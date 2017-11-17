Personalized Content & the Value of Metrics Oded Ilan
Collect Data
Analyze Data
Use Data
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics

6 views

Published on

Your social media feed is based on algorithms that collected user behavior and generate personalized content. Good or bad, the information we actually view, is swallowed by machines, regurgitated and re-presented to us. Similarly, users expect supportive & training content made available to them to be short, precise and to fit their needs. For this we need to collect user data, and to analyze user behavior on our products and how they use support. How can we do that?

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LavaCon 2017 - Personalization of Content and the Power of Metrics

  1. 1. Personalized Content & the Value of Metrics Oded Ilan
  2. 2. Collect Data
  3. 3. Analyze Data
  4. 4. Use Data

×