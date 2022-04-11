Presentation on Bad Beta, Good Beta

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
Bad Beta, Good Beta
By John Y. Campbell And Tuomo Vuolteenaho
Presentation by Michael-Paul James
Cash flow and discount rate betas estimates stock market risk factors
more efficiently than CAPM over time.
○ Cash flow news
■ Stock returns covariance with cash flows news
○ Discount rate news
■ Stock returns covariance with discount rate news
● “Bad” cash flow beta (risk) demands higher premiums than “good”
discount rate beta (risk).
● Value and small stocks have higher cash flow betas than growth and
large stocks on average.
● High average returns on value and small stocks are appropriate
compensation for risk, not an unrealized benefit to ownership.
● Overweighting small and value stocks benefit low risk aversion equity
investors
● Underweighting small and value stocks benefit high risk aversion
equity investors
● Model offers strong explanatory power in the cross section of asset
returns with theoretical values
● ICAPM outperforms the CAPM in empirical research
