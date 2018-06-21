Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Research Jack Garner
Existing Product Masthead – uses same font as all other play station products so its recognizable Main Image – the image i...
Existing ProductMasthead – This magazine has its own recognizable logo so its easily recognizable Main Image – these are p...
Existing ProductMasthead - This magazine has its own recognizable logo so its easily recognizable Sub Heading - Easy to se...
Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? – At the time of their release they were all sho...
Audience
Audience Profile Category Demographic Content to appeal to this audience Age Range 10-18+ • All the games are aimed at an ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2. research(4)

20 views

Published on

p5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2. research(4)

  1. 1. Research Jack Garner
  2. 2. Existing Product Masthead – uses same font as all other play station products so its recognizable Main Image – the image is a popular video game character that relates only to the PlayStation brand so its recognizable instantly Sub Heading – easily visible white text on dark background to grab attention Feature Headline - This Is the largest use of text on the cover and is designed to grab the target audience’s interest Plug - This stands out on the front cover in order to draw in the audiences attention to the brand new games and 20 greatest hits Sub Image - This is used to show what is featured inside the magazine Date and Price – this is seen on most magazines and is usually kept small if the magazine is expensive like this one
  3. 3. Existing ProductMasthead – This magazine has its own recognizable logo so its easily recognizable Main Image – these are popular characters from other Nintendo products so the target audience will see them and want to buy it because of them Sub Heading – Easy to see text in bold yellow writing that stands out on the blue background to grab attention Barcode – commonly used on the front cover in order for the customer to purchase the product.
  4. 4. Existing ProductMasthead - This magazine has its own recognizable logo so its easily recognizable Sub Heading - Easy to see text in bold yellow writing that stands out Feature Headline - This Is the largest use of text on the cover and is designed to grab the target audience’s interest by showing a new game Date and Price - this is seen on most magazines and is usually kept small if its expensive but this one is shown as if it’s a good price Sub Image - This is used to show what is featured inside the magazine Main Image – this is a video game character from a new game it’s a tough masculine character to appeal to the target audience of mainly men
  5. 5. Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? – At the time of their release they were all showing off new games coming soon or that have just come out. They all had a recognisable name and logo • What aspects of the research will you include within your on work? I will include my own recognisable name and logo
  6. 6. Audience
  7. 7. Audience Profile Category Demographic Content to appeal to this audience Age Range 10-18+ • All the games are aimed at an older audience expect for the Nintendo magazine which is aimed more at a family Gender Male • Most of the covers have the strong male protagonist on the front that’s very manly Psychographic Need Driven • They like games so they are driven to buy a magazine with the game they like Social Status Middle Class • Not overly expensive

×