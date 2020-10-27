Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Are The Mid-Sized Life Sciences Organizations Using Oracle Clinical Trial Technology To Optimize Studies?

Optimizing clinical trials’ efficiency is crucial for research institutions to deliver the needed therapies faster.

How Are The Mid-Sized Life Sciences Organizations Using Oracle Clinical Trial Technology To Optimize Studies?

  1. 1. How Are The Mid-Sized Life Sciences Organizations Using OracleClinical Trial Technology To OptimizeStudies? Source – Life Sciences Review Optimizing clinical trials’ efficiency is crucial for research institutions to deliver the needed therapies faster. FREMONT, CA: To attain the goal of research institutions seeking to deliver the needed therapies faster goal, full-serviceclinical research organization (CRO), Peachtree BioResearch Solutions has chosen OracleHealth Sciences cloud services to optimize its clinical startup management activities. Peachtree BioResearch Solutions offers global development services for increasing to mid-sized biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies. The company will utilize the Oracle Health Sciences Select Cloud Service, Activate Cloud Service, and Siebel Clinical Trial Management System to instantly plan, manage, set-up, monitor, and analyze the clinical trials for its mid-sized customers.
  2. 2. Peachtree is placing the Activate Express configuration, mainly designed to accelerate and streamline the implementation process for the mid-sized biotech companies and regional CROs in order to optimize site selection and activation activities, utilizing the most advanced and proven startup workflow engine available. The president, CEO, and co-founder of Peachtree, Kristy Nichols, states that streamlining communication and offering transparency into startup activities with their stakeholders is critical to the process optimization efforts and the delivery speed of therapies to patients in need. OracleHealth Sciences solutions improvetheir clinical business intelligence and management capabilities, enabling them to make timely interventions and course corrections and uncover insights into the ripe processes for future enhancements, eventually leading to timeline reductions and better operational performance. Study startup that consists of activities associated with the site identification, feasibility assessment, selection, activation, and monitoring is a notorious bottleneck in the clinical trials. Severalfactors can impact the study startup, comprising the contract and budget negotiations, regulatory changes, compliance, InstitutionalReview Board approvals, clinical staff turnover, and so on. All of these contribute to substantialtrial delays and costoverages. Oracle’s Select Cloud Service and Activate Cloud Servicesolutions will allow Peachtree to optimize the various study startup steps with workflow automation and real-time insights into the study status, making it easier to ensurequality team performanceallows the discovery of meaningfulpatterns in study data. Beyond simple aggregation of site information, Select Cloud Service provides a data-driven approach to identify sites and target populations ideally suited to studies. Activate Cloud Service streamlines the startup process of study- specific workflows and enhances real-time oversightfor clinical operations management by tracking milestones on the critical path and providing
  3. 3. transparent, user-friendly documentmanagementcapabilities that support regulatory compliance. These insights guide organizations in their optimization efforts and providea stark contrastto the manual, time-consuming methods still predominantly used across the industry.

