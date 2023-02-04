Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 04, 2023
This is an interim presentation for the last project being carried out in The Stylish Lion.

Hapit_mid_HyunjunShin.pptx

  1. 1. Hapit H Y U N J U N S H I N F E B, 2 N D
  2. 2. 목차 - 담당했던 코드들 - 문제해결 경험 - 내가 기여할 수 있는 부분
  3. 3. 담당했던 코드들
  4. 4. Backend Data Modeling Firestore Combine
  5. 5. Model_v1
  6. 6. Model_v2
  7. 7. Present FireStore
  8. 8. Challenge
  9. 9. Post
  10. 10. Before User
  11. 11. User
  12. 12. Combine
  13. 13. Combine Publisher
  14. 14. Future Publisher Summary A publisher that eventually produces a single value and then finishes or fails.
  15. 15. Combine Sink
  16. 16. How to use?
  17. 17. 문제해결 경험
  18. 18. 첫번째
  19. 19. iOS Firestore ‘Document path cannot be empty’ ?
  20. 20. iOS 16 -> iOS 15
  21. 21. On stackoverflow Basically if the currentUserDoc is nil then it won't proceed to get the document if it's empty and then the app doesn't crash. When you check if the user is logged in but no document was written yet and you still try to read it, it returns nil and that causes a crash. https://stackoverflow.com/questions/69608266/ios-firestore-document-path-cannot-be-empty
  22. 22. MapPageView에 envirmonetObject()를 삭제해서 문제 해결이라고 생각했지만, 또 다른 문제 발생.
  23. 23. *** Terminating app due to uncaught exception 'FIRInvalidArgumentException', reason: 'Collection path cannot be empty.' 메인에서는 작동이 잘 되었지만, 다른 브랜치에서는 작동이 안되는 상황
  24. 24. Git diff Collection path를 찾지 못해서, 앱이 죽은 거였음. 그래서, ”User”를 추가함으로써 path를 설정
  25. 25. 두번째
  26. 26. Xcode Project Problem
  27. 27. What’s in pbjxproj /* Begin PBXFileReference section */ // !$*UTF8*$! /* Begin PBXBuildFile section */ /* Begin PBXCopyFilesBuildPhase section */ /* Begin PBXFrameworksBuildPhase section */ /* Begin PBXGroup section */ /* Begin PBXNativeTarget section */ /* Begin PBXProject section */ /* Begin PBXResourcesBuildPhase section */ /* Begin PBXShellScriptBuildPhase section */ /* Begin PBXSourcesBuildPhase section */
  28. 28. And so on /* Begin XCBuildConfiguration section */ /* Begin XCConfigurationList section */ /* Begin XCRemoteSwiftPackageReference section */ /* Begin XCSwiftPackageProductDependency section */
  29. 29. 보통 문제는 아래에서 발견 /* Begin PBXGroup section */
  30. 30. In Visual Studio
  31. 31. Path를 추가
  32. 32. 세번째
  33. 33. 코드가 길다.
  34. 34. 계산을 추가함으로써, 재사용성 증가
  35. 35. 내가 기여할 수 있는 부분
  36. 36. 1. 데이터 모델링 부분 2. 파이어 스토어랑 앱이랑 연결되는 함수 부분
  37. 37. 감사합니다.

