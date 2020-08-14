Arizaca junior producto_final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 TEMA: Año de la Universalización de la Salud Camaná 2020 INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICA PÚBLICO “LA INMACULA...
Screencast-O-MaticScreencast-O-Matic Screencast-O-Matic es una herramienta muy sencilla para la realización de videotutori...
Entorno del programa: cDurante la grabación, podrá añadir la cámara web u ocultarla, solo si trabaja en el modo combinado:...
• Para terminar el proceso, primero haga clic en el logo de “pausa” y luego en “hecho”. Guardar el video: Elija una de las...
PAZ Y BIEN, en este documento se encuentra un instructivo para el uso correcto de screen-cast-o-matic.

  1. 1.  TEMA: Año de la Universalización de la Salud Camaná 2020 INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICA PÚBLICO “LA INMACULADA” Realización de un instructivo para el uso correcto del programa SCREENCAST-OMATIC .  PRESENTADO POR: Junior Arizaca Apaza de la carrera profesional de Idiomas; Inglés. Camaná 2020
  2. 2. Screencast-O-MaticScreencast-O-Matic Screencast-O-Matic es una herramienta muy sencilla para la realización de videotutoriales en equipos con sistema operativo Microsoft Windows. Con este programa podremos grabar todo nuestro escritorio o únicamente una zona de él, de esta forma podremos grabar únicamente lo que nos interese, sin necesidad de grabar todo nuestro escritorio. Instalación: Para iniciar el proceso de instalación de este programa debemos ingresar a la página web https://screencast-o- matic.com/ Y enseguida nos aparecerá el link de descarga, descargamos el programa y finalmente la ejecutamos en nuestro escritorio. Grabación: Una vez terminada la descarga, el programa puede ejecutarse. Para dar inicio a la grabación, haga clic en el Botón Rojo. Recuerde que solo se grabará la sección de pantalla que esté dentro del área de grabación durante un máximo de tiempo de quince minutos. Seleccione las opciones que desea utilizar:
  3. 3. Entorno del programa: cDurante la grabación, podrá añadir la cámara web u ocultarla, solo si trabaja en el modo combinado: debe visualizar la grabación de la pantalla y un recuadro en el que se muestra la grabación de la cámara web.
  4. 4. • Para terminar el proceso, primero haga clic en el logo de “pausa” y luego en “hecho”. Guardar el video: Elija una de las tres opciones que aparecen para guardar el video: 1.El video se exportará en formato MP4 en una carpeta dentro de su computadora. 2.El video se cargará a la página de Screencast-O-Matic. Se cargará a la nube del usuario. Si no tiene una cuenta en Screencast-O-Matic podrá registrarse gratuitamente. 3.El video se subirá a Youtube. Para poder acceder a su canal, la página le pedirá iniciar sesión con una cuenta de Google. Usted podrá utilizar su correo brindado de la PUCP para este proceso. NOTA: Si elige la primera opción, puede guardarla en su computadora y subirla a la plataforma Paideia. Si elige cualquiera de las dos últimas opciones, puede obtener el código embebido y compartir el video en redes o en Paideia.

