Apr. 11, 2022
Presentation on Bad Beta, Good Beta

Presentation on Bad Beta, Good Beta

  1. 1. Bad Beta, Good Beta By John Y. Campbell And Tuomo Vuolteenaho Presentation by Michael-Paul James 1
  2. 2. Table of contents 2 Michael-Paul James Introduction story, questions, context, issues, literature 01 News How Cash-Flow News and Discount-Rate News Move the Market, Return-Decomposition Framework, VAR State Variables and Estimation 02 Measure Betas Measuring Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Betas 03 Pricing Betas Pricing Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Betas, An Intertemporal Asset Pricing Model, Empirical Estimates of Risk Premia, Additional Robustness Checks, Loose Ends and Future Directions 04 Conclusions 05
  3. 3. Introduction 01 story, questions, context, issues, literature 3 Michael-Paul James
  4. 4. Measuring Stock Market Risks 4 Michael-Paul James ● CAPM ○ Beta with the market portfolio of all invested wealth measures a stock’s risk, not other characteristics should inﬂuence a rational investors required return. ○ CAPM fails after 1960 in empirical tests ■ Small and value stocks delivered higher average returns then their beta suggests. ■ High past betas produce similar returns to low past betas controlling for size ■ Empirical biases favors small and value stocks with low betas.
  5. 5. Measuring Stock Market Risks 5 Michael-Paul James ● Two components of the market portfolio ○ News about future cash ﬂows ■ Bad news: Wealth decreases and investment opportunities remain the same ○ News about changes in the discount rate or cost of capital ■ Bad news: Wealth decreases but future investment opportunities improve ○ Assumption ■ Investors demand higher premiums on assets that covary with cash ﬂow news than covary with discount rates which are compensated with higher potential future returns
  6. 6. Measuring Stock Market Risks 6 Michael-Paul James ● Division of news ○ Cash ﬂow beta ○ Discount rate beta ● Merton’s (1973) ICAPM ○ Discount rate beta equals the variance of the market return ○ Cash ﬂow beta equals γ (relative risk aversion) times the variance of the market return ■ If γ > 1 then the risk averse investor demand a higher premium for cash ﬂow risk ● Labeling ○ Bad cash ﬂow beta (high risk premium) versus (relatively) good discount rate beta (low risk premium)
  7. 7. Measuring Stock Market Risks 7 Michael-Paul James ● Improvements to the model ○ After 1963, the two beta model (ICAPM) improves predictive power over CAPM ■ Possibly explains: ● Why growth stocks with high (good) betas have lower average returns. ● Why value stocks with high (bad) betas have high average returns.
  8. 8. Measuring Stock Market Risks 8 Michael-Paul James ● Campbell’s (1993) improvement to ICAPM ○ Solves discrete time empirical version ○ Assumes asset returns are homoskedastic ■ Variance of the residual (error term) is constant. ○ Investor has recursive preferences ■ Describe trade-offs between current and future consumption using with the certainty equivalent of next period's utility (single index for future)
  9. 9. Measuring Stock Market Risks 9 Michael-Paul James ● Paper improvements ○ Small stock value spread to predict aggregate stock returns. ■ Empirically high returns to small growth stocks forecast low returns on the aggregate stock market ■ Hypothetically due to negative correlation with innovations to investment opportunities
  10. 10. News 02 How Cash-Flow News and Discount-Rate News Move the Market Return-Decomposition Framework VAR State Variables and Estimation 10 Michael-Paul James
  11. 11. ● Loglinear approximate decomposition of returns ○ Accounting identity: stock returns are associated with future cash ﬂow or future discount rate news ○ Expected increase in cash ﬂows increases future capital gains ○ Expected increase in discount rate decreases future capital gains ○ ● rt+1 log stock return ● dt+1 log dividend paid ● Δ one period change ● Et rational expectation ● ρ discount coefﬁcient ● NCF cash ﬂow news ● NDR discount rate news Return Decomposition Framework 11 Michael-Paul James
  12. 12. ● First order VAR (vector autoregression) model & linear functions of news ● zt+1 m-by-1 state vector with rt+1 as its ﬁrst element ● Γ m-by-1 vector & m-by-m matrix of constant parameters: ● ut+1 iid m-by-1 vector of shocks ● λ ≡ ρΓ(I-ρΓ)-1 maps news to VAR shocks ● (I-ρΓ)-1 Increases weight on persistant news variables Return Decomposition Framework 12 Michael-Paul James
  13. 13. VAR state variables and estimation 13 Michael-Paul James ● Four state variables ○ re m,t+1 : Excess market return ■ Log (value weighted index / treasury bills) ○ TY: Yield spread between long term and short term bonds ■ 10 year constant maturity taxable bond yield / short term taxable notes ■ Tracks business cycle ○ PE: Market’s smoothed price-earnings ratio ■ Log (S&P 500 price index / 10-year moving average of S&P earnings) ■ High PE = low long run expected returns (constant earnings growth) ○ VS: Small-stock value spread ■ Log (book-to-market ratios of small value and small growth) ■ ICAPM motivated: more sensitive to changes in discount rates, equity market, and ﬁnancial conditions.
  14. 14. Table 1: Descriptive Statistics Of The VAR State Variables 14 Notes: The table shows the descriptive statistics of the VAR state variables estimated from the full sample period 1928:12–2001:12, 877 monthly data points. rM e is the excess log return on the CRSP value-weighted index. TY is the term yield spread in percentage points, measured as the yield difference between ten-year constant-maturity taxable bonds and short-term taxable notes. PE is the log ratio of the S&P 500’s price to the S&P 500’s ten-year moving average of earnings. VS is the small-stock value-spread, the difference in the log book-to-market ratios of small value and small growth stocks. The small-value and small-growth portfolios are two of the six elementary portfolios constructed by Davis et al. (2000). “Stdev.” denotes standard deviation and “Autocorr.” the ﬁrst-order autocorrelation of the series. VS spread negatively correlated to excess returns TABLE 1: Descriptive Statistics Of The VAR State Variables Variable Mean Median Stdev. Min Max Autocorr. re M 0.004 0.009 0.056 -0.344 0.322 0.108 TY 0.629 0.55 0.643 -1.35 2.72 0.906 PE 2.868 2.852 0.374 1.501 3.891 0.992 VS 1.653 1.522 0.374 1.192 2.713 0.992 Correlations re M,t+1 TYt+1 PEt+1 VSt+1 re M,t+1 1 0.071 -0.006 -0.03 TYt+1 0.071 1 -0.253 0.423 PEt+1 -0.006 -0.253 1 -0.32 VSt+1 -0.03 0.423 -0.32 1 re M,t 0.103 0.065 0.07 -0.031 TYt 0.07 0.906 -0.248 0.42 PEt -0.09 -0.263 0.992 -0.318 VSt -0.025 0.425 -0.322 0.992 Higher PE negatively correlated to excess returns Higher yield spread positively correlated to excess returns TY, PE, and VS highly correlated to previous period, re is not
  15. 15. Table 2: VAR Parameter Estimates 15 Notes: The table shows the OLS parameter estimates for a ﬁrst-order VAR model including a constant, the log excess market return (re M ), term yield spread (TY), price-earnings ratio (PE), and small-stock value spread (VS). Each set of three rows corresponds to a different dependent variable. The ﬁrst ﬁve columns report coefﬁcients on the ﬁve explanatory variables, and the remaining columns show R2 and F statistics. OLS standard errors are in square brackets and bootstrap standard errors in parentheses. Bootstrap standard errors are computed from 2,500 simulated realizations. The table also reports the correlation matrix of the shocks with shock standard deviations on the diagonal, labeled “corr/std.” Sample period for the dependent variables is 1929:1–2001:12, 876 monthly data points. TY, PE, and VS autoregressive coefficient of 0.879, 0.994, & 0.991 respectively TABLE 2: VAR Parameter Estimates Constant re M,t TYt PEt VSt R2 % F re M,t 0.062 0.094 0.006 -0.014 -0.013 2.57 5.34 [0.020] [0.033] [0.003] [0.005] [0.006] (0.026) (0.034) (0.003) (0.007) (0.008) TYt+1 0.046 0.046 0.879 -0.036 0.082 82.41 1.02x103 [0.097] [0.165] [0.016] [0.026] [0.028] (0.012) (0.170) (0.017) (0.031) (0.036) PEt+1 0.019 0.519 0.002 0.994 -0.003 99.06 2.29x104 [0.013] [0.022] [0.002] [0.004] [0.004] (0.017) (0.022) (0.002) (0.004) (0.005) VSt+1 0.014 -0.005 0.002 0.000 0.991 98.4 1.34x104 [0.017] [0.029] [0.003] [0.005] [0.005] (0.024) (0.028) (0.003) (0.006) (0.008) corr/std re M,t+1 TYt+1 PEt+1 VSt+1 re M,t+1 0.055 0.018 0.777 -0.052 (0.003) (0.048) (0.018) (0.052) TYt+1 0.018 0.268 0.018 -0.012 (0.048) (0.013) (0.039) (0.034) PEt+1 0.777 0.018 0.036 -0.086 (0.018) (0.039) (0.002) (0.045) VSt+1 -0.052 -0.012 -0.086 0.047 (0.052) (0.034) (0.045) (0.003) VS some predictability on TY Re some predictability on PE Excess returns: momentum evident, TY, PE, and VS offers predictability PE & VS highly persistent
  16. 16. Table 3: Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate News For The Market Portfolio 16 Notes: The table shows the properties of cash-ﬂow news (NCF ) and discount-rate news (NDR ) implied by the VAR model of Table 2. The upper-left section of the table shows the covariance matrix of the news terms. The upper-right section shows the correlation matrix of the news terms with standard deviations on the diagonal. The lower-left section shows the correlation of shocks to individual state variables with the news terms. The lower-right section shows the functions (e1' + e1'λ, e1'λ) that map the state-variable shocks to cash-ﬂow and discount-rate news. We deﬁne λ ≡ ρΓ(I - ρΓ)-1 , where is the estimated VAR transition matrix from Table 2 and ρ is set to 0.95 per annum. re M is the excess log return on the CRSP value-weighted index. TY is the term yield spread. PE is the log ratio of the S&P 500’s price to the S&P 500’s ten-year moving average of earnings. VS is the small-stock value-spread, the difference in log book-to-markets of value and growth stocks. Bootstrap standard errors (in parentheses) are computed from 2,500 simulated realizations. TABLE 3: Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate News For The Market Portfolio News covariance NCF NDR News corr/std NCF NDR NCF 0.00064 0.00015 NCF 0.0252 0.114 (0.00022) (0.00037) (0.004) (0.232) NDR 0.00015 0.00267 NDR 0.114 0.0517 (0.00037) (0.00070) (0.232) (0.007) Shock correlations NCF NDR Functions NCF NDR re M shock 0.352 -0.890 re M shock 0.602 -0.398 (0.224) (0.036) (0.060) (0.060) TY shock 0.128 0.042 TY shock 0.011 0.011 (0.134) (0.081) (0.013) (0.013) PE shock -0.204 -0.925 PE shock -0.883 -0.883 (0.238) (0.039) (0.104) (0.104) VS shock -0.493 -0.186 VS shock -0.283 -0.283 (0.243) (0.152) (0.160) (0.160) DR SD of 5% CF SD of 2.5% DR & CF uncorrelated at 0.114 re and PE negatively correlated with NDR re and PE weakly correlated with NCF
  17. 17. Figure 1: Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Recessions 17 Notes: This ﬁgure plots the cash-ﬂow news and negative of discount-rate news, smoothed with a trailing exponentially weighted moving average. The decay parameter is set to 0.08 per month, and the smoothed news series are generated as MAt (N) = 0.08Nt (1 0.08)MAt-1 (N). The dotted vertical lines denote NBER business-cycle troughs. The sample period is 1929:1–2001:12. Dotted lines are troughs of a recession Profitability recession Valuation recession Mixed recession
  18. 18. Measure Betas 03 Measuring Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Betas 18 Michael-Paul James
  19. 19. Measuring the betas separately 19 Michael-Paul James ● Cash ﬂow beta ● Discount rate beta ● Total market beta ● Value stocks have higher cash ﬂow (ROE: Return on Equity) betas than growth stocks
  20. 20. Table 4: Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Betas In The Early Sample 20 Notes: The table shows the estimated cash-ﬂow (βCF ) and discount-rate betas (βDR ) for the 25 ME- and BE/ME-sorted portfolios and 20 risk-sorted portfolios. “Growth” denotes the lowest BE/ME, “value” the highest BE/ME, “small” the lowest ME, and “large” the highest ME stocks. bVS , bTY , and brM are past return-loadings on value-spread shock, term-yield shock, and market-return shock. “Diff.” is the difference between the extreme cells. Standard errors [in brackets] are conditional on the estimated news series. Estimates are for the 1929:1–1963:6 period. TABLE 4: Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Betas In The Early Sample βCF Growth 2 3 4 Value Diff. Small 0.53 [0.11] 0.46 [0.09] 0.40 [0.08] 0.42 [0.07] 0.49 [0.08] -0.04 [0.07] 2 0.30 [0.06] 0.34 [0.06] 0.36 [0.06] 0.38 [0.06] 0.45 [0.08] 0.16 [0.04] 3 0.30 [0.06] 0.28 [0.05] 0.31 [0.06] 0.35 [0.06] 0.47 [0.08] 0.18 [0.04] 4 0.20 [0.05] 0.26 [0.05] 0.31 [0.05] 0.35 [0.07] 0.50 [0.09] 0.30 [0.05] Large 0.20 [0.05] 0.19 [0.05] 0.28 [0.06] 0.33 [0.07] 0.40 [0.09] 0.19 [0.06] Diff. -0.33 [0.09] -0.26 [0.06] -0.12 [0.05] -0.09 [0.04] -0.10 [0.04] βDR Growth 2 3 4 Value Diff. Small 1.32 [0.18] 1.46 [0.19] 1.32 [0.15] 1.27 [0.14] 1.27 [0.15] -0.06 [0.15] 2 1.04 [0.11] 1.15 [0.11] 1.09 [0.11] 1.25 [0.11] 1.25 [0.13] 0.21 [0.08] 3 1.13 [0.10] 1.01 [0.08] 1.08 [0.09] 1.05 [0.10] 1.27 [0.12] 0.14 [0.06] 4 0.87 [0.07] 0.97 [0.08] 0.97 [0.09] 1.06 [0.10] 1.36 [0.13] 0.49 [0.10] Large 0.88 [0.07] 0.82 [0.07] 0.87 [0.08] 1.06 [0.09] 1.18 [0.12] 0.31 [0.10] Diff. -0.45 [0.15] -0.64 [0.15] -0.43 [0.10] -0.21 [0.08] -0.08 [0.10] βCF Lo brM 2 3 4 Hi brM Diff. Lo bVS 0.21 [0.04] 0.25 [0.05] 0.31 [0.06] 0.37 [0.07] 0.45 [0.09] 0.25 [0.05] Hi bVS 0.15 [0.03] 0.19 [0.04] 0.25 [0.06] 0.28 [0.06] 0.37 [0.08] 0.22 [0.05] Lo bTY 0.18 [0.04] 0.21 [0.05] 0.26 [0.06] 0.31 [0.07] 0.41 [0.08] 0.23 [0.04] Hi bTY 0.16 [0.04] 0.21 [0.04] 0.27 [0.05] 0.32 [0.06] 0.40 [0.08] 0.24 [0.05] βDR Lo brM 2 3 4 Hi brM Diff. Lo bVS 0.73 [0.06] 0.87 [0.07] 1.04 [0.09] 1.20 [0.11] 1.46 [0.13] 0.73 [0.09] Hi bVS 0.64 [0.05] 0.75 [0.07] 0.96 [0.08] 1.09 [0.09] 1.30 [0.11] 0.66 [0.08] Lo bTY 0.73 [0.06] 0.85 [0.07] 1.00 [0.09] 1.17 [0.10] 1.38 [0.12] 0.64 [0.08] Hi bTY 0.65 [0.06] 0.76 [0.06] 0.88 [0.08] 1.09 [0.10] 1.34 [0.12] 0.69 [0.09] Average of value CF betas less growth: 0.156 Average of value DR betas less growth: 0.218 Average of small DR betas less large: 0.18 Average of small DR betas less large: 0.366 Small β higher than large Value β higher than growth Small and value stocks were riskier from 1929-63 High past market betas induce high CF & DR beta
  21. 21. Table 5: Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Betas In The Modern Sample 21 Notes: The table shows the estimated cash-ﬂow (βCF ) and discount-rate betas (βDR ) for the 25 ME- and BE/ME-sorted portfolios and 20 risk-sorted portfolios. “Growth” denotes the lowest BE/ME, “value” the highest BE/ME, “small” the lowest ME, and “large” the highest ME stocks. bVS , bTY , and brM are past return-loadings on value-spread shock, term-yield shock, and market-return shock. “Diff.” is the difference between the extreme cells. Standard errors [in brackets] are conditional on the estimated news series. Estimates are for the 1963:7–2001:12 period. TABLE 5: Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Betas In The Modern Sample βCF Growth 2 3 4 Value Diff. Small 0.06 [0.07] 0.07 [0.06] 0.09 [0.05] 0.09 [0.04] 0.13 [0.04] 0.07 [0.04] 2 0.04 [0.06] 0.08 [0.05] 0.10 [0.04] 0.11 [0.04] 0.12 [0.04] 0.09 [0.03] 3 0.03 [0.05] 0.09 [0.04] 0.11 [0.04] 0.12 [0.03] 0.13 [0.04] 0.09 [0.04] 4 0.03 [0.05] 0.10 [0.04] 0.11 [0.03] 0.11 [0.03] 0.13 [0.04] 0.10 [0.04] Large 0.03 [0.04] 0.08 [0.03] 0.09 [0.03] 0.11 [0.03] 0.11 [0.03] 0.09 [0.03] Diff. -0.03 [0.05] 0.02 [0.05] -0.01 [0.04] 0.02 [0.04] -0.01 [0.04] βDR Growth 2 3 4 Value Diff. Small 1.66 [0.13] 1.37 [0.11] 1.18 [0.10] 1.12 [0.09] 1.12 [0.10] -0.54 [0.08] 2 1.54 [0.11] 1.22 [0.09] 1.07 [0.08] 0.96 [0.08] 1.03 [0.09] -0.52 [0.08] 3 1.41 [0.10] 1.11 [0.08] 0.95 [0.08] 0.82 [0.07] 0.94 [0.09] -0.47 [0.09] 4 1.27 [0.09] 1.05 [0.08] 0.89 [0.07] 0.79 [0.07] 0.87 [0.08] -0.41 [0.09] Large 1.00 [0.07] 0.87 [0.07] 0.74 [0.06] 0.63 [0.07] 0.68 [0.07] -0.33 [0.08] Diff. -0.66 [0.12] -0.50 [0.11] -0.44 [0.10] -0.49 [0.09] -0.44 [0.08] βCF Lo brM 2 3 4 Hi brM Diff. Lo bVS 0.09 [0.03] 0.08 [0.03] 0.10 [0.04] 0.10 [0.04] 0.12 [0.05] 0.04 [0.04] Hi bVS 0.06 [0.03] 0.06 [0.03] 0.07 [0.04] 0.05 [0.05] 0.06 [0.06] -0.01 [0.04] Lo bTY 0.06 [0.03] 0.04 [0.03] 0.08 [0.04] 0.08 [0.04] 0.06 [0.06] 0.00 [0.04] Hi bTY 0.09 [0.03] 0.07 [0.03] 0.09 [0.03] 0.08 [0.04] 0.10 [0.05] 0.00 [0.04] βDR Lo brM 2 3 4 Hi brM Diff. Lo bVS 0.57 [0.06] 0.77 [0.06] 0.88 [0.07] 1.12 [0.08] 1.40 [0.09] 0.82 [0.08] Hi bVS 0.67 [0.06] 0.85 [0.07] 1.06 [0.07] 1.30 [0.09] 1.58 [0.11] 0.91 [0.11] Lo bTY 0.73 [0.07] 0.86 [0.07] 1.05 [0.07] 1.23 [0.08] 1.60 [0.12] 0.87 [0.10] Hi bTY 0.61 [0.06] 0.79 [0.06] 0.91 [0.06] 1.11 [0.07] 1.39 [0.09] 0.78 [0.08] Average of value CF betas less growth: 0.086 Average of value DR betas less growth: -0.448 Average of small DR betas less large: 0.004 Average of small DR betas less large: 0.506 Small β higher than large Value β higher than growth Growth has higher β than value but more good DR β Growth: more cash? Pre-1963 value debt load? DR: investor sentiment?
  22. 22. Pricing Betas 04 Pricing Cash-Flow and Discount-Rate Betas An Intertemporal Asset Pricing Model Empirical Estimates of Risk Premia Additional Robustness Checks Loose Ends and Future Directions 22 Michael-Paul James
  23. 23. Pricing CF and DR betas 23 Michael-Paul James ● Risk premium requirements under optimal portfolio strategy (p) ● Arranged: bad CF β has risk price increase by γ greater than good DR β ○ Log returns = CF portfolio risk + DR portfolio risk ○ Expected returns = CF market risk + DR market risk
  24. 24. Table 6: Asset Pricing Tests For The Early Sample 24 Notes: The table shows premia estimated from the 1929:1–1963:6 sample for an unrestricted factor model, the two-beta ICAPM, and the CAPM. The test assets are the 25 ME- and BE/ME-sorted portfolios and 20 risk-sorted portfolios. The second column per model constrains the zero-beta rate (Rzb ) to equal the risk-free rate (Rrf ). Estimates are from a cross-sectional regression of average simple excess test-asset returns (monthly in fractions) on an intercept and estimated cash-ﬂow (βCF ) and discount-rate betas (βDR ). Standard errors and critical values [A] are conditional on the estimated news series and (B) incorporating full estimation uncertainty of the news terms. The test rejects if the pricing error is higher than the listed 5 percent critical value. TABLE 6: Asset Pricing Tests For The Early Sample Parameter Factor model Two-beta ICAPM CAPM Rzb less Rrf (g0 ) 0.0042 0 0.0023 0 0.0023 0 % per annum 4.98% 0% 2.76% 0% 2.74% 0% Std. err. A [0.0032] N/A [0.0024] N/A [0.0028] N/A Std. err. B (0.0029) N/A (0.0030) N/A (0.0028) N/A βCF premium (g1 ) 0.0173 0.0069 0.0083 0.0148 0.0051 0.0067 % per annum 20.76% 8.22% 9.91% 17.80% 6.11% 8.00% Std. err. A [0.0231] [0.221] [0.0167] [0.0175] [0.0046] [0.0034] Std. err. B (0.0266) (0.0248) (0.0221) (0.0442) (0.0046) (0.0034) βDR premium (g2 ) -0.0003 0.0066 0.0041 0.0041 0.0051 0.0067 % per annum -0.41% 7.93% 4.95% 4.95% 6.11% 8.00% Std. err. A [0.0092] [0.0067] [0.0006] [0.0006] [0.0046] [0.0034] Std. err. B (0.0088) (0.0071) (0.0006) (0.0006) (0.0046) (0.0034) R2 48.08% 40.26% 45.85% 37.98% 44.52% 40.26% Pricing error 0.0117 0.0126 0.0119 0.0133 0.0127 0.0126 5% critic. val. A [0.019] [0.024] [0.024] [0.033] [0.021] [0.027] 5% critic. val. B (0.019) (0.024) (0.031) (0.099) (0.021) (0.027) Zero beta in excess of treasury bill rate Cash flow premium Discount rate premium Factor model, ICAPM, CAPM with 38-48% R2 not rejections at 5%
  25. 25. Figure 2: Performance Of The CAPM And ICAPM, 1929:1–1963:6 25 Notes: The four diagrams correspond to (clockwise from the top left) the ICAPM with a free zero-beta rate, the ICAPM with the zero-beta rate constrained to the risk-free rate, the CAPM with a constrained zero-beta rate, and the CAPM with an unconstrained zero-beta rate. The horizontal axes correspond to the predicted average excess returns and the vertical axes to the sample average realized excess returns. The predicted values are from regressions presented in Table 6. Triangles denote the 25 ME and BE/ME portfolios and asterisks the 20 risk-sorted portfolios. * 20 risk sorted portfolios Δ 24 Fama-French portfolios Good CAPM due to bad CF beta being constant fraction
  26. 26. Table 6: Asset Pricing Tests For The Early Sample 26 Notes: The table shows premia estimated from the 1963:7–2001:12 sample for an unrestricted factor model, the two-beta ICAPM, and the CAPM. The test assets are the 25 ME- and BE/ME-sorted portfolios and 20 risk-sorted portfolios. The second column per model constrains the zero-beta rate (Rzb) to equal the risk-free rate (Rrf). Estimates are from a cross-sectional regression of average simple excess test-asset returns (monthly in fractions) on an intercept and estimated cash-ﬂow (βCF ) and discount-rate betas (βDR ). Standard errors and critical values [A] are conditional on the estimated news series and (B) incorporating full estimation uncertainty of the news terms. The test rejects if the pricing error is higher than the listed 5 percent critical value. TABLE 6: Asset Pricing Tests For The Early Sample Parameter Factor model Two-beta ICAPM CAPM Rzb less Rrf (g0 ) 0.0009 0 -0.0009 0 0.0069 0 % per annum 1.05% 0% -1.04% 0% 8.24% 0% Std. err. A [0.0029] N/A [0.0031] N/A [0.0026] N/A Std. err. B (0.0033) N/A (0.0031) N/A (0.0026) N/A βCF premium (g1 ) 0.0529 0.0572 0.0575 0.0483 -0.0007 0.0051 % per annum 63.47% 68.59% 69.04% 57.92% -0.83% 6.10% Std. err. A [0.0178] [0.0163] [0.0182] [0.0272] [0.0034] [0.0023] Std. err. B (0.0325) (0.0444) (0.0262) (0.0423) (0.0034) (0.0023) βDR premium (g2 ) 0.0007 0.0012 0.0020 0.0020 -0.0007 0.0051 % per annum 0.88% 1.44% 2.43% 2.43% -0.83% 6.10% Std. err. A [0.0033] [0.0031] [0.0002] [0.0002] [0.0034] [0.0023] Std. err. B (0.0085) (0.0099) (0.0002) (0.0002) (0.0034) (0.0023) R2 52.10% 51.59% 49.26% 47.41% 3.10% -61.57% Pricing error 0.0271 0.0269 0.0272 0.0275 0.0592 0.0875 5% critic. val. A [0.028] [0.042] [0.051] [0.314] [0.032] [0.046] 5% critic. val. B (0.030) (0.071) (0.051) (0.488) (0.032) (0.046) Zero beta in excess of treasury bill rate Cash flow premium Discount rate premium Factor model, ICAPM, with 47-52% R2 not rejections at 5%: CAPM fails
  27. 27. Figure 3: Performance Of The CAPM And ICAPM, 1963:7–2001:12 27 Notes: The four diagrams correspond to (clockwise from the top left) the ICAPM with a free zero-beta rate, the ICAPM with the zero-beta rate constrained to the risk-free rate, the CAPM with a constrained zero-beta rate, and the CAPM with an unconstrained zero-beta rate. The horizontal axes correspond to the predicted average excess returns and the vertical axes to the sample average realized excess returns. The predicted values are from regressions presented in Table 6. Triangles denote the 25 ME and BE/ME portfolios and asterisks the 20 risk-sorted portfolios. CAPM offer no predictability under both the zero-beta and risk-free rate
  28. 28. Robustness checks 28 Michael-Paul James ● Small sample bias ○ Negligible bias in VAR coefﬁcient of returns on value spread (VS) ○ Little bias in estimated volatility of CF and DR news ○ Upward bias in negative CF and DR coefﬁcients on VS ● Conditional pricing ○ Estimate covariences for each test asset with rolling 3-year window ○ Regress realized cross products on lagged rolling covariance estimates and dummies in two pooled regressions ○ Regress realized simple excess returns on ﬁtted conditional covariances with restrictions
  29. 29. Robustness checks 29 Michael-Paul James ● Sensitivity to ρ ○ Based on a priori knowledge not estimations ○ Value of ρ has little impact on results except when zero-beta is restricted to treasury-bill rate ● Data frequency ○ Repeated monthly tests with quarterly and annual data with similar results in magnitude and direction. ● Sensitivity to additional state variables ○ Added treasury bill rate and log dividend price ratio with similar results
  30. 30. Loose ends and future directions 30 Michael-Paul James ● Assumes constant variance for market returns, cash ﬂow news, and discount rate news. ● Assumes rational long term investor always holds a constant proportion of assets in equities ○ No incentive to time the market ● No discussion of source of variation in the market’s discount rate ● No discussion of how CF and DR betas are linked to the underlying cash ﬂows of value and growth ﬁrms. ● Primary determinant of cost of capital is not market beta but cash ﬂow of a project.
  31. 31. Conclusions 05 31 Michael-Paul James
  32. 32. Summary 32 Michael-Paul James ● Cash ﬂow and discount rate betas estimates stock market risk factors more efﬁciently than CAPM over time. ○ Cash ﬂow news ■ Stock returns covariance with cash ﬂows news ○ Discount rate news ■ Stock returns covariance with discount rate news ● “Bad” cash ﬂow beta (risk) demands higher premiums than “good” discount rate beta (risk). ● Value and small stocks have higher cash ﬂow betas than growth and large stocks on average.
  33. 33. Summary 33 Michael-Paul James ● High average returns on value and small stocks are appropriate compensation for risk, not an unrealized beneﬁt to ownership. ● Overweighting small and value stocks beneﬁt low risk aversion equity investors ● Underweighting small and value stocks beneﬁt high risk aversion equity investors ● Model offers strong explanatory power in the cross section of asset returns with theoretical values ● ICAPM outperforms the CAPM in empirical research
  34. 34. You are Amazing Ask me all the questions you desire. I will do my best to answer honestly and strive to grasp your intent and creativity. 34 Michael-Paul James

