Conference ’’New opportunities for value creation’’ Eurofish –MAPAMA - CGPM Madrid 15/11/2017 ¿Cómo hacer los productos de...
¿Qué quieren los consumidores de productos acuáticos? Depende de: o Área geográfica o Poder adquisitivo o Nivel socio-cult...
El consumidor español medio quiere… 1. Calidad (frescura suficiente) 2. Precio 3. Origen [Y para el pescado fresco, elegir...
El consumidor español da por hecho… (… como debe ser) o Seguridad alimentaria o Valores nutricionales Y no entra mucho en:...
¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores?
Atractivo para nuestros clientes y para nuestros consumidores Los clientes de los acuicultores quieren: o Disponibilidad p...
¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores? 1/3. Haciéndolos atractivos para la distribu...
¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores? 2/3. Realzando la imagen de la actividad (pr...
¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores? 3/3. Realzando la imagen del pescado de acui...
Gracias. [Espero que esta presentación les haya resultado de interés]. Javier Ojeda APROMAR [Asociación Empresarial de Acu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

171107 APROMAR-EUROFISH_Madrid

25 views

Published on

¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores?

Published in: Food
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

171107 APROMAR-EUROFISH_Madrid

  1. 1. Conference ’’New opportunities for value creation’’ Eurofish –MAPAMA - CGPM Madrid 15/11/2017 ¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores? Javier Ojeda APROMAR Asociación Empresarial de Acuicultura de España
  2. 2. ¿Qué quieren los consumidores de productos acuáticos? Depende de: o Área geográfica o Poder adquisitivo o Nivel socio-cultural o Tipo de unidad familiar o Edad
  3. 3. El consumidor español medio quiere… 1. Calidad (frescura suficiente) 2. Precio 3. Origen [Y para el pescado fresco, elegirlo entero en la pescadería y que se lo preparen allí]. … pero no sale a comprar pescados de acuicultura.
  4. 4. El consumidor español da por hecho… (… como debe ser) o Seguridad alimentaria o Valores nutricionales Y no entra mucho en: o Cuestiones medioambientales o Bienestar animal o Si es de captura o cultivo
  5. 5. ¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores?
  6. 6. Atractivo para nuestros clientes y para nuestros consumidores Los clientes de los acuicultores quieren: o Disponibilidad permanente o Precio estable (y bajo) o Servicio o Calidad y tallas uniformes Los consumidores buscan: o Calidad (frescura) o Precio razonable o Origen o Valor nutricional y gastronómico
  7. 7. ¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores? 1/3. Haciéndolos atractivos para la distribución: o Entendiendo las necesidades de la distribución o Complicidad con la distribución en servir al consumidor lo que desea (o que deseará…) o Explorando nuevos formatos y productos de valor añadido → Cooperando con la cadena de valor.
  8. 8. ¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores? 2/3. Realzando la imagen de la actividad (procesos) o +Reputación de modernidad y sostenibilidad o +Reputación de responsabilidad ambiental o +Reputación de ser una de las mejores alternativas para la alimentación para el futuro de la humanidad o +Reputación de la más alta seguridad alimentaria → Comunicación inteligente, constante e intensa.
  9. 9. ¿Cómo hacer los productos de la acuicultura atractivos para los consumidores? 3/3. Realzando la imagen del pescado de acuicultura (producto) o Promoción general o Certificados y marcas (s/ pescado fresco no envasado). → APROMAR OPP30 apostamos por nuestra certificación de calidad: CdNM.
  10. 10. Gracias. [Espero que esta presentación les haya resultado de interés]. Javier Ojeda APROMAR [Asociación Empresarial de Acuicultura de España] ojeda@apromar.es

×