Roofers, facing a dearth of laborers, adopt the following trends to derive benefits out of it for a prospective future.

  What Are The Trends In Roofing Technology To Keep An Eye On? By ConstructionBusiness Review | Roofers, facing a dearth of laborers, adoptthe following trends to derive benefits out of it for a prospectivefuture. FREMONT, CA: Having faced with a continuous dearth of laborers, construction firms require technology that can replace workers. Sincethe demand for projects is growing, roofing technology is more crucial for more efficient and compelling work. Here are the most significantadvancements and trends in roofing technology for construction companies to keep an eye on. Mobile Apps The onset of mobile phones in all the industries has severely impacted by reducing time and energy consumption, as paperwork has been made easy. It helps the roofers in the following ways: • Scale building roofs
  2. 2. • Sharerelated images and videos of a building across the company • Build and shareroof reports and estimates to clients • Create and send invoices to clients • Identify an owner’s contactinformation on demand Drones Drones areoccupying a prominent place in building roofs. Roofers can employ drones to analyzeand see buildings that were not possibleyears ago. High- resolution images, when fed into apps, help measurethe roof on a building. Some others employ the images for high-quality websites and marketing images, post them in socialmedia, or sharewith clients through a targeted mailer or email campaign. An added advantage is that, unlike flights, drones once they complete the set task, do not repeat it unless pre-programmed. Automation makes great time-savings for roofers. Drones preventthe need for roofers who physically climb to take roof measurements that can potentially result in accidents and injuries. New and innovativeroofs There is an increase in focus towards developing new and innovative roofs towards meeting energy needs and the ability to withstand the storm. Some examples would be cool roofs and green roofs. Cool roofs made with materials that can absorb and reflect infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths fromthe sun. Owing to their property, they consume more heat, allowing buildings to useless energy to keep themselves cool while reducing emissions and pollution.
  3. 3. Greenroofs, on the other hand, serve the same purposeas cool roofs, but differently. They are also referred to as “vegetated roofs” as they include soil and vegetation atop a building, with waterproofing layers beneath.

