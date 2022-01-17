How to prevent carpet from making you sick this winter

Carpet Cleaning Kogarah companies are prepared to help prevent the spread of flu and other dangerous bacteria through carpets. Homeowners must be especially careful about the hygiene of their carpets in the coming year. Filthy carpets could affect your health and wellbeing. Carpets that are filthy can harbor dangerous allergens and bacteria that can aggravate health problems like skin disorders, allergies and asthma. If you have problems with your skin or health and skin issues, a carpet that is dirty in your home can aggravate these.



