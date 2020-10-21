Successfully reported this slideshow.
Willkommen bei Fahrzeugwaage.org  Fahrzeugwaage  Radladerwaagen  Lkw-Reifenwaschanlagen  Eichservice  Yard Management
Welche Typen von Fahrzeugwaagen gibt es? Neben mobilen LKW-Waagen, die auf dem Boden installiert werden können, gibt es au...
Höchste Genauigkeit und Zuverlässigkeit werden mit Vierrollen Bandwaagen von Wöhrl erreicht, die Genauigkeitsanforderungen...
Lkw-Reifenwaschanlagen

Lkw-Reifenwaschanlagen - Unsere LKW-Reifenwaschanlagen mit zum Patent angemeldeten Komponenten werden für die unterschiedlichsten Einsätze verwendet.

Published in: Business
Lkw-Reifenwaschanlagen

  1. 1. Willkommen bei Fahrzeugwaage.org  Fahrzeugwaage  Radladerwaagen  Lkw-Reifenwaschanlagen  Eichservice  Yard Management System Fahrzeugwaagen Willkommen zu Fahrzeugwaage, Bekommen das gute qualitätsorientierte lkw-waage. Wir kaufen das beste Vertrauen zum Lkw-Reifenwaschanlagen. Unsere LKW-Reifenwaschanlagen mit dem Patent werden für die folgenden Einsätze verwendet. Die Rüdiger Wöhrl GmbH bietet eine Vielzahl von LKW-Waagen für Landwirtschaft, Recycling, Baustoffe und Industrie an. Fahrzeugwaagen werden verwendet, um das Gewicht verschiedener Fahrzeugtypen wie Sattelzüge, Gliederzüge, Transporter, Traktoren, Baumaschinen und deren Ladungen wie Sand, Kies, Bauschutt, Baustoffe, Getreide, Müll zu bestimmen. Vor dem Kauf einer LKW-Waage finden Sie hier alle Informationen, die Sie wissen müssen. Einsatzzweck der Fahrzeugwaagen Es gibt viele Gründe, warum Fahrzeuge genau gewogen werden müssen. Zum Beispiel ist es für den Transport von Rohstoffen oder Waren in einem Unternehmen der Fertigungsindustrie erforderlich das Gesamtgewicht des Fahrzeugs zu überprüfen, um mögliche inakzeptable Überladungen zu identifizieren. Baustoffunternehmen wie Kies- und Sandgruben verwenden Fahrzeugwaagen, um eingehende und ausgehende Materialflüsse zu messen. Recyclingunternehmen und öffentliche Recyclingzentren verwenden auch LKW-Waagen, um eingehende Abfälle zu erfassen und abzurechnen. LKW-Waagen sind außerdem in der Landwirtschaft oder Mühlen zu finden, die sie zum Wiegen von geliefertem Getreide verwenden.
  2. 2. Welche Typen von Fahrzeugwaagen gibt es? Neben mobilen LKW-Waagen, die auf dem Boden installiert werden können, gibt es auch LKW- Waagen verschiedener Größen, die in den Boden eingelassen sind. Diese Arten von Waagen zeichnen sich durch eine hohe Vorfertigung aus. Wir bieten auch speziell für den Export entwickelte Waagen an, die im Seecontainer transportiert werden können. Diese Waagen bestehen aus einer SpannbetontechnikKonstruktion und können im Seecontainer problemlos transportiert werden. Einige dieser Waagen wurden unter anderem nach Afrika, Russland und Saudi Arabien verkauft. Bandwaagen Wir bieten Bandwaagen zur Erfassung von Schüttgutmengen im eichfähigen oder nicht eichfähigen Einsatz. Die Bandwaagen können eichfähig nach OIML R50 eingesetzt werden.Die Waagen werden je nach Bedürfnis mit einem Lastaufnehmer ausgestattet, der eine oder mehrere Wägezellen enthält. Die Bandwaage wurde für den rauhen Industrieeinsatz entwickelt. Die Bandwaagen laufen als eigenständiges Systemoder in Kombination mit einem Leitsystem oder einer SPS. Die Waagen verfügen über einen Drehimpulsgeber zur Erfassung der Bandgeschwindigkeit. Das System verfügt über drei Zählwerke für beispielsweise Fördermenge, Schichtsumme und Gesamtmenge. Eine Anbindung an SPS über einen optionalen Analogausgang, Mengenimpulsausgang und digitale Ein-/Ausgänge oder über Feldbus ist möglich. Als Feldbus stehen Profibus DP, Profinet, Ethernet/IP oder Modbus TCP über Ethernet zur Verfügung. Die Datenübertragung kann über einen konfigurierbaren Datenausgang an einen PC erfolgen. Bei dem Wägeterminal stehen bis zu drei frei konfigurierbare Eingänge und bis zu vier konfigurierbare Ausgänge zur Verfügung. Es gibt einen externen Zählimpuls-Ausgang für den Anschluss externer Zählwerke. Die Bandwaagen zeigten auf der größten Baustelle Europas, der dritten, 60 km langen Tunnel- Röhre des Gotthardt- Tunnels jeden Tag, dass sie zu den weltweit besten gehören. Mit den fünf Rüdiger Wöhrl Bandwaagen wurden 1500 Tonnen Ausbruch pro Stunde, 24 Stunden pro Tag und sechseinhalb Tage pro Woche ausgewertet und protokolliert. Unsere Systeme kommen dadurch, dass sie extrem robust und äußerst einfach zu montieren sind weltweit zum Einsatz
  3. 3. Höchste Genauigkeit und Zuverlässigkeit werden mit Vierrollen Bandwaagen von Wöhrl erreicht, die Genauigkeitsanforderungen von 0,5% erfüllen! Wöhrl-Bandwaagen kommen dadurch, dass sie extrem robust und äußerst einfach zu montieren sind, weltweit zum Einsatz! Lkw-Waagen Unsere LKW-Reifenwaschanlagen mit zum Patent angemeldeten Komponenten werden für die unterschiedlichsten Einsätze verwendet. Dies umfasst den supermobilen Einsatz mit schneller Verfügbarkeit und ohne jegliche Fundamentvorbereitungen (keine Einbauteile im Boden), ebenso wie stationäre Großanlagen mit 150cbm Fertigteilwasserbecken. Unsere mobilen Reifenwaschanlagen mit 6m Waschplattform werden teilweise auch zur Dekontamination von Böden eingesetzt. Eine neu entwickelte 6m Waschplattform aus Mikrofaserverstärktem Beton lässt eine Aufstellung auf ebenem Schotterbett zu. Das Angebot reicht von kleinen mobilen Waschanlagen für innerstädtische Baustellen bis zu hochleistungsanlagen mit großen Fertigteil- Wasserbecken bis 150cbm Volumen für mehrere hundert Waschungen am Tag. Für beste Reinigungsergebnisse sorgen Hochleistungspumpen mit Leistungen von 200cbm/h. Moderne SPS-Steuerungen mit Farbtoucher bieten individuelle Einstellungs- und Anpassungsmöglichkeiten! Adresse: - Rüdiger Wöhrl GmbH Goldbergstr. 1 74629 Pfedelbach, Deutschland Email: - info@ruediger-woehrl.de Rufen Sie an: - 07941 91770 Tel.: - 07941/917720 BesuchenSie für weitere Informationen: - http://www.fahrzeugwaage.org

