Business Immigration to Germany
  1. 1. Business Immigration to Germany
  2. 2. Need of Business Immigration to Germany Germany is one of the most attractive business locations in the world. Investors will find an economic environment that is stable and innovative. Here are just some of the reasons why it is worth opening a business in Germany: - Access to the global European open market with leading economy - Opening branches and doing business throughout the EU - Competitive tax rates - Account in a German bank with the possibility of obtaining a loan - legal certainty security - High productivity and excellent specialists - Residence permit for business owners and their families
  3. 3. How to begin Company registration If you have a competitive business idea or you want to register an already successfully existing company in Germany, first you need to determine the form of registration of your business. In Germany, there are more than 40 legal forms, of which two are most suitable for most foreign enterprises. Limited liability company (GmbH) or Mini-GmbH – UG (Unternehmergesellschaft/haftungsbeschrankt). Mini-GmbH is a type of GmbH, the difference lies in the amount of share capital and registrations costs. The size of the authorized capital for UG can be from 1 to 24 999 Euro. Whereas for GmbH starting from 25 000 Euro. Registration of a limited liability company is also the basis for obtaining a residence permit in Germany. After three years and subject to a successful business, the investor may qualify for permanent residence.
  4. 4. When you may need a lawyer? To register your business, you will have to contact various authorities and communicate with authorized persons. According to my experience, in Germany, most officials prefer to communicate in German, and this can cause difficulties in the process of formalization. Not to mention that all documentation is conducted exclusively in the state language. In addition, this procedure requires a certain sequence of actions and their implementation can greatly facilitate and speed up the procedure. Preparation of documents, verification of the name, formalization of activities in accordance with the German classifier, providing a suitable and justified business plan, organization and coordination of the process and its participants for a person without knowledge of the German system can be difficult and lengthy process. We will conduct all the preparatory work and coordinate all participants in the process as soon as possible and with minimal involvement as a business owner. After the preparation of the memorandum of association, it must be certified by a notary, your personal presence is not necessary. Opening an account in a German bank is also an important process, in which you may have some difficulties without help.
  5. 5. After opening a bank account and notarization of documents of the company, it is necessary to submit an application to the registration court to obtain an extract from the register of legal entities. This will be followed by registration with the tax inspectorate and the business administration. You can start your business immediately after receiving the tax number and VAT identification number. But there is also the possibility of acquiring a shelf company. Shelf companies or corporations that are already formed but have never been used. New, with no active business operations, do not transact any business but which have been registered in the commercial register. This is the fastest way to start a business in Germany in a few days. Law office Jaberi will prepare all necessary documents and timely send them to the authorities. We will try to make the company registration process as comfortable as possible for you. We will be able to discuss all questions in a telephone or Skype meeting, as well as by e-mail.
  6. 6. Contact Us Name: Jaberi Lawyer Address : Grosse Reichenstrasse 27, Hamburg, Hamburg, 20457, Germany Email : jaberi@jaberilawyer.com Phone No: +498(0)40 413 499 87 Fax : +49(0) 40 41349889 Website : https://www.jaberilawyer.com/

