.
  71. 71. I then used the clone tool to hide some of Ed from the original picture and to neaten up the edges around Ed, as well as this I used the eraser tool on a very light hardness to blend his hair more into the picture.
  72. 72. All I then had to do was apply the digital lipstick by using the quick selection tool to mask the lips and apply a selective colour filter changing the colour of the lips to red.
  73. 73. • The amount of red in this picture was 100% planned and not a couibncdinedes • *Wink wink*
  74. 74. If I was to have more time to complete this project I would have applied lipstick physically because I think this adds a certain purity to the message I am trying to put across. However unless you were told, I don’t think it is immediately obvious that the lipstick was applied digitally, although there are some advantages to applying digitally because some models won’t be comfortable with applying this lipstick and walking around the city where there could be prejudice and discrimination against them which is why I’m putting this little message in my typology. But main reason they are not physically in lipstick is because I couldn’t source enough in time for my shoots, and I didn’t want to use 1 to share to prevent any possible spread of COVID. I would also use the print and dye room to apply foil to all the portraits, as I think this adds a unique look that would catch people’s attention without standing out like a sore thumb and making the lips too obvious which is what I wanted to avoid. If this project was to happen without COVID then I could have gone into locations such as a mechanic’s garage, and a conference room and locations where men wearing lipstick is generally unheard of. My favourite idea for shooting on location was a quarry setting as mining is seen very much as a men’s job, and so a man wearing lipstick in this setting I think would have been ideal for saying that any man can wear makeup, however I used street scenarios because my original idea of a black background would make them all look like their photos were taken in a studio and thus more set up, whereas the street makes it seem as if I had run into these people whilst walking around.
  75. 75. Composition Rule of thirds, where points of interest intersect the lines where the view is divided into thirds. Leading Lines, used to naturally draw the eyes into he picture.
  76. 76. Diagonal Lines create movement. Use natural framing.
  77. 77. Create a contrast between subject and background. Get close to your subjects.
  78. 78. Place a dominant eye in the centre of the image. Interrupt patterns, although aesthetically pleasing.
  79. 79. Find Symmetry, its very appealing for the mind.

