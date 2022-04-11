Presentation on Bad Beta, Good Beta

Bad Beta, Good Beta

By John Y. Campbell And Tuomo Vuolteenaho

Presentation by Michael-Paul James



Cash flow and discount rate betas estimates stock market risk factors

more efficiently than CAPM over time.

○ Cash flow news

■ Stock returns covariance with cash flows news

○ Discount rate news

■ Stock returns covariance with discount rate news

● “Bad” cash flow beta (risk) demands higher premiums than “good”

discount rate beta (risk).

● Value and small stocks have higher cash flow betas than growth and

large stocks on average.

● High average returns on value and small stocks are appropriate

compensation for risk, not an unrealized benefit to ownership.

● Overweighting small and value stocks benefit low risk aversion equity

investors

● Underweighting small and value stocks benefit high risk aversion

equity investors

● Model offers strong explanatory power in the cross section of asset

returns with theoretical values

● ICAPM outperforms the CAPM in empirical research