My toys Let’s play a game! PLAY
It’s a kite. Next
It’s a robot. Next
It’s a doll. Next
Next It’s a teddy bear.
Next It’s a ball.
Next It’s a clown.
Next It’s a plane.
It’s a car. Next
Next They are blocks.
It’s a train. Next
It’s a drum. Next
It’s a boat. Next
Toys igrica

30 views

Published on

Edkativna igrica za učenje engleskog jezika

Published in: Education
Toys igrica

×