Delivery challenges - The case for interoperability

Challenges in last mile delivery, a case for interoperability Jaco Voorspuij, GS1 EFT CIO Forum 2017, Amsterdam
© GS1 2017 Quick Intro … who is Shopping Tomorrow 2 • ShoppingTomorrow is the Dutch platform for retailers • Continuously ...
© GS1 2017 Quick Intro…who is GS1? • International, not-for-profit and neutral organisation - developing and maintaining g...
© GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 4 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfi...
© GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 5 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DA...
© GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 6 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DA...
© GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 7 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DA...
© GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 8 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DA...
© GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 9 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DA...
© GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 10 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulf...
© GS1 2017 11 The “old” issues for Shippers Working with Last Mile carriers is extremely challenging • Thousands of carrie...
© GS1 2017 • Thousands of carriers worldwide - All use proprietary systems / identifications / labels / interfaces • For s...
© GS1 2017 Current changes aggravate old issues 13 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fu...
© GS1 2017 What Last Mile needs 14 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company...
© GS1 2017 Expert group Harmonised parcel labelling 15 Looking for interoperability
© GS1 2017 Expert group Harmonised parcel labelling 16 Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer e-fulfilment company Parcel i...
© GS1 2017 Opportunities and threats of interoperability 17 Better cross-border collaboration Full supply chain visibility...
© GS1 2017 Opportunities and threats of interoperability 18
© GS1 2017 Case: Dutch apparel retailer Traceability Challenge Netherlands (local) • Direct information from carrier • Dis...
© GS1 2017 Customer Service Disruption 20 Day Event 1 German customer orders 1 5 parcels are shipped (with Dutch carrier) ...
© GS1 2017 Delivery costs cross border • Doetinchem (NL)  Paris Line haul cost per parcel 0,1 21
© GS1 2017 Opportunities and threats of interoperability 22
© GS1 2017 Why now? 23
© GS1 2017 European standardisation the European Committee for Standardization (CEN TC 331) standardisation work commissio...
© GS1 2017 The European harmonised Parcel Label 25 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fu...
© GS1 2017 26 The (near) future Standard label with a shipper assigned parcel ID (SSCC) Manufacturers Wholesalers Retail D...
© GS1 2017 Creating worldwide interoperability 27 GS1 SSCC European CEN standard European CEN standard Parcel labels Data ...
© GS1 2017 The Harmonised Parcel Label 28 BETTER DELIVERIES AT LESS COST
© GS1 2017 Questions? 29 Thank You for your attention
© GS1 2017 Contact Information 30 Jaco Voorspuij Senior Manage Transport & Logistics www.gs1.org Jaco.voorspuij@gs1.org GS...
  1. 1. Challenges in last mile delivery, a case for interoperability Jaco Voorspuij, GS1 EFT CIO Forum 2017, Amsterdam
  2. 2. © GS1 2017 Quick Intro … who is Shopping Tomorrow 2 • ShoppingTomorrow is the Dutch platform for retailers • Continuously assess the developments in - consumer behaviour, - technology and the (international) market • Determine concrete actions to improve their own competitive position and that of The Netherlands. • Research platform was initiated by Thuiswinkel.org • Supported by several sector associations and interest groups from ANVR (Travel) through to the Association of Insurers.
  3. 3. © GS1 2017 Quick Intro…who is GS1? • International, not-for-profit and neutral organisation - developing and maintaining global standards - enabling all industry stakeholders to identify, capture and share information smoothly - with activities in more than 150 countries - focussing on increased efficiency, productivity and safety through traceability and visibility over: • Entire Supply Chain • Full Product Lifecycle …and it all started in 1974 with a pack of chewing gum! 3
  4. 4. © GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 4 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point carrier
  5. 5. © GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 5 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DATA ROBOTICS
  6. 6. © GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 6 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DATA ROBOTICS Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point carrier
  7. 7. © GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 7 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DATA ROBOTICS Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point GROWTH
  8. 8. © GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 8 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DATA ROBOTICS Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES BIG DATA ROBOTICS
  9. 9. © GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 9 CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES DISRUPTION GROWTH BIG DATA ROBOTICS Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point SELF DRIVING CARS / DRONES BIG DATA ROBOTICS DISRUPTION CONSUMER IS IN CONTROL
  10. 10. © GS1 2017 The delivery landscape is changing 10 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point
  11. 11. © GS1 2017 11 The “old” issues for Shippers Working with Last Mile carriers is extremely challenging • Thousands of carriers worldwide - All use proprietary systems / identifications / labels / interfaces • For shippers, this results in: - High cost to connect / change carrier - High complexity in pick, pack & despatch activities for shippers - Difficult to find right carrier for deliveries - Lead time issues - High cost per unit delivered • Inflexibility in returns process for customers and shippers
  12. 12. © GS1 2017 • Thousands of carriers worldwide - All use proprietary systems / identifications / labels / interfaces • For shippers, this results in: - High cost to connect / change carrier - High complexity in pick, pack & despatch activities for shippers - Difficult to find right carrier for deliveries - Lead time issues - High cost per unit delivered • Inflexibility in returns process for customers and shippers 12 The “old” issues for Shippers Working with Last Mile carriers is extremely challenging This was often intentional; Considered a “competitive advantage” This is no longer tenable; Consider it a “competitive DISadvantage”
  13. 13. © GS1 2017 Current changes aggravate old issues 13 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point More parcels More parties More systems Where are my parcels?
  14. 14. © GS1 2017 What Last Mile needs 14 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point More parcels More parties More systems Where are my parcels? Interoperability
  15. 15. © GS1 2017 Expert group Harmonised parcel labelling 15 Looking for interoperability
  16. 16. © GS1 2017 Expert group Harmonised parcel labelling 16 Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer e-fulfilment company Parcel integrator carrier Collection / return point Govern ment
  17. 17. © GS1 2017 Opportunities and threats of interoperability 17 Better cross-border collaboration Full supply chain visibility Easy returns Improved service level More efficiency in delivery process Integration of independent drivers Less technical barriers to work with multiple carriers Improved reliability No relabelling Consumer want to be in control of his deliveries One app for tracing all your parcels More competition Data is shared among multiple parties Need to implement harmonised parcel label Different deliverer at your doorstep More competition for national postal operators More complexity when working with multiple carriers 'Less IT lock in‘, More competition
  18. 18. © GS1 2017 Opportunities and threats of interoperability 18
  19. 19. © GS1 2017 Case: Dutch apparel retailer Traceability Challenge Netherlands (local) • Direct information from carrier • Disruption of 1:1 customer service Europe (regional) • Local carrier hands over parcel • Re-labelling (costs) • >Disruption of 1:1:1 customer service (delays in information, difficult to measure performance) 19
  20. 20. © GS1 2017 Customer Service Disruption 20 Day Event 1 German customer orders 1 5 parcels are shipped (with Dutch carrier) 1 5 parcels are re-labelled after crossing border by the German carrier 3 2 parcels are delivered, 3 not: 3 Traceability information: 3 in depot 5 Traceability information: 3 in depot 5 Call with Dutch carrier: we will check 7 Update: Parcels will be returned (address was copied incorrectly by German Carrier) 7 One returned parcel is received in other depot in Germany 9 Remaining returned parcel are received 10 Parcels are resent 16 German customer received ordered parcels
  21. 21. © GS1 2017 Delivery costs cross border • Doetinchem (NL)  Paris Line haul cost per parcel 0,1 21
  22. 22. © GS1 2017 Opportunities and threats of interoperability 22
  23. 23. © GS1 2017 Why now? 23
  24. 24. © GS1 2017 European standardisation the European Committee for Standardization (CEN TC 331) standardisation work commissioned to ease international e-retailing: “European postal standards should be based on, and compatible with, the open retail standards for end-to-end supply chain management systems already used by B2C e-commerce retailers for the global trade in goods and services”. 24
  25. 25. © GS1 2017 The European harmonised Parcel Label 25 Government Consumer Manufacturer Online retailer Parcel integrator e-fulfilment company Drop off/Pick up point carrier Worldwide unique parcel identifier Assigned by the SHIPPER
  26. 26. © GS1 2017 26 The (near) future Standard label with a shipper assigned parcel ID (SSCC) Manufacturers Wholesalers Retail Distribution Centres Stores E-fulfilment centres Parcel services Pick up points Homes E-Stores
  27. 27. © GS1 2017 Creating worldwide interoperability 27 GS1 SSCC European CEN standard European CEN standard Parcel labels Data exchange Worldwide unique Parcel identification Future proof Better service for the consumer Lower delivery costs
  28. 28. © GS1 2017 The Harmonised Parcel Label 28 BETTER DELIVERIES AT LESS COST
  29. 29. © GS1 2017 Questions? 29 Thank You for your attention
  30. 30. © GS1 2017 Contact Information 30 Jaco Voorspuij Senior Manage Transport & Logistics www.gs1.org Jaco.voorspuij@gs1.org GS1 Avenue Louise 326; bte 10 BE-1050; Brussels Belgium +32 497 587 986 T M E +32 (0)2 788 7885

×