TUGAS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN "IMPLEMENTASI TELEKOMUNIKASI, INTERNET DAN TEKNOLOGI NIRKABEL PADA PT. EQUILINDO"
KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa atas segala rahmat dan hidayah-Nya sehingga saya bisa menyelesaik...
ABSTRAK Perusahaan masa lalu menggunakan dua jenis jaringan yang berbeda: Jaringan telepon dan jaringan komputer. jaringan...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Telekomunikasi adalah kumpulan perantik keras dan lunak yang sesuaiyang diatur untuk m...
BAB II LITERATUR TEORI Perusahaan di masa lalu menggunakan dua jenis jaringan yang berbeda secara mendasar:jaringan telepo...
BAB III PEMBAHASAN A. Jaringan Komunikasi Ada dua cara untuk mengkomunikasikan pesan dalam sebuah jaringan: baik menggunak...
eksperimental. Kabelserat optik jauh lebih cepat, lebih ringan, dan lebih tahan lama daripada media kawat,dan sangat sesua...
D. Revolusi Nirkabel Komunikasi nirkabel membantu bisnis lebih mudah berhubungan dengan pelanggan, pemasok, dan karyawan d...
F. Jaringan Komputer Wireless dan Akses Internet Bluetooth adalah nama populer untuk standar jaringan nirkabel 802.15, yan...
 Keamanan:Saat ini, jaringan nirkabel sudah didukung juga oleh provider dengan segudang fitur keamanan yang ada, sehingga...
BAB IV PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Kemajuan teknologi tentunya memberikan banyak pengaruh dalam sebuah perusahaan. Dan tentunya ...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA Putra, Y. M., (2018). Telekomunikasi, Internet Dan Teknologi Nirkabel. Modul Kuliah Sistem Informasi Manaje...
  1. 1. TUGAS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN “IMPLEMENTASI TELEKOMUNIKASI, INTERNET DAN TEKNOLOGI NIRKABEL PADA PT. EQUILINDO” DOSEN PENGAMPU : YANANTO MIHADI PUTRA, SE, M.Si DISUSUN OLEH : JULIYANTI LESTARI BR. PURBA NIM : 43219110121 PROGRAM STUDI AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA JAKARTA 2020
  2. 2. KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa atas segala rahmat dan hidayah-Nya sehingga saya bisa menyelesaikan makalah sistem informasi manajemen tentang “Implementasi Telekomunikasi, Internet Dan Teknologi Nirkabel Pada PT. Equilindo” dengan baik meskipun masih banyak kekurangan didalamnya. Saya berharap dengan adanya makalah ini dapat membantu menambah wawasan dan pengetahuan tentang karya ilmiah bagi para pembaca. Namun dalam pembuatan makalah ini masih banyak kekurangan. Oleh karena itu, saya mengharapkan kritik dan saran dari pembaca untuk memperbaikinya. Demikian yang saya sampaikan semoga dapat bermanfaat bagi kita semua. Jakarta, 22 Oktober 2020
  3. 3. ABSTRAK Perusahaan masa lalu menggunakan dua jenis jaringan yang berbeda: Jaringan telepon dan jaringan komputer. jaringan telepon menangani suara sedangkan jaringan komputer menangani lalu lintas data. Namun saat ini, keduanya digabungkan menjadi sebuah mekanisme yang saling bersinergi untuk membangun suatu media komunikasi yang dapat diandalkan. Perkembangan teknologi komunikasi memiliki peran penting pada era digital saat ini. Dalam dunia bisnis sekarang ini banyak pebisnis baik usaha kecil, usaha menengah maupun usaha besar menggunakan sistem pos atau sistem pemasok melalui telepon dengan suara atau faks untuk berkomunikasi. Namun disaat ini para karyawan lebih banyak menggunakan komputer dan email, pesan instan, internet, telepon seluler dan komputer mobile yang terhubung ke jaringan nirkabel Mekanisme pemanfaatan Jaringan dan Internet sekarang seperti tergambarkan dalam ilustrasi tersebut hampir sama artinya dengan berbisnis.
  4. 4. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Telekomunikasi adalah kumpulan perantik keras dan lunak yang sesuaiyang diatur untuk mengomunikasikan informasi dari satu lokas kelokasi lainnya. Internet adalah jarigan dari jaringan global menggunkan standar universal untuk menghubungkan jutaan jaringan yang berbeda. Teknologi nirkabel adalah jaringan system yang menggunakan kabel unuk mengakses suatu informasi. Teknologi telekomunikasi telah memungkinkan manusia untuk menembus batasan jarak dan ruang, bahkan waktu, artinya bahwa manusia untuk berhubungan tanpa memandang tempat mereka berada karena itu tidak ada sejengkalpun tempat di dunia ini yang tidak dapat dijangkau. Perkembangan teknologi yang demikian pesat di berbagai bidang salah satunya terbukti dengan adanya sentral sentral telepon sebagaialat komunikasi untuk berhubungan melalui pertukaran informasi dari pembicaraan manusia. Masyarakat mulai sadar akan perkembangan teknologi telekomunikasi dan informasi yang semakin canggih, terutama proses komunikasi dua arah atau bahkan komunikasi multi arah untuk mencari dan mendapatkan informasi tentang kejadian atau berita yang terjadi di seluruh dunia. Salah satu bidang dalam telekomunikasi yang saat ini sedang banyak digunakan oleh masyarakat luas adalah Jaringan Nirkabel (WLAN) DAN Internet. Jaringan Nirkabel ini telah berkembang dengan pesat dimana contoh dari jaringan ini adalah komunikasi data dengan menggunakan infra merah (IrDa) dan Bluetooth. Hampir sama dengan jaringan nirkabel, Internet merupakan media pengakses informasi yang sangat popular dan digemari oleh seluruh penduduk Negara di dunia yang mengikuti perkembangan sains dan teknologi. B. Tujuan Penulisan Tujuan dari penulisan makalah ini adalah untuk memberikan pemahaman tentang implementasi telekomunikasi, internet dan teknologi nirkabel pada susatu perusahaan dan dan pengaruhnya dalam proses pengambilan keputusan perusahaan.
  5. 5. BAB II LITERATUR TEORI Perusahaan di masa lalu menggunakan dua jenis jaringan yang berbeda secara mendasar:jaringan telepon dan jaringan komputer. Jaringan telepon secara historis menangani komunikasi suara,dan jaringan komputer menangani lalu lintas data. Jaringan telepon dibangun oleh perusahaan telepon sepanjang abad ke-20 menggunakan teknologi transmisi suara (perangkat keras dan perangkat lunak), dan perusahaan-perusahaan ini hampir selalu dioperasikan sebagai monopoli yang diatur di seluruh dunia. Jaringan komputer pada awalnya dibangun oleh perusahaan komputer yang ingin mengirimkan data antar komputer di lokasi yang berbeda. Jaringan komputer telah diperluas untuk mencakup telepon Internet dan layanan video terbatas. Semakin banyak suara,video, dan komunikasi data ini didasarkan pada teknologi Internet. Baik jaringan komunikasi suara dan data juga menjadi lebih kuat (lebih cepat),lebih portabel (lebih kecil dan mobile), dan lebih murah. Pengguna internet memiliki koneksi broadband berkecepatan tinggi yang disediakan oleh perusahaan telepon dan TV kabel yang beroperasi pada 1 sampai 15 juta bit per detik. Secara harfiah, internet (kependekan dari kata ‘interconnected-networking’) ialah rangkaiankomputer yang terhubung di dalam beberapa rangkaian. Sedangkan secara istilah, Internet (huruf ‘I’ besar) ialah sistem komputer umum, yang berhubung secara global dan menggunakan TCP/IP sebagaiprotokol pertukaran paket (packet switching communication protocol). Rangkaian internet yang terbesar dinamakan Internet. Cara menghubungkan rangkaian dengan kaedah ini dinamakan internetworking. Setiap jaringan mungkin menghubungkan puluhan, ratusan, bahkan ribuah komputer, yang memungkinkan berbagai informasi dan sumber daya sehingga membentuk system informasi global. Setiap orang yang mempunyai akses Internet dapat berkomunikasi langsung dengan siapapun di Internet, memberikan informasi kepada orang lain, mencari informasi yang disediakan orang lain, atau menjual barang/jasa dengan biaya murah. Sedangkan Jaringan nirkabel merujuk kepada semua jenis komputer jaringan yang nirkabel,dan umumnya terkait dengan jaringan telekomunikasi yang antara node dilaksanakan tanpa menggunakan kabel. Wireless jaringan telekomunikasi pada umumnya dilaksanakan dengan beberapa jenis jauh informasi sistem transmisi yang menggunakan gelombang elektromagnetik, seperti gelombang radio, untuk operator dan pelaksanaan ini biasanya terjadi pada tingkat fisik atau “lapisan” dari jaringan.
  6. 6. BAB III PEMBAHASAN A. Jaringan Komunikasi Ada dua cara untuk mengkomunikasikan pesan dalam sebuah jaringan: baik menggunakan sinyal analog maupun sinyal digital. Sinyal analog diwakili oleh bentuk gelombang kontinyu yang melewati media komunikasi dan telah digunakan untuk komunikasi suara. Perangkat analog yang paling umum adalah gagang telepon, speaker di komputer, atau earphone iPod, yang kesemuanya menciptakan bentuk gelombang analog yang bisa didengar telinga. Sinyal digital adalah bentuk gelombang biner diskrit, bukan bentuk gelombang kontinyu. Sinyal digital mengkomunikasikan informasi sebagai string dari dua keadaan diskrit: satu bit dan bit nol, yang diwakili sebagai pulsa listrik on-off. Komputer menggunakan sinyal digital dan memerlukan modem untuk mengubah sinyal digital ini menjadi sinyal analog yang dapat dikirim melalui (melalui telepon), saluran kabel, atau media nirkabel yang menggunakan sinyal analog. Jenis Jaringan :  Metropolitan-area network (MAN): Sebuah wilayah kota atau metropolitan Jaringan yang mencakup daerah metropolitan, biasanya kota dan pinggiran kota utama. Its geographic scope falls between a WAN and a LAN. Cakupan geografis yang jatuh antara WAN dan LAN.  Wide-area network (WAN): Sebuah wilayah benua atau global Jaringan telekomunikasi yang menjangkau jarak geografis yang besar. May consist of a variety of cable, satellite, and microwave technologies. Dapat terdiri dari berbagai kabel, satelit, dan teknologi microwave.  Ethernet adalah standar LAN yang dominan pada tingkat jaringan fisik, menentukan media fisik untuk membawa sinyal antara komputer; aturan akses kontrol, dan bingkai standar, atau set bit yang digunakan untuk membawa data melalui sistem B. Media Transmisi Fisik Jaringan menggunakan berbagai jenis media transmisi fisik, termasuk kabel twisted, kabel koaksial, serat optik, dan media transmisi nirkabel. Masing-masing memiliki kelebihan dan keterbatasan. Berbagaikecepatan dimungkinkan untuk media tertentu tergantung pada konfigurasi perangkat lunak dan perangkat keras. Kabel twisted terdiri dari helai kawat tembaga yang dipelintir berpasangan dan merupakan media transmisi jenis yang lebih tua. Banyak sistem telepon di bangunan telah memutar kabel yang dipasang untuk komunikasi analog, namun bisa juga digunakan untuk komunikasi digital. Kabel koaksial, mirip dengan yang digunakan untuk televisi kabel, terdiri dari kawat tembaga berisolasi tebal yang dapat mentransmisikan volume data yang lebih besar daripada kawat memutar. Kabel serat optik terdiri dari helai benang bening dari serat kaca bening, masing-masing setebalrambut manusia. Data ditransformasikan menjadi pulsa cahaya,yang dikirim melalui kabel serat optik oleh perangkat laser dengan kecepatan bervariasi dari 500 kilobit hingga beberapa triliun bit per detik dalam pengaturan
  7. 7. eksperimental. Kabelserat optik jauh lebih cepat, lebih ringan, dan lebih tahan lama daripada media kawat,dan sangat sesuai untuk sistem yang memerlukan transfer data dalam jumlah besar. Transmisi nirkabel didasarkan pada sinyal radio dari berbagai frekuensi. Ada tiga jenis jaringan nirkabel yang digunakan oleh komputer: microwave, seluler, dan Wi-Fi. Jumlah total informasi digital yang dapat ditransmisikan melalui media telekomunikasi diukur dalam bit per detik (bps). Kisaran frekuensi yang dapat diakomodasi pada saluran telekomunikasi tertentu disebut bandwidth-nya. C. Internet Internet adalah implementasi terbesar dari klien / server komputasi dan internetworking, yang menghubungkan ratusan ribu jaringan individu dan 1 miliar orang di seluruh dunia. Internet telah menjadi system komunikasi public paling luas di dunia yang saat ini bersaing dengan system telepon global dalam hal jangkauan dan jarak. Internet juga merupakan implementasi terbesar darikomputasi klien / server dan internet working di dunia, yang menghubungkan jutaan jaringan individu di seluruh dunia. Kebijakan Internet dibentuk oleh beberapa organisasi dan badan-badan pemerintah, termasuk Internet Architecture Board (IAB),Internet untuk Corporation Ditugaskan Nama dan Nomor (ICANN),Jaringan Internet Information Center (InterNIC),Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), Internet Society (ISOC), dan World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Badan-badan ini mempengaruhi instansi pemerintah, pemilik jaringan utama dan ISP. Setiap orang yang menggunakan Internet membayar beberapa biaya tersembunyi atau tidak-untuk menjaga jaringan. Sebagai contoh, setiap organisasi dan perusahaan bisnis membayar untuk jaringan sendiri dan layanan Internet lokal sendiri sambungan, bagian dari yang dibayarkan kepada pemilik jarak jauh trunk line Layanan berbasis Internet Interaktif layanan berbasis internet seperti:  Mashups: Software layanan yang memungkinkan pengguna dan pengembang sistem untuk mencampur dan mencocokkan komponen konten atau software untuk membuat sesuatu yang sama sekali baru  Blogs : informal belum terstruktur situs Web di mana individu berlangganan dapat mempublikasikan cerita, opini, dan link ke situs Web lain yang menarik  RSS: RSS (Ringkasan Situs Kaya,atau Really Simple Syndication) teknologi menarik konten tertentu dari situs Web dan feed secara otomatis ke komputer pengguna, di mana ia dapat disimpan untuk kemudian melihat  Wiki: situs Web kolaboratif dimana pengunjung dapat menambah, menghapus, atau memodifikasi isi pada situs ini, termasuk karya penulis sebelumnya  Chatting: Chatting memungkinkan dua atau lebih orang di internet untuk terus hidup, percakapan interaktif.  Instant messaging: Sebuah jenis layanan chat yang memungkinkan peserta untuk membuat mereka sendiri saluran chat pribadi.
  8. 8. D. Revolusi Nirkabel Komunikasi nirkabel membantu bisnis lebih mudah berhubungan dengan pelanggan, pemasok, dan karyawan dan memberikan pengaturan yang lebih fleksibel untuk mengatur pekerjaan. Perangkat nirkabel yang mendukung Revolusi komunikasi nirkabel atau mobile dan komputasi meliputi: Ponsel  Personaldigital assistant (PDA):Kecil, komputer genggam yang menampilkan aplikasi seperti penjadwal elektronik dan buku alamat  E-mail handheld: Jenis khusus genggam yang dioptimalkan untuk pesan teks nirkabel E. Sistem Seluler Layanan selular digital menggunakan beberapa standar yang bersaing. Di Eropa dan sebagian besar dunia di luar United Sates,standarnya adalah Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM). Kekuatan GSM adalah kemampuan roaming internasionalnya. Ada sistem telepon seluler GSM di Amerika Serikat, termasuk TMobile dan AT & T Wireless. Standar utama di Amerika Serikat adalah Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA),yang merupakan sistem yang digunakan oleh Verizon dan Sprint. CDMA dikembangkan oleh militer selama Perang Dunia II. Sebagian besar sistem selular digital saat ini dapat mengirimkan data pada tingkat berkisar 9,6-2. 384 Kbps dapat diterima untuk email tetapi tidak untuk men-download file besar atau halaman Web. Pesan layanan singkat (SMS) adalah pesan teks layanan yang digunakan oleh beberapa sistem telepon seluler digital untuk mengirim dan menerima pesan singkat alfanumerik. Jaringan 2.5G menggunakan upgrade ke infrastruktur seluler yang ada dan tingkat fitur transmisi data berkisar antara 30 sampai 144 Kbps. Jaringan selular yang lebih kuat yang disebut generasiketiga (3G) jaringan memiliki kecepatan transmisi mulai dari 384 Kbps untuk pengguna ponsel di, katakanlah, mobil, untuk lebih dari 2 Mbps untuk pengguna stasioner, cukup untuk download media yang kaya. Standar jaringan Seluler  Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) adalah sistem protokol dan teknologi yang memungkinkan ponsel dan perangkat nirkabel lain dengan layar tampilan kecil, rendah- bandwidth koneksi, dan memori minimal untuk mengakses layanan Web.  Microbrowser adalah sebuah browser internet yang bekerja dengan kendala memori rendah dan kebutuhan bandwidth rendah perangkat genggam nirkabel dan menggunakan WML (Wireless Markup Language). Permintaan dibuat untuk gateway WAP yang diterjemahkan konten HTML ke WML untuk klien WAP untuk menerimanya.  I-mode adalah layanan nirkabel yang ditawarkan oleh Jepang NTT DoCoMo jaringan ponsel yang menggunakan HTML kompak bukan WML untuk memberikan konten. Ada hirarki standar pelengkap untuk jaringan komputer nirkabel yang dirancang untuk menghubungkan ke jaringan wilayah pribadi (PANS),LAN,MAN, dan WAN
  9. 9. F. Jaringan Komputer Wireless dan Akses Internet Bluetooth adalah nama populer untuk standar jaringan nirkabel 802.15, yang berguna untuk menciptakan jaringan area pribadi kecil (PAN). Inimenghubungkan hingga delapan perangkat dalam area 10 meter dengan menggunakan komunikasi berbasis radio berdaya rendah dan dapat mengirimkan hingga 722 Kbps pada pita 2,4 GHz. Standar 802.11 untuk LAN nirkabel dan akses internet nirkabel juga dikenal sebagai Wi-Fi. Standar pertama yang harus diadopsi secara luas adalah 802.11b, yang dapat mentransmisikan hingga 11 Mbps pada pita 2,4 GHz tanpa izin dan memiliki jarak efektif 30 sampai 50 meter. Standar 802.11g dapat mentransmisikan hingga 54 Mbps pada kisaran 2,4 GHz. 802.11n mampu mentransmisikan lebih dari 100 Mbps. RFID dan jaringan wireless siror Teknologi seluler menciptakan efisiensi dan cara kerja baru di seluruh perusahaan. Selain sistem nirkabel yang baru saja kami jelaskan, sistem identifikasi frekuensi radio dan jaringan sensor nirkabel memiliki dampak yang besar. Sistem identifikasi frekuensi radio (RFID) menyediakan teknologi yang ampuh untuk melacak pergerakan barang ke seluruh rantai pasokan. Sistem RFID menggunakan tag kecil dengan microchip tertanam yang berisi data tentang item dan lokasinya untuk mengirimkan sinyal radio dalam jarak dekat ke pembaca RFID. Identifikasi frekuensi radio (RFID) sistem menyediakan sebuah teknologi yang kuat untuk melacak pergerakan barang di seluruh rantai pasokan. Sistem RFID menggunakan tag dengan microchip kecil tertanam berisi data tentang item dan lokasinya untuk mengirimkan sinyal radio melalui jarak pendek untuk pembaca RFID khusus. Sistem RFID beroperasi di sejumlah pita frekuensi berlisensi di seluruh dunia. Dalam pengendalian persediaan dan manajemen rantai pasokan, sistem RFID menangkap dan mengelola informasi lebih rinci tentang barang di gudang atau di produksi daripada sistem bar coding. Jaringan sensor nirkabel (WSNs) adalah jaringan dari ratusan atau ribuan perangkat nirkabel saling berhubungan, atau node, yang tertanam ke dalam lingkungan fisik untuk menyediakan pengukuran banyak titik di ruang besar. G. Manfaat Jaringan Nirkabel  Praktis: Untuk menggunakan nirkabel, kita hanya perlu menyediakan sebuah alat pemancar, dan pastikan juga komputer penerima punya receiver-nya.  Akses dari Mana Saja: Setiap perangkat bisa tersambung ke dalam jaringan nirkabel, asalkan sinyalnya masih bisa diperoleh.  Mendukung Banyak Perangkat:Bukan hanya komputer saja, hampir semua smartphone saat ini sudah mendukung fitur jaringan nirkabel, seperti WiFi.  Jaringan Mudah Diperluas: Melakukan instalasi jaringan di tempat luas sepertigedung bukan masalah lagi. Karena terdapat perangkat tertentu yang bisa memperluas jangkauan sinyal jaringan.  Produktivitas Meningkat: Bayangkan, sebuah perusahaan dengan semua komputer yang terhubung ke dalam satu jaringan. Tentu akan meningkatkan produktivitas, jika bicara soal manfaatnya dalam hal berbagi data.
  10. 10.  Keamanan:Saat ini, jaringan nirkabel sudah didukung juga oleh provider dengan segudang fitur keamanan yang ada, sehingga keamanan data menjadi lebih terjaga. Implementasi Pada PT. Equilindo Pada PT. Equilindo,penggunaan teknologi sangat dimanfaatkan dan dipergunakan dengan sangat baik. Adapun sistem yang digunakan juga selalu di update mengikuti dengan perkembangan zaman. Penggunaan jaringan dan fasilitas internet tentunya mendukung kegiatan operasional perusahaan. Kegiatan operasional perusahaan sangat bergantung pada jaringan dan fasilitas internet. Seperti kegiatan mengakses data customer,dan transaksi penjualan dan pembayaran yang menggunakan sistem. Adapun kendala yang di hadapi seperti gangguan pada koneksi internet atau lambatnya koneksi internet, yang tentunya dapat menghambat kegiatan operasional. Namun kejadian tersebut cukup jarang terjadi,biasanya koneksi internet bersifat stabil. PT. Equilindo akan memberikan pelatihan uji coba selama 3 bulan kepada karyawan baru,dengan begitu karyawan baru dapat menerima pelatihan yang dapat membantu dalam menggunakan perangkat teknologi yang ada pada perusahaan. Sehingga karyawan dapat bekerja dengan baik,karena sudah melalui tahap pelatihan.
  11. 11. BAB IV PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Kemajuan teknologi tentunya memberikan banyak pengaruh dalam sebuah perusahaan. Dan tentunya perkembangan tersebut tidak dapat di tolak,oleh sebab itu setiap perusahaan harus siap mengikuti setiap perkembangan . Khususnya pada perkembangan dunia telekomunikasi,internet,dan teknologi nirkabel yang sangat berperan penting pada kemajuan suatu perusahaan. Dengan adanya Penerapan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi pada sebuah perusahaan dapat membantu kegiatan operasional,serta lebih efisien,dan juga memberikan kemudahan pada saat mengakses informasi.
  12. 12. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Putra, Y. M., (2018). Telekomunikasi, Internet Dan Teknologi Nirkabel. Modul Kuliah Sistem Informasi Manajemen. FEB-Universitas Mercu Buana: Jakarta Putra, Y. M., (2019). Analysis of Factors Affecting the Interests of SMEs Using Accounting Applications. Journal of Economics and Business, 2(3), 818-826. https://doi.org/10.31014/aior.1992.02.03.129 http://rudihafiz06.blogspot.com/2016/12/telekomunikasi-internet-dan-teknologi.html Laudon, Kenneth C.,& Jane, P. Laudon. (2010). Manajemen Information System: Managing the Digital Firm. https://adityaputra813266362.wordpress.com/2017/12/14/chapter-7-sistem-informasi-manajemen/

